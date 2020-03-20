TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
How you can still watch Olympic sports on TV

By OlympicTalkMar 20, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT
NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will continue to air Olympic sports event replays, highlighted by historic Olympic hockey programming the next two weekends.

NBCSN concludes its two-day U.S. Figure Skating Championships reairs on Friday night. It features the men’s free skate, where Nathan Chen became the first male singles skater to win four straight national titles since Brian Boitano in 1988. Plus the free dance and pairs’ free skate.

A Miracle on Ice 40th anniversary special airs the next two weekends, bookending NBC Sports “Hockey Week in America,” which also relives the sport’s top moments in the last decade-plus.

Al Michaels, who called the U.S.-Soviet hockey game at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, and Mike Tirico had a wide-ranging conversation about the upset, Michaels’ iconic call and its legacy.

Olympic hockey finals from 2010 and 2018 will air, highlighted by Sidney Crosby‘s golden goal in Vancouver and the U.S. women’s shootout victory over Canada in PyeongChang. Also, T.J. Oshie‘s shootout heroics against Russia in group play in Sochi.

In addition, the Olympic Channel will continue to air continuous Olympic sports programming. This weekend’s slate includes the recent U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, Tokyo Marathon, American Cup gymnastics meet and Tyr Pro Swim Series at Des Moines.

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 6 p.m. U.S. Figure Skating Champs: Men’s Free Skate NBCSN | STREAM
9 p.m. U.S. Figure Skating Champs: Free Dance/Pairs’ Free NBCSN | STREAM
Saturday 12 p.m. U.S. Ski & Snowboard Grand Prix NBC | STREAM
1 p.m. U.S. Figure Skating Championships Exhibition NBC | STREAM
Sunday 12:30 p.m. Miracle on Ice 40th Anniversary Special NBC | STREAM
March 27 8 p.m. 2010 Olympic men’s hockey final NBCSN | STREAM
10 p.m. 2018 Olympic women’s hockey final NBCSN | STREAM
March 28 12:30 a.m. 2014 Olympic men’s hockey: U.S.-Russia NBCSN | STREAM
2:30 a.m. Miracle on Ice 40th Anniversary Special NBCSN | STREAM

 

USOPC, prioritizing athlete safety, focused on Tokyo Olympics

By OlympicTalkMar 20, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is collecting feedback from American athletes while prioritizing their health and safety as the Tokyo Games approach.

“It’s of course our deepest wish that athletes of the world can still travel to Tokyo,” USOPC chair Susanne Lyons said after a board of directors meeting Friday. “Our hearts literally ache with the fear and stress and uncertainty.”

Many U.S. Olympic hopefuls have said they are unable to train properly after facilities were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training centers in Colorado Springs and Lake Placid, N.Y., had to close due to government mandates, though athletes who are residents have been allowed to continue living there even without use of training facilities.

“As diverse as our athletes are, so, too, are their perspectives on this issue, which adds to the complication factor,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said. “As you might imagine, there are athletes out there for whom this feels like their opportunity, their only opportunity, their one chance.

“It is our hope that our athletes have the ability to achieve their dreams in some capacity. Certainly, we are focused on Tokyo 2020 and will continue to be as long as that possibility stays ahead of us.”

Like the IOC, the USOPC has been planning scenarios for different potential outcomes. The Olympics remain scheduled to open July 24. Lyons said she had several conversations in recent days with IOC leaders, relaying the feedback the USOPC is receiving from American athletes.

USOPC leaders agreed with the IOC’s view that it’s too early to alter the Olympic plan with the amount of information and advice they have now from health officials.

“We don’t have to make a decision [now],” Lyons said. “Our Games are not next week or two weeks from now. They’re four months from now, and I think a lot may change in that time period. So we are affording the IOC the opportunity to gather that information and expert advice. At this point in time, we do not feel it is necessary for us to insist that they make a decision.

“The decision about the Games themselves does not lie directly with us. That lies with a combination of the World Health Organization, the Japanese government and the IOC. But I can assure you that there is no circumstance when the USOPC would send our athletes into harm’s way if we did not believe it was safe.”

Hirshland made a point to American athletes who may be struggling with the need to train versus safety.

“Let me ask for your [the media’s] help in making very clear to the athlete population, and this is to the elite athlete population, but all the way down to every club and pool and rink owner out there,” Hirshland said. “As Americans, right now, our No. 1 priority needs to be our health and safety and the containment of this virus, period, full stop. That should not conflict in any way with the decision someone is making about their training.”

As Olympic Flame arrives in Japan, IOC considers scenarios for Tokyo Games

By OlympicTalkMar 20, 2020, 8:43 AM EDT
The Olympic Flame landed in Japan on Friday for a 121-day trek leading up to the July 24 Opening Ceremony.

“While we do not know how long the tunnel we are all in at this moment will be, we would like the Olympic Flame to be a light at the end of this tunnel,” IOC president Thomas Bach said.

Bach also repeated his stance that it would not be responsible to set a deadline on an Olympic decision because it would be based on speculation. The IOC has a task force, including the World Health Organization, which said it is too early to make a decision with four months to go

Bach said “of course, we are considering different scenarios” for the Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to The New York Times.

Bach was asked if the IOC had a group considering what an Olympics would look like if held later this year or in 2021 or 2022. He did not detail any possible scenarios but repeated that cancellation is not on the agenda, according to the report. And that the priority is protecting the health of everyone involved and supporting the containment of the virus.

At a Japanese air base Friday, three-time Olympic gold medalists Saori Yoshida (wrestling) and Tadahiro Nomura (judo) received the Flame at a lighting ceremony.

“For the first time in 56 years, the Olympic torch is heading to Tokyo and I hope that the Olympic torch will illuminate the path of hope for many people,” Tokyo 2020 organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori said at a scaled-down event, according to The Associated Press.

The flame was lit in the Ancient Olympic site of Olympia on March 12 and spent eight days in Greece.

The relay is scheduled to visit all 47 prefectures of Japan with emphasis on the area affected by the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. Around 98 percent of Japan’s population live within one hour by car or train of the route.

With the motto “Hope Lights Our Way,” it will visit the three prefectures most affected by the tsunami and earthquake (Fukushima (March 26-28), Iwate (June 17-19) and Miyagi (June 20-22)) for three days each.

