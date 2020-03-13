TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials postponed

By OlympicTalkMar 13, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
The U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials, originally scheduled for April 4-5 at Penn State, have been postponed due to the coronavirus.

USA Wrestling said in a press release that the decision was made “due to the ever-changing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and out of concern for the health and wellbeing of athletes, fans, staff and the community.” The decision was made by USA Wrestling, Penn State, the venue (Bryce Jordan Center) and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“Organizers are working closely with local officials and health experts in hopes of rescheduling the event at the Bryce Jordan Center,” according to USA Wrestling.

At wrestling trials, the winner in each weight division qualifies for the Olympics, assuming the U.S. qualified (or will qualify) a quota spot in that division. Americans are currently competing through Sunday at a Pan American qualifier for quota spots in Ottawa.

The U.S. has three active Olympic champions — Jordan BurroughsKyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis — and five reigning world champions — J’den Cox, Kyle Dake, Adeline Gray, Tamyra Mensah-Stock and Jacarra Winchester — all in freestyle.

Cox and Snyder are both expected to enter the 97kg division at trials. Burroughs and Dake are both expected in the 74kg division. Cox and Dake won non-Olympic weight classes at the 2019 World Championships, which had more divisions than the Olympics.

Later U.S. Olympic Trials in diving, gymnastics, swimming in track and field are still on as scheduled for June.

Martin Fourcade, France’s most decorated Winter Olympian, retiring from biathlon

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 13, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Martin Fourcade, France’s most decorated Winter Olympian with seven medals and five golds, announced a surprise retirement on Friday at age 31, the International Biathlon Union confirmed.

Fourcade is expected to make Saturday’s World Cup 12.5km pursuit in Finland the last race of his career. It’s also the last race of the season, which will end prematurely due to the coronavirus.

Fourcade has been a force for nearly a decade: seven straight World Cup overall titles from 2012-18, 28 world championships medals, including 13 golds, and five gold medals between the last two Olympics.

Last season, Fourcade struggled with zero world championships medals for the first time since 2010 and a 12th-place finish in the overall standings. This season, he is battling Norwegian rival Johannes Thingnes Bø for the overall title going into Saturday’s finale.

Only Norwegian Ole Einar Bjørndalen owns more Olympic biathlon gold medals (eight), world titles (20) or World Cup victories (94) than Fourcade.

Fourcade, born in Céret, near the Spanish border in the south of France, began cross-country skiing at 6 and switched to biathlon at 13. He followed older brother Simon, who competed in three Olympics.

Fourcade developed a successful method that other biathletes copied — making shooting accuracy his top priority, followed by speed at the range and then making up lost time skiing.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

Caster Semenya switches track events in Olympic bid

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 13, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT
Caster Semenya, barred from competing in women’s events from 400m through the mile unless she takes testosterone-suppressing measures, is switching to the 200m to pursue Tokyo Olympic qualification, according to her social media.

“My dream has always been, and will continue to be, to compete at the highest level of sport, and so in order to pursue my goals and dreams, I have decided to change events, and compete in the 200m,” was posted on the South African’s channels.

Semenya is a two-time Olympic 800m champion undefeated at the distance since the start of 2016. She and the other two Rio 800m medalists have said they are affected by a new World Athletics rule that would force them to take testosterone-suppressing measures to compete in the 400m, 800m or 1500m.

Semenya’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was unsuccessful.

The move to the 200m became expected after she raced a 300m last month, and, reportedly, a 200m last week in small meets in South Africa. Her reported 200m time of 23.81 seconds is short of the Olympic qualifying standard of 22.80. No South African has run 22.80 since 2008.

“This has not been easy, but anything is possible,” Semenya told media on Friday. “I call myself supernatural, so I can do anything that I want.”

