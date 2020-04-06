TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

The unusual story of the first Modern Olympic champion

By OlympicTalkApr 6, 2020, 5:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Mathias Berntsen Beach volleyball player’s dog becomes social media sensation Gabriel Jesus FIFA rules on Olympic men’s soccer tournament age eligibility Jenny Thompson Jenny Thompson’s new team is on the front line fighting coronavirus

On April 6, 1896, a Harvard student overcame a ridiculous set of circumstances to become the first Modern Olympic champion.

James Connolly, a 27-year-old from Boston, won the triple jump on the first day of the 1896 Athens Games (the event was then called the hop, skip and jump).

He became the first Olympic champion since Varasdates of Armenia won a boxing event in 369, according to Olympedia and the OlyMADMen. Connolly did so after an 16-day, 16,000-mile journey.

He essentially walked out of Harvard, defying a dean’s advice that he might not be readmitted due to low academic standing.

Connolly began by boarding the Barbarossa, a German freighter, with most of the U.S. Olympic team. After landing in Italy, his wallet was stolen. He later had to leap to make it on a moving train to continue toward Greece.

He at last arrived on April 5. Connolly partied that night and woke from three hours of sleep thinking he had 11 days to rest before his competition.

He learned at breakfast the triple jump was actually that day. Connolly won despite gaining 12 pounds during his journey to Greece. He later earned silver and bronze medals in the high jump and long jump.

A total of 243 athletes — men only — from 14 National Olympic Committees competed in Athens in 43 events over nine sports, according to the International Olympic Committee. The Tokyo Games are expected to include around 11,000 male and female athletes from more than 200 nations in 339 events over 33 sports.

Connolly competed again at the 1900 Paris Olympics, then covered the 1904 St. Louis Games as a journalist and remained a writer for the rest of his life. He died in 1957 at age 88.

Connolly was honored with a state in a South Boston park in 2012.

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female Olympian on front line of coronavirus fight

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Beach volleyball player’s dog becomes social media sensation

Mathias Berntsen
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 5, 2020, 6:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Norwegian beach volleyball player Mathias Berntsen‘s dog, Kiara, captivated social media this weekend.

A video of Kiara peppering with Berntsen and a pair across the net on a grass field spread from Berntsen’s Instagram across platforms. Kiara now has 12,000 Instagram followers, more than twice the total of Berntsen.

Berntsen, 24, is one half of Norway’s second-best beach volleyball team.

He and partner Hendrik Mol are ranked 45th in the world and well outside the Tokyo Olympic picture (24 teams go to the Games), but could get in the mix depending on how qualification is amended once sports resume.

Berntsen and his cousin Mol are part of a group called the Beach Volley Vikings. Mol’s younger brother, Anders, and family friend Christian Sorum are the world’s top-ranked team (profiled here).

MORE: Beach volleyball players fly to Australia, learn event is canceled

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

FIFA rules on Olympic men’s soccer tournament age eligibility

Gabriel Jesus
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 3, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Mathias Berntsen Beach volleyball player’s dog becomes social media sensation Jenny Thompson Jenny Thompson’s new team is on the front line fighting coronavirus Ronda Rousey When Ronda Rousey competed at the Olympics

For the first time since 1988, some 24-year-olds will be eligible for the Olympic men’s soccer tournament without using an over-age exception.

FIFA announced Friday that it will use the same age eligibility criteria for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 that it intended to use in 2020 — that players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997 are eligible, plus three over-age exceptions. FIFA chose not to move the birthdate deadline back a year after the Olympics were postponed by one year.

Olympic men’s soccer tournaments have been U-23 events — save those exceptions — since the 1992 Barcelona Games. In 1984 and 1988, restrictions kept European and South American players with World Cup experience ineligible. Before that, professionals weren’t allowed at all.

Fourteen of the 16 men’s soccer teams already qualified for the Games using players from under-23 national teams. The last two spots are to be filled by CONCACAF nations, potentially the U.S. qualifying a men’s team for the first time since 2008.

The U.S.’ biggest star, Christian Pulisic, and French superstar Kylian Mbappe were both born in 1998 and thus would have been under the age limit even if FIFA moved the deadline to Jan. 1, 1998.

Perhaps the most high-profile player affected by FIFA’s decision is Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus. The Manchester City star was born April 3, 1997, and thus would have become an over-age exception if FIFA pushed the birthdate rule back a year.

Instead, Brazil could name him to the Olympic team and still keep all of its over-age exceptions.

However, players need permission from their professional club teams to play in the Olympics, often limiting the availability of stars.

MORE: Noah Lyles details training near woods, dog walkers

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!