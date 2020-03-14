TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Curling worlds canceled; one Winter Olympic sport world championship remains

By OlympicTalkMar 14, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
Curling world championships for men and mixed doubles were canceled due to the coronavirus on Saturday, leaving one Winter Olympic sport world championship remaining this season.

“It’s with great regret and disappointment that it has not been possible to run all of our flagship World Curling Championships in 2020,” World Curling Federation President Kate Caithness said, according to a press release announcing the mixed doubles cancellation, three hours after the men’s worlds announcement. “But, it’s vitally important to remember that we are not alone in doing so, with fellow sporting bodies around the globe also having to make these difficult decisions. Ultimately our first priority is always the health and well-being of our athletes, officials, fans and staff.”

Men’s worlds were scheduled for March 28-April 5 in Glasgow. Mixed doubles, which made its Olympic debut in PyeongChang, were scheduled for April 18-25 in British Columbia. Women’s worlds, originally scheduled to start Saturday in British Columbia, were canceled Thursday.

All of the other world championships scheduled to start in March were previously canceled or postponed: figure skating, women’s hockey and short track speed skating.

The U.S. women’s team that was entered for worlds included PyeongChang Olympians Tabitha PetersonBecca Hamilton and Aileen Geving.

PyeongChang Olympic champions John Shuster, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner were on the U.S. team entered for men’s worlds. Peterson and PyeongChang Olympic alternate Joe Polo were the U.S.’ mixed doubles team.

The last remaining Winter Olympic sport world championship is the men’s hockey tournament scheduled for May 8-24 in Switzerland.

The International Ice Hockey Federation Council planned a conference call on Tuesday to discuss the status of men’s worlds.

Other Winter Olympic sports held world championships in February — biathlon, bobsled, skeleton, luge and speed skating.

U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials postponed

By OlympicTalkMar 13, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
The U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials, originally scheduled for April 4-5 at Penn State, have been postponed due to the coronavirus.

USA Wrestling said in a press release that the decision was made “due to the ever-changing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and out of concern for the health and wellbeing of athletes, fans, staff and the community.” The decision was made by USA Wrestling, Penn State, the venue (Bryce Jordan Center) and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“Organizers are working closely with local officials and health experts in hopes of rescheduling the event at the Bryce Jordan Center,” according to USA Wrestling.

At wrestling trials, the winner in each weight division qualifies for the Olympics, assuming the U.S. qualified (or will qualify) a quota spot in that division. Americans are currently competing through Sunday at a Pan American qualifier for quota spots in Ottawa.

The U.S. has three active Olympic champions — Jordan BurroughsKyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis — and five reigning world champions — J’den Cox, Kyle Dake, Adeline Gray, Tamyra Mensah-Stock and Jacarra Winchester — all in freestyle.

Cox and Snyder are both expected to enter the 97kg division at trials. Burroughs and Dake are both expected in the 74kg division. Cox and Dake won non-Olympic weight classes at the 2019 World Championships, which had more divisions than the Olympics.

Later U.S. Olympic Trials in diving, gymnastics, swimming in track and field are still on as scheduled for June.

Martin Fourcade, France’s most decorated Winter Olympian, retiring from biathlon

By OlympicTalkMar 13, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Martin Fourcade, France’s most decorated Winter Olympian with seven medals and five golds, announced a surprise retirement on Friday at age 31, the International Biathlon Union confirmed.

Fourcade is expected to make Saturday’s World Cup 12.5km pursuit in Finland the last race of his career. It’s also the last race of the season, which will end prematurely due to the coronavirus.

Fourcade has been a force for nearly a decade: seven straight World Cup overall titles from 2012-18, 28 world championships medals, including 13 golds, and five gold medals between the last two Olympics.

Last season, Fourcade struggled with zero world championships medals for the first time since 2010 and a 12th-place finish in the overall standings. This season, he is battling Norwegian rival Johannes Thingnes Bø for the overall title going into Saturday’s finale.

Only Norwegian Ole Einar Bjørndalen owns more Olympic biathlon gold medals (eight), world titles (20) or World Cup victories (94) than Fourcade.

Fourcade, born in Céret, near the Spanish border in the south of France, began cross-country skiing at 6 and switched to biathlon at 13. He followed older brother Simon, who competed in three Olympics.

Fourcade developed a successful method that other biathletes copied — making shooting accuracy his top priority, followed by speed at the range and then making up lost time skiing.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

