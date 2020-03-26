TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Madison Kocian, Kyla Ross
Getty Images

Madison Kocian, Kyla Ross reflect on early end to UCLA senior seasons

By Nick ZaccardiMar 26, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
Madison Kocian and Kyla Ross reached the top of the highest levels of gymnastics. They are the only women to earn Olympic, world and NCAA titles. What the UCLA roommates likely will not get, though, is a proper competition sendoff.

Kocian, a 2016 Olympian, and Ross, a 2012 Olympian, were among the scores of NCAA athletes whose seasons were cut short two weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic halting global sports. It all happened days before what would have been UCLA’s Senior Day meet, where Kocian, Ross and seven other Bruins were to be honored at Pauley Pavilion.

“I would definitely say it was upsetting, obviously,” Kocian, who came back from a fractured tibia to earn two Rio Olympic medals and came back from injuries all four years at UCLA, said by phone Monday. “At the same time, I’m really fortunate that my shoulder and the medical staff and everyone helped to get me back to one piece so that I was able to compete in the regular season. So I definitely don’t have any regrets there.

“It was just hard for, I’m sure, all the athletes around the country. Not just in gymnastics.”

Ross, the rare athlete to compete collegiately seven years after becoming an Olympian, said her first reaction was feeling robbed of the last moment at home in front of friends, plus family flying in from Hawaii.

“Definitely hard to cope with, I think for all the seniors knowing that we didn’t get that special ending,” said Ross, a two-time world all-around medalist. “We didn’t get to fight for another national championship, but at the end of the day, I think everyone’s pretty understanding of why it had to end like this and helping protect and not spread the virus anymore.”

Kocian, the uneven bars silver medalist on the U.S.’ Rio Olympic champion team, said there was a stretch two weeks ago where each day brought more unfortunate news.

It began on a return trip from a taping of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where the Bruins supported one of their own, show guest Nia Dennis, who had become an internet sensation with a Beyoncé-themed floor exercise routine. Ross was driving. That’s when they learned classes would shift online.

“Then, the next thing we saw at the end of the email was that all events and activities on campus that were more than 100 people would be without fans,” Kocian said. “We were all just wondering how that was going to work.”

The next day, the team learned that weekend’s Senior Day opponent, Bridgeport, would not be traveling to Westwood.

“So then we were like, we’ll just do an intrasquad thing,” to honor the team’s nine seniors, Kocian said. “Then the day after that, we were in the gym, and I think everyone’s head was just really scattered. We didn’t really know what was going on. [Senior Associate Athletic Director] Christina Rivera came in, and she told us that Pac-12 was canceling all the events. So that meant we wouldn’t have anything in Pauley [Pavilion] for the seniors. No senior meet. No intrasquad or anything. I think everyone’s head just kind of fell from there. We were just like really upset. We just didn’t really know what that meant going forward.”

NCAA postseason competition, including the national championships in mid-April, were also canceled. Kocian was proud to compete on bars and floor in the team’s last competition on March 8.

“I know it’s going to take some time trying to process that I’m actually done right now with gymnastics,” Kocian said, “but I’m definitely satisfied with how it ended.”

Ross has no regrets. She plans to become a volunteer assistant coach next season while finishing her degree in molecular, cell and developmental biology.

“I feel like I’ve accomplished everything I wanted to in gymnastics,” she said.

Gymnasts’ families had already booked travel for Senior Day when it was canceled. So the Bruins and their parents got together in person one last time, before area gatherings were further limited, to watch the senior tribute put together by team videographer Deanna Hong.

“It was really cool to see how we’ve grown since freshman year and be able to celebrate with our teammates,” Kocian said of the outing at Rocco’s Tavern in Westwood.

Kocian is often asked why she appeared more emotional after UCLA’s comeback to win the 2018 NCAA team title than at the Olympics.

“I think it’s because when you train and you live with your teammates, go to classes with them, you literally spend the whole day with them for the whole year. It’s just the bond and the connection that we make throughout the whole year is very special,” she said.

UCLA had winter quarter finals the week after everything was canceled. Kocian’s first exam was the day she learned the Senior Day meet was off.

“I couldn’t think straight for a while, and I know the rest of my apartment was the same,” she said. “Eventually, after we had the senior celebration, I was like, I worked too hard this quarter to throw my grades away now. I tried to keep that in mind and tried to remind myself everyone around the world is going through something, so it’s not just me.”

She was named the Pac-12 Gymnastics Scholar-Athlete of the Year last Thursday.

Next for Kocian: preparing to apply to physician assistant school next year. She’s heard that NCAA spring sports athletes could receive an additional year of eligibility. It’s also possible for winter athletes like gymnasts. If that happens, Kocian is not ruling out considering coming back, given she will be in the area anyway finishing up science classes.

“Just because I’ve gone through an injury every single year, I feel like this is probably going to be the end of it,” she said. “I mean, you never really know what’s in the future, but I’m also really excited about going into the medical field, going into PA school, just something different, something that’s next for me in life.”

Ross, too, said she would consider it if offered 2021 eligibility. But she also has other plans, including a medical internship this summer.

“Looking back, the way it all ended, it’s kind of teaching people and reminding people to focus on the process and the journey and not necessarily the ending point or the accomplishment,” she said.

Carli Lloyd: Winning third Olympic gold would be satisfying enough to retire

Carli Lloyd
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 26, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT
Carli Lloyd was already bidding to become the oldest U.S. Olympic soccer player in history at the Tokyo Games before the postponement to 2021. The deferral won’t change that hope, but the big question is whether that would be the 37-year-old legend’s final tournament, should she make the 18-player roster.

“I was going to take it to this summer’s Olympics and then see where I was mentally and physically,” Lloyd said Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I wasn’t sure when I would officially retire. So now I have the opportunity to stick around for another year, and it would be a dream come true to win gold with my teammates.

“That would be satisfying enough for me to officially retire.”

Lloyd was asked straight up about retirement in January and said, “No end in sight, as of yet.”

She actually predicted back in 2015 that the Tokyo Games would ideally be the end point. Since, she started every match at the Rio Olympics as a captain (U.S. lost in penalties in the quarterfinals to Sweden). Then she was primarily a reserve at the 2019 World Cup (the U.S. repeated as champion).

New coach Vlatko Andonovski put Lloyd in the starting lineup for the crucial match of Olympic qualifying in January and two of the three matches of the SheBelieves Cup earlier this month.

Complicating matters: Fellow forward Alex Morgan was absent from both competitions due to pregnancy, and with the Olympic postponement, will have around a year to return from childbirth in her bid to make the team.

Andonovski and U.S. Soccer have tough decisions ahead since the Olympic roster is five fewer players than at the World Cup. Everything is on hold now, though.

“This is bigger than sports. It’s bigger than an Olympics,” Lloyd said of the Olympic postponement in a video interview with an ABC affiliate. “I think it was definitely the right call. Disappointed … but I think for the safety of everybody, it’s definitely the best thing.”

Mike Tirico hosts ‘Tokyo Olympics: Dreams Live On’ special

By OlympicTalkMar 26, 2020, 6:45 AM EDT
NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico speaks with U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, IOC President Thomas Bach and USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland about the impact of the Tokyo Games moving to 2021 in “Tokyo Olympics: Dreams Live On,” a two-hour special premiering Thursday.

Tirico spoke with those affected, hours after Tuesday’s decision to postpone the Olympics, for the first time in modern history, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The special features the first interview with Bach after the announcement, plus Hirshland discussing why the USOPC supported the postponement. NBC Olympics swimming analyst Rowdy Gaines offers his perspective as an athlete who missed the 1980 Moscow Games due to the U.S. boycott, then earned gold four years later.

‘Tokyo Olympics: Dreams Live On’ TV, live stream schedule

Day Time (ET) Network
Thursday 11 a.m. NBCSN | STREAM
8 p.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM
Friday 11 a.m. NBCSN | STREAM
4 p.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM
Saturday 10:30 p.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM
Sunday Noon NBC | STREAM (one hour)

The active U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls interviewed:

Nathan Adrian (Swimming) – Five-time Olympic gold medalist
Jordan Burroughs (Wrestling) – 2012 Olympic gold medalist in men’s freestyle
Emma Coburn (Track and Field) – 2016 Olympic bronze medalist
Kerri Walsh Jennings (Beach Volleyball) – Three-time Olympic gold medalist
Katie Ledecky (Swimming) – Five-time Olympic gold medalist
Noah Lyles (Track and Field) – Reigning world champion in 200m
Simone Manuel (Swimming) – Four-time Olympic medalist
Tatyana McFadden (Paralympic Track and Field) – 17-time Paralympic medalist
Cat Osterman – (Softball) – Two-time Olympic medalist
Melissa Stockwell (Paratriathlon) – 2016 Paralympic bronze medalist
Christian Taylor (Track and Field) – Two-time Olympic gold medalist
Mallory Weggemann (Paralympic Swimming) – Two-time Paralympic medalist

