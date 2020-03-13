Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials, originally scheduled for April 4-5 at Penn State, have been postponed due to the coronavirus.

USA Wrestling said in a press release that the decision was made “due to the ever-changing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and out of concern for the health and wellbeing of athletes, fans, staff and the community.” The decision was made by USA Wrestling, Penn State, the venue (Bryce Jordan Center) and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“Organizers are working closely with local officials and health experts in hopes of rescheduling the event at the Bryce Jordan Center,” according to USA Wrestling.

At wrestling trials, the winner in each weight division qualifies for the Olympics, assuming the U.S. qualified (or will qualify) a quota spot in that division. Americans are currently competing through Sunday at a Pan American qualifier for quota spots in Ottawa.

The U.S. has three active Olympic champions — Jordan Burroughs, Kyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis — and five reigning world champions — J’den Cox, Kyle Dake, Adeline Gray, Tamyra Mensah-Stock and Jacarra Winchester — all in freestyle.

Cox and Snyder are both expected to enter the 97kg division at trials. Burroughs and Dake are both expected in the 74kg division. Cox and Dake won non-Olympic weight classes at the 2019 World Championships, which had more divisions than the Olympics.

Later U.S. Olympic Trials in diving, gymnastics, swimming in track and field are still on as scheduled for June.

