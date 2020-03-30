Which athletes are qualified for the U.S. Olympic team?

Soon after Tokyo Olympic qualifying events began getting postponed, the International Olympic Committee announced that all quota places already allocated to National Olympic Committees and athletes will remain with those NOCs and athletes.
The IOC repeated that position over the last week, after the Tokyo Games were postponed (now to open July 23, 2021). What does that mean for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee?
Well, 76 athletes qualified for the U.S. Olympic team before the Olympic postponement was announced. That full list is here.
Those 76 athletes can be separated into two categories.
- Athletes who earned Olympic spots BY NAME via International Federation (i.e. International Surfing Association or International Aquatics Federation) selection procedures.
- Athletes named to the U.S. Olympic team by their national governing body (i.e. USA Swimming or USA Track and Field) and confirmed by the USOPC using NGB selection procedures after the NGB earned a quota spot.
When the IOC says “all quota places already allocated to National Olympic Committees and athletes will remain with those NOCs and athletes,” it means just that. USA Softball still has 15 athlete quota spots from qualifying a full team via international results. Surfer Kolohe Andino still has his Olympic spot from qualifying BY NAME via the International Surfing Association selection procedures route.
USA Softball named its 15-player Olympic roster last fall. Those 15 athletes did not earn Olympic quota spots for themselves. Unlike Andino (and 13 other American qualifiers across all sports), the 15 softball players had to be nominated by USA Softball and confirmed by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Unless and until the USOPC confirms that any of those other 62 athletes remain qualified, for now the list of U.S. Olympic qualifiers is these 14 who qualified BY NAME:
Karate (1)
Sakura Kokumai
Modern Pentathlon (2)
Samantha Achterberg
Amro Elgeziry
Swimming (3)
Haley Anderson
Ashley Twichell
Jordan Wilimovsky
Sport Climbing (4)
Kyra Condie
Brooke Raboutou
Nathaniel Coleman
Colin Duffy
Surfing (4)
Caroline Marks
Carissa Moore
Kolohe Andino
John John Florence
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Qualified athletes go into limbo with Tokyo postponementFollow @nbcolympictalk