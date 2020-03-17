Chris Reed, three-time Olympic ice dancer for Japan, dies at 30

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Reed, a three-time Olympic ice dancer for Japan, died of a sudden cardiac issue over the weekend at age 30, a Japanese Skating Federation spokesperson said.

“It deeply saddens me to tell you all my brother, my sweet, kind, charismatic, and loving big brother Chris, has passed away suddenly over the weekend,” was posted on younger sister Allison‘s social media. “Words just cannot describe how much this pains me. Chris was such a pure spirit. He filled any room he walked into with so much joy and laughter. He always knew how to make me smile. I love you bro.”

Reed was born in Michigan to a Japanese mother and American father. Reed and older sister Cathy competed in ice dance within the U.S. until 2006, when they won the national novice title.

Afterward, they decided they wanted to represent Japan. The Japanese federation obliged.

The Reeds earned seven Japanese titles. They competed in eight world championships and two Olympics with a best finish of 13th among those major events.

After his older sister retired in 2015, Reed partnered with Kana Muramoto, who had transitioned to ice dance after more than a decade in singles. They won three national titles and reached the PyeongChang Olympics, placing 15th in their final full season of competition together.

Reed retired in 2019.

“He always wanted to stay involved in the sport and to help to develop ice dance in Japan,” according to an International Skating Union press release. “He was busily preparing for his second career as a choreographer and ice dance coach with his sister Cathy in Japan.”

NBC Olympic research contributed to this report.