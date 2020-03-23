TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Ian Kinsler
Getty Images

Ian Kinsler eligible to play for Israel baseball team at Olympics

By OlympicTalkMar 23, 2020, 9:47 AM EDT
Ian Kinsler, a recently retired MLB All-Star, is now eligible to represent Israel at the Olympics.

An Israel Baseball federation spokesperson confirmed Jerusalem Post report that Kinsler recently made aliyah to fulfill Israeli citizenship requirements to become eligible.

Kinsler, 37, retired from the MLB in December after 14 seasons and 1,999 hits, most with the Texas Rangers.

Kinsler reportedly would have been eligible to play for Israel at the World Baseball Classic due to his Jewish heritage. He did not, but did play for the U.S. at the most recent World Baseball Classic in 2017, smacking a home run in an 8-0 win over Puerto Rico in the final.

Baseball returns to the Olympics for the Tokyo Games for the first time since 2008. Israel qualified for an Olympic baseball tournament for the first time by winning a joint European-African tournament in September.

Israel, then ranked 19th in the world, upset the highest-ranked European nations — the Netherlands (No. 8) and host Italy (No. 16) — and wrapped it up with an 11-1 win over South Africa. The most notable name on that Israel roster was Danny Valencia, an infielder who played parts of nine MLB seasons from 2010-18.

Active MLB players, as with previous Olympic baseball tournaments, are not expected to be eligible for the Tokyo Games. Other recent MLB players to express interest in the Olympics or Olympic qualifying included fellow All-Stars Adam Jones (U.S.) and Justin Morneau (Canada). The U.S. and Canada have not yet qualified.

It’s believed that two players with prior MLB All-Star experience competed at the Olympics for any nation — Australian catcher Dave Nilsson and Canadian pitcher Jason Dickson.

Many players competed at the Olympics before making an MLB All-Star team, including Stephen Strasburg and Jason Giambi.

Sanne Wevers, Olympic balance beam champion, gets beam delivered through home window

Sanne Wevers
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 23, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
Sanne Wevers, the Olympic balance beam champion from the Netherlands, found a unique way to train on her trademark event without leaving her home.

A beam was delivered through what appeared to be a second-story window. The beam is the Olympic length of five meters, according to Dutch media.

Wevers, a 28-year-old twin, was the only woman to win gold over Simone Biles in a Rio Olympic final. She became the oldest female Olympic gymnastics champion since 1968 with her surprise beam title over Laurie Hernandez and Biles.

Wevers’ best beam finish at the world championships the last three years was seventh in 2018. Biles is the reigning world champion, looking to claim the gold medal that eluded her at the Rio Games.

Stina Nilsson, Olympic champion cross-country skier, changes sports

Stina Nilsson
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 23, 2020, 8:37 AM EDT
Sweden’s Stina Nilsson is switching from cross-country skiing to biathlon, two years after winning four skiing medals, including gold, at the PyeongChang Olympics.

“My basic idea was to run cross-country skiing for another Olympics and then change after the season 2022,” Nilsson said, according to the International Ski Federation (FIS). “But because of my injury [season-ending fractured rib in late December] I have been given a lot of time to think and test shoot and I feel that I really do not want to wait any longer.”

Nilsson, 26, is arguably the world’s fastest female cross-country skier. She won the PyeongChang Olympic sprint (classic format) and took silver in the 2019 World Championships sprint (freestyle).

Her PyeongChang title came by a margin of 3.03 seconds in a three-minute race, the biggest rout in an Olympic men’s or women’s sprint final since the event debuted in 2002. Eight days later, American Jessie Diggins held off Nilsson in the final kick of the team sprint (freestyle) to earn the U.S.’ first Olympic cross-country skiing title.

The most famous athlete to succeed in both cross-country skiing and biathlon was Norwegian Ole Einar Bjørndalen, whose 13 Olympic biathlon medals make him the second-most decorated Winter Olympian in history. Bjørndalen also won a World Cup cross-country race and finished fifth in the 2002 Olympic 30km event.

“I am humbled by the biathlon challenges, where I believe that the routine of the rifle and learning all about the weapon, such as when and how to screw, will be the biggest challenge,” Nilsson said, according to FIS, “but they are a challenge I look forward to.”

Sweden is strong in both biathlon and cross-country skiing. It took PyeongChang Olympic silver in the relay, anchored by individual gold medalist Hanna Öberg. The Swedes dropped to fifth in the relay at this season’s worlds.

