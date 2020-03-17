TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Chris Reed, Kana Muramoto
Chris Reed, three-time Olympic ice dancer for Japan, dies at 30

By OlympicTalkMar 17, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Chris Reed, a three-time Olympic ice dancer for Japan, died of a sudden cardiac issue over the weekend at age 30, a Japanese Skating Federation spokesperson said.

“It deeply saddens me to tell you all my brother, my sweet, kind, charismatic, and loving big brother Chris, has passed away suddenly over the weekend,” was posted on younger sister Allison‘s social media. “Words just cannot describe how much this pains me. Chris was such a pure spirit. He filled any room he walked into with so much joy and laughter. He always knew how to make me smile. I love you bro.”

Reed was born in Michigan to a Japanese mother and American father. Reed and older sister Cathy competed in ice dance within the U.S. until 2006, when they won the national novice title.

Afterward, they decided they wanted to represent Japan. The Japanese federation obliged.

The Reeds earned seven Japanese titles. They competed in eight world championships and two Olympics with a best finish of 13th among those major events.

After his older sister retired in 2015, Reed partnered with Kana Muramoto, who had transitioned to ice dance after more than a decade in singles. They won three national titles and reached the PyeongChang Olympics, placing 15th in their final full season of competition together.

Reed retired in 2019.

“He always wanted to stay involved in the sport and to help to develop ice dance in Japan,” according to an International Skating Union press release. “He was busily preparing for his second career as a choreographer and ice dance coach with his sister Cathy in Japan.”

NBC Olympic research contributed to this report.

French Open changes dates due to coronavirus

By OlympicTalkMar 17, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT
The French Open tennis Grand Slam has been postponed from a May 24 start to Sept. 20-Oct. 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roland Garros will now start one week after the end of the U.S. Open, traditionally the season’s last Slam.

“Though nobody is able to predict what the situation will be on 18th May, the current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with our preparations and, as a result, we are unable to hold the tournament on the dates originally planned,” according to a tournament press release.

Previously, the ATP and WTA Tours called off all tournaments into late April, including the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, considered the sport’s fifth-biggest annual tournament after the four majors.

The next scheduled Grand Slam is Wimbledon from June 29-July 12.

The French Open was scheduled to be the final tournament in the Olympic qualifying window. ATP and WTA rankings after the event were to determine the Olympic singles fields.

The new French Open dates coincide with the Laver Cup, a men’s team event that drew Roger FedererRafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among its first three editions. This year’s Laver Cup is scheduled for Boston from Sept. 25-27.

IOC, committed to Tokyo Olympics, prepares for changes to qualifying process

By OlympicTalkMar 17, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT
The IOC remains fully committed to the Tokyo Olympics, which open July 24, after continuing talks Tuesday with Games stakeholders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“With more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive,” according to an IOC press release.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo added, “I want to hold the Olympics and Paralympics perfectly, as proof that the human race will conquer the new coronavirus, and I gained support for that from the G-7 leaders.”

IOC officials consulted with Summer Olympic sports bodies and plan talks with National Olympic Committees, athlete representatives, the International Paralympic Committee, other International Federations and others.

The IOC will work with the International Federations to make changes to Olympic qualifying, which has been impacted by global sporting events being postponed and canceled into April and May.

Any sport qualifying process revisions will be published by the beginning of April.

An increase in the number of overall athletes allowed for a sport will be considered on a case-by-case basis under exceptional circumstances.

So far, 57 percent of athletes are qualified for the Olympics, according to the IOC.

The U.S. Olympic team, which is expected to be more than 500 athletes, named its first 75 members over the last year.

On top of that, the U.S. has earned many more quota spots that will be filled by team sports naming rosters or trials events determining individual qualifiers.

U.S. Olympic Trials events in rowing, shooting and wrestling, scheduled for March and April, have been postponed indefinitely. Trials events in diving, gymnastics, swimming and track and field remain scheduled for June.

“The health and well-being of all those involved in the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is our number-one concern,” IOC President Thomas Bach said, according to the release. “All measures are being taken to safeguard the safety and interests of athletes, coaches and support teams. We are an Olympic community; we support one another in good times and in difficult times. This Olympic solidarity defines us as a community.”

