Sanne Wevers, the Olympic balance beam champion from the Netherlands, found a unique way to train on her trademark event without leaving her home.
A beam was delivered through what appeared to be a second-story window. The beam is the Olympic length of five meters, according to Dutch media.
Wevers, a 28-year-old twin, was the only woman to win gold over Simone Biles in a Rio Olympic final. She became the oldest female Olympic gymnastics champion since 1968 with her surprise beam title over Laurie Hernandez and Biles.
Wevers’ best beam finish at the world championships the last three years was seventh in 2018. Biles is the reigning world champion, looking to claim the gold medal that eluded her at the Rio Games.
