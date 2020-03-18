TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Centers close facilities

By Beau DureMar 18, 2020, 12:18 PM EDT
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s two main training centers in Colorado Springs and Lake Placid, N.Y., have closed their training facilities due to coronavirus concerns.

Resident athletes in Colorado Springs will be allowed to stay and use the dining and medical facilities, but all athletic operations are shut down.

“(B)eginning tomorrow, Wednesday March 18, all training venues (pool, velodrome, gymnasiums, strength and conditioning) will be closed,” Colorado Springs officials told athletes in an email. “This closure will remain in effect for 30 days per the Governor’s orders.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that all restaurants and gyms must close on Tuesday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued a nearly identical order.

The Colorado Springs dining operation is closed for sit-down meals but will provide to-go meals to any athletes who stay at the center.

The closures will add to the scramble for training options leading up to the Olympics.

“Out of training for a month,” gymnast Sam Mikulak posted on Instagram. “I know I’m not alone on this, how is everyone else dealing with their Olympic preparation in these times?”

Pole vaulter Sandi Morris replied: “all facilities at U of Arkansas where I normally vault are closed up, probably going to go stay in Austin or Atlanta and train at private clubs for a few weeks. UA says they will reconsider opening facilities April 15, but I’m not betting on it. So for now … getting a plan together and doing workouts in my backyard for a few days.”

BMX racer Connor Fields responded with an emoji for beer.

USA Gymnastics is attempting to help.

“”We are we are working with athletes and their coaches to find safe alternative solutions for our athletes to train,” USA Gymnastics said in an email statement.

Athletes elsewhere have voiced similar concerns. British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson said on Twitter that a training camp in the U.S. has been canceled and she’s unable to train in France.

The Lake Placid center opened two years after the 1980 Olympics were held in the upstate New York village. It specializes in winter sports but also trains athletes in several summer sports.

Colorado Springs is the home of several national governing bodies as well as the training center itself.

USADA and other anti-doping authorities scale back, focus on those preparing for Tokyo

Associated PressMar 18, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT
DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) Although anti-doping organizations around the world are dialing back on testing because of the coronavirus outbreak, Olympic athletes can still expect a knock on the door.

The International Olympic Committee has said it remains “fully committed” to opening the Tokyo Games on July 24, so testers are still visiting some athletes at a time when many people are trying to avoid social contact.

“Starting immediately, testing done by USADA will be focused only upon mission-critical testing of those in sports still competing and as needed for those preparing for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, said in a video statement announcing cuts to its testing program.

The National Anti-Doping Agency of Germany is also cutting its testing, and signaled that calling off the Olympics would allow it to cut further.

“As the Olympic and Paralympic Games have so far not been canceled or postponed, it is important that the athletes have a fair chance of Tokyo. This also includes the necessary doping controls and the pre-Olympic test program,” the German agency said.

Britain and Austria’s agencies have also announced significant reductions.

The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, said it is still running a full program of out-of-competition tests despite having its office staff work from home.

“Actually, we haven’t reduced yet, but I suppose we will have to,” RUSADA deputy CEO Margarita Pakhnotskaya told The Associated Press in a text message on Wednesday.

Various agencies have said they will respect an athlete’s wish to self-isolate but different countries require different types of proof.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks. Those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Doping tests are split into two main categories. Athletes are tested at competitions, so when events are canceled – including most remaining Olympic qualifiers – it naturally means a drop in testing. Athletes also have to give regular updates on their whereabouts to allow surprise testing out of competition, often at home or a training camp.

The slowdown at the world’s anti-doping agencies could also affect efforts to sanction athletes who test positive for banned substances.

WBA welterweight boxing champion Alexander Besputin tested positive in December after a title fight in Monaco. A second sample was due to be tested in France on Tuesday but that was canceled amid the virus outbreak, he told Russian state news agency Tass. Besputin, a Russian who fights out of California, denies any wrongdoing.

French Open changes dates due to coronavirus

By OlympicTalkMar 17, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT
The French Open tennis Grand Slam has been postponed from a May 24 start to Sept. 20-Oct. 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roland Garros will now start one week after the end of the U.S. Open, traditionally the season’s last Slam.

“Though nobody is able to predict what the situation will be on 18th May, the current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with our preparations and, as a result, we are unable to hold the tournament on the dates originally planned,” according to a tournament press release.

Previously, the ATP and WTA Tours called off all tournaments into late April, including the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, considered the sport’s fifth-biggest annual tournament after the four majors.

The next scheduled Grand Slam is Wimbledon from June 29-July 12.

The French Open was scheduled to be the final tournament in the Olympic qualifying window. ATP and WTA rankings after the event were to determine the Olympic singles fields.

The new French Open dates coincide with the Laver Cup, a men’s team event that drew Roger FedererRafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among its first three editions. This year’s Laver Cup is scheduled for Boston from Sept. 25-27.

