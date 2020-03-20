How you can still watch Olympic sports on TV

NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will continue to air Olympic sports event replays, highlighted by historic Olympic hockey programming the next two weekends.
NBCSN concludes its two-day U.S. Figure Skating Championships reairs on Friday night. It features the men’s free skate, where Nathan Chen became the first male singles skater to win four straight national titles since Brian Boitano in 1988. Plus the free dance and pairs’ free skate.
A Miracle on Ice 40th anniversary special airs the next two weekends, bookending NBC Sports “Hockey Week in America,” which also relives the sport’s top moments in the last decade-plus.
Al Michaels, who called the U.S.-Soviet hockey game at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, and Mike Tirico had a wide-ranging conversation about the upset, Michaels’ iconic call and its legacy.
Olympic hockey finals from 2010 and 2018 will air, highlighted by Sidney Crosby‘s golden goal in Vancouver and the U.S. women’s shootout victory over Canada in PyeongChang. Also, T.J. Oshie‘s shootout heroics against Russia in group play in Sochi.
In addition, the Olympic Channel will continue to air continuous Olympic sports programming. This weekend’s slate includes the recent U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, Tokyo Marathon, American Cup gymnastics meet and Tyr Pro Swim Series at Des Moines.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Friday
|6 p.m.
|U.S. Figure Skating Champs: Men’s Free Skate
|NBCSN | STREAM
|9 p.m.
|U.S. Figure Skating Champs: Free Dance/Pairs’ Free
|NBCSN | STREAM
|Saturday
|12 p.m.
|U.S. Ski & Snowboard Grand Prix
|NBC | STREAM
|1 p.m.
|U.S. Figure Skating Championships Exhibition
|NBC | STREAM
|Sunday
|12:30 p.m.
|Miracle on Ice 40th Anniversary Special
|NBC | STREAM
|March 27
|8 p.m.
|2010 Olympic men’s hockey final
|NBCSN | STREAM
|10 p.m.
|2018 Olympic women’s hockey final
|NBCSN | STREAM
|March 28
|12:30 a.m.
|2014 Olympic men’s hockey: U.S.-Russia
|NBCSN | STREAM
|2:30 a.m.
|Miracle on Ice 40th Anniversary Special
|NBCSN | STREAM