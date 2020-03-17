Diamond League track and field early season meets called off

The first three Diamond League track and field meets of the year will not be held in April and May as originally scheduled:
Doha: April 17 (postponed indefinitely)
China: May 9 (postponed indefinitely)
Shanghai: May 16 (now Aug. 13, four days after the Olympics end)
“It is forbidden to enter Qatar from a number of countries and the government in Doha has suspended all national and international events for a period of 30 days,” according to a Diamond League press release. “While the number of new infections is now decreasing in China, the fact remains that preparations for the meetings have been set back by several weeks and the closed borders and travel restrictions make it impossible to organize international top level competitions.”
The Doha and first China meets could be rescheduled after the Diamond League Final in Zurich, which is still scheduled for Sept. 9-11.
The Diamond League is a 15-meet, global outdoor track and field series that runs from April to September with a break during the Olympics. It is the the primary circuit for the world’s top athletes. Now, the first scheduled meet is May 24 in Stockholm.
The French Open tennis Grand Slam has been postponed from a May 24 start to Sept. 20-Oct. 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Roland Garros will now start one week after the end of the U.S. Open, traditionally the season’s last Slam.
“Though nobody is able to predict what the situation will be on 18th May, the current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with our preparations and, as a result, we are unable to hold the tournament on the dates originally planned,” according to a tournament press release.
Previously, the ATP and WTA Tours called off all tournaments into late April, including the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, considered the sport’s fifth-biggest annual tournament after the four majors.
The next scheduled Grand Slam is Wimbledon from June 29-July 12.
The French Open was scheduled to be the final tournament in the Olympic qualifying window. ATP and WTA rankings after the event were to determine the Olympic singles fields.
The new French Open dates coincide with the Laver Cup, a men’s team event that drew Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among its first three editions. This year’s Laver Cup is scheduled for Boston from Sept. 25-27.
Chris Reed, a three-time Olympic ice dancer for Japan, died of a sudden cardiac issue over the weekend at age 30, a Japanese Skating Federation spokesperson said.
“It deeply saddens me to tell you all my brother, my sweet, kind, charismatic, and loving big brother Chris, has passed away suddenly over the weekend,” was posted on younger sister Allison‘s social media. “Words just cannot describe how much this pains me. Chris was such a pure spirit. He filled any room he walked into with so much joy and laughter. He always knew how to make me smile. I love you bro.”
Reed was born in Michigan to a Japanese mother and American father. Reed and older sister Cathy competed in ice dance within the U.S. until 2006, when they won the national novice title.
Afterward, they decided they wanted to represent Japan. The Japanese federation obliged.
The Reeds earned seven Japanese titles. They competed in eight world championships and two Olympics with a best finish of 13th among those major events.
After his older sister retired in 2015, Reed partnered with Kana Muramoto, who had transitioned to ice dance after more than a decade in singles. They won three national titles and reached the PyeongChang Olympics, placing 15th in their final full season of competition together.
Reed retired in 2019.
“He always wanted to stay involved in the sport and to help to develop ice dance in Japan,” according to an International Skating Union press release. “He was busily preparing for his second career as a choreographer and ice dance coach with his sister Cathy in Japan.”
NBC Olympic research contributed to this report.