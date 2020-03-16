TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. swimmers find different pools for training; USA Swimming adjusts schedule

By OlympicTalkMar 16, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT
With Stanford’s primary aquatic facility closed, it appears Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel found a different pool two miles up the road.

“So proud that Menlo Circus Club offered its pool while the world adjusts,” longtime commentator Ted Robinson tweeted, accompanying a photo of the swimmers. “A shining example of the generosity of community that will be our strength.”

Menlo, reached Monday, said the facilities, including a 25-yard pool, were made available to swimmers who were guests of a member.

This came after pools at some of the nation’s top swimming hubs were closed due to coronavirus concerns. This includes the University of Texas, the University of Georgia, the University of Florida and Stanford.

“Not too much to share other than the majority of our team has gone home to be with family,” Greg Meehan, the Stanford head coach and the U.S. Olympic women’s team coach for the Tokyo Games, said in an email Sunday. “We have a very small group here, including [Ledecky and Manuel], and we are utilizing local pools for the time being until we establish a long term plan. Things are very fluid and the groups done a great job of being patient and going with the flow.”

On Monday evening, USA Swimming announced the cancellation of the next-to-last Tyr Pro Series meet before June’s Olympic Trials. The meet was scheduled for Mission Viejo, Calif., from April 16-19, flipping the finals to the morning to mimic the Tokyo Olympic schedule.

The last Pro Series meet before trials — May 6-9 in Indianapolis — is still scheduled, though that could change in the coming days and weeks. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended not holding gatherings of 50 or more people for eight weeks, which would run to May 10.

The U.S.’ best swimmers use the Pro Series to prep for trials and major international meets. For now, some are just looking to find a consistent training base.

“It just has been a waiting game and things are changing each hour,” Stanford senior and world 200m butterfly bronze medalist Katie Drabot said, according to Swimming World. “It is weird. My bags are packed and I am waiting to know where to go.”

Swimmers often spend weeks at a time at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s training center in Colorado Springs for high-altitude camps. A USOPC spokesperson said Monday, after speaking with national governing bodies, “at this time, there is no pathway to the OTC for anyone that’s not on the campus” though there have been other considerations “on a rolling basis.”

Pro swimmers who usually train at Indiana University, including Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Lilly King, and the University of California were either at the OTC already or en route late last week, according to the Wall Street Journal.

David Boudia, a four-time Olympic medalist diver, said Sunday he was still allowed to train at Purdue but believed the facility may close.

“Safe to say there are a number of NGBs and athletes groups that are being impacted by campus closures,” the USOPC spokesperson said.

U.S. beach volleyball players fly to Australia, learn event is postponed

By OlympicTalkMar 16, 2020, 1:51 PM EDT
U.S. beach volleyball players Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil learned about five hours before their scheduled flight to Australia that this week’s FIVB World Tour event in Gold Coast, carrying significant Olympic qualifying points, was postponed due to coronavirus concerns. They didn’t board.

Olympians Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena were already in Australia.

“The Coronavirus has officially affected the beach volleyball world,” was posted on the 2008 Olympic gold medalist Dalhausser’s Instagram. “Unfortunately the Australian tourney was suppose to start in a few days and most teams are already here.”

Efforts to reach Dalhausser have been unsuccessful, but he posted on Instagram over the weekend that he was touring Sydney.

Claes and Sponcil and Dalhausser and Lucena share this: They are the third-ranked U.S. pairs in women’s and men’s Olympic qualifying. The top two U.S. pairs per gender come a June 15 cutoff qualify for the Tokyo Games, unless the qualification procedures are changed given the coronavirus’ impact. Points are crucial for those teams just off the bubble.

The Gold Coast event was mid-level, given a three-star rating on a scale of one to five. The top two U.S. pairs per gender either didn’t enter the event or withdrew before scheduled flights.

Kerri Walsh Jennings, the three-time Olympic champion who is ranked second in Olympic qualifying with Brooke Sweat, posted that they and other U.S. teams decided collectively on Friday to withdrew from the Australia event.

“People had departing flights within hours of our decision,” was posted on Walsh Jennings’ Instagram. “It was extremely hard for all of us because we were each weighing our Olympic dreams & professional livelihood against a global pandemic and National State of Emergency in our home country. No athlete should ever be in that situation.”

Claes and Sponcil and Dalhausser and Lucena, the latter having just played a four-star event in Doha, were still on the entry list on Saturday afternoon. The FIVB said preventative measures had been planned to protect those at the event, but it was ultimately postponed.

“The FIVB and the organizers recognize that there are international travel limitations and other restrictions in different parts of the world that impact the ability of some of the participants to take part in the event,” according to a press release. “The health of athletes, officials and fans is the FIVB’s top priority, and the mutual decision to postpone the event was made in the best interests of all parties.”

Previously, four-star events scheduled this spring in China (two of them) and Mexico had been postponed or canceled. That made the points offered in Australia more valuable for Olympic qualifying, which takes each pair’s top 12 finishes from Sept. 1, 2018 to June 14, 2020 with greater weight given to higher-starred events.

That timeline and process could change.

“The FIVB, working in close collaboration with the IOC, is evaluating how to adapt the Olympic qualification for beach volleyball in order to preserve the technical balance and protect the athletes in light of the recent event postponements,” according to an FIVB statement Monday.

Penn Relays, held 125 straight years, canceled due to coronavirus

By OlympicTalkMar 16, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
The Penn Relays, which has been contested uninterrupted every year since 1895, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Organizers hope that the meet, originally scheduled for April 23-25 and normally aired on NBC Sports, can be substituted for a one-day event in late May or early June.

“Based on the current novel coronavirus pandemic, we cannot host an event in late April without putting our participants, spectators, officials, volunteers, and staff at risk,” Penn athletic director Dr. M. Grace Calhoun said in a press release. “The University of Pennsylvania has hosted the Penn Relays for 125 consecutive years through the World Wars and other world-wide health issues. This spirit of perseverance and resiliency will continue as we plan for a track meet later in the year when the health and safety of our community is more certain.”

The Penn Relays have in the past gathered some of the U.S. and Jamaica’s top sprinters before the international outdoor track season begins in earnest. Usain BoltAllyson Felix and Michael Johnson have been among the headliners for a meet that also includes top high school and college athletes at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

The Diamond League season is scheduled to start on April 17 in Doha. The second and third meets are in China on May 9 (to be determined location) and May 16 (Shanghai). A spokesperson for the Shanghai meet said in an email Thursday that there would be an update on its status by the beginning of this week.

