Figure skaters set Blades for the Brave benefit for health-care workers

Olympic and world champion figure skaters will gather virtually for “Blades for the Brave,” a streaming event to benefit health-care workers fighting the coronavirus.
The one-hour stream is April 17 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by U.S. Olympic medalists Jason Brown and Gracie Gold and organized by Americares and Fireworks Sports Marketing. The stream will feature skaters’ submitted videos from on and off the ice, detailing how they’re handling life during the pandemic.
The videos will be a “creative variety,” an organizer said, including skating programs.
It airs free on Bladesforthebrave.org and Americares’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels. U.S. Figure Skating is aware of and supports the event.
Skaters will encourage viewers to donate to americares.org or by texting “BRAVE” to 80100 to make a $25 donation toward protective gear and training for health-care workers fighting the virus. Americares is a non-profit, health-focused relief and development organization.
“Figure skating is a worldwide sport — we are joining together from Moscow to New York to Tokyo and every country, state and city in between to support health care workers, first responders and our neighbors and contribute to Americares COVID-19 relief efforts,” Gold said in a press release. “I am proud to join my fellow competitors from around the world for the most important competition of our lives. Let’s make sure we win against this heartbreaking disease.”
The list of skaters (subject to change)
Jeremy Abbott
Brian Boitano
Michal Březina
Jason Brown
Kurt Browning
Alexei Bychenko
Ashley Cain
Sasha Cohen
Amber Glenn
Gracie Gold
Ekaterina Gordeeva
Scott Hamilton
Nancy Kerrigan
Naomi Lang
Timothy LeDuc
Tara Lipinski
Tatiana Navka
Viktor Petrenko
Evgeni Plushenko
Matteo Rizzo
Yuka Sato
Bradie Tennell
Johnny Weir
Rohene Ward
