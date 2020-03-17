Diamond League track and field early season meets called off

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first three Diamond League track and field meets of the year will not be held in April and May as originally scheduled:

Doha: April 17 (postponed indefinitely)

China: May 9 (postponed indefinitely)

Shanghai: May 16 (now Aug. 13, four days after the Olympics end)

“It is forbidden to enter Qatar from a number of countries and the government in Doha has suspended all national and international events for a period of 30 days,” according to a Diamond League press release. “While the number of new infections is now decreasing in China, the fact remains that preparations for the meetings have been set back by several weeks and the closed borders and travel restrictions make it impossible to organize international top level competitions.”

The Doha and first China meets could be rescheduled after the Diamond League Final in Zurich, which is still scheduled for Sept. 9-11.

The Diamond League is a 15-meet, global outdoor track and field series that runs from April to September with a break during the Olympics. It is the the primary circuit for the world’s top athletes. Now, the first scheduled meet is May 24 in Stockholm.

MORE: Olympic sports events affected by coronavirus

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!