TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Madrid Open Tennis
Getty Images

Madrid Open tennis tournament rescheduled as video game event, eyes top players

Associated PressApr 6, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2020 Madrid Open, one of more than 30 professional tournaments canceled or postponed because of the novel coronavirus, is going to be contested April 27-30 by tennis players holding controllers instead of rackets.

The clay-court tournament on Monday announced its plan to go virtual, saying it will involve “the world’s biggest tennis stars squaring off from their own homes.”

There will be 150,000 euros (about $160,000) in prize money each for the men’s and women’s events, with the winners deciding how much they want to donate to tennis players who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to enter. An additional 50,000 euros (about $55,000) will be given to reduce the social impact of the pandemic.

The list of players who will “compete” will be released later.

The Madrid Open was supposed to be played May 1-10, but the entire European clay circuit was abandoned by the ATP and WTA. Both tours are suspended until at least July 13.

Wimbledon was canceled entirely for 2020, while the French Open has been postponed from May until September.

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female Olympian on front line of coronavirus fight

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Figure skaters set Blades for the Brave benefit for health-care workers

Sasha Cohen
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 6, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Kaori Icho Who is Japan’s greatest Olympian? Michael Phelps ‘It’s our life’: Michael Phelps offers perspective on Olympic postponement Semi Kunatani Olympic rugby champion arrested for breaking coronavirus quarantine

Olympic and world champion figure skaters will gather virtually for “Blades for the Brave,” a streaming event to benefit health-care workers fighting the coronavirus.

The one-hour stream is April 17 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by U.S. Olympic medalists Jason Brown and Gracie Gold and organized by Americares and Fireworks Sports Marketing. The stream will feature skaters’ submitted videos from on and off the ice, detailing how they’re handling life during the pandemic.

The videos will be a “creative variety,” an organizer said, including skating programs.

It airs free on Bladesforthebrave.org and Americares’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels. U.S. Figure Skating is aware of and supports the event.

Skaters will encourage viewers to donate to americares.org or by texting “BRAVE” to 80100 to make a $25 donation toward protective gear and training for health-care workers fighting the virus. Americares is a non-profit, health-focused relief and development organization.

“Figure skating is a worldwide sport — we are joining together from Moscow to New York to Tokyo and every country, state and city in between to support health care workers, first responders and our neighbors and contribute to Americares COVID-19 relief efforts,” Gold said in a press release. “I am proud to join my fellow competitors from around the world for the most important competition of our lives. Let’s make sure we win against this heartbreaking disease.”

The list of skaters (subject to change)
Jeremy Abbott
Brian Boitano
Michal Březina
Jason Brown
Kurt Browning
Alexei Bychenko
Ashley Cain
Sasha Cohen
Amber Glenn
Gracie Gold
Ekaterina Gordeeva
Scott Hamilton
Nancy Kerrigan
Naomi Lang
Timothy LeDuc
Tara Lipinski
Tatiana Navka
Viktor Petrenko
Evgeni Plushenko
Matteo Rizzo
Yuka Sato
Bradie Tennell
Johnny Weir
Rohene Ward

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female Olympian on front line of coronavirus fight

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Who is Japan’s greatest Olympian?

Kaori Icho
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 6, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Sasha Cohen Figure skaters set Blades for the Brave benefit for health-care workers Michael Phelps ‘It’s our life’: Michael Phelps offers perspective on Olympic postponement Semi Kunatani Olympic rugby champion arrested for breaking coronavirus quarantine

Japan, host of the Tokyo Olympics next year, is best known for its gymnasts, wrestlers, judokas and figure skaters. At Rio 2016 and PyeongChang 2018, it broke national records for total medals at a single Games. A look at six of its most decorated Olympians in history …

Yuzuru Hanyu
Figure Skating
Two Olympic gold medals

Largely recognized as the greatest figure skater in history (other athletes on this list can make the same claim for their events). Hanyu, a 2014 and 2018 Olympic champion, became the first repeat men’s singles figure skating champion since Dick Button in 1952. The 25-year-old from Sendai rewrote the record book for highest scores (since surpassed by American Nathan Chen) with an unmatched combination of athleticism and artistry. His fans camp outside arenas — even for lower-level events in North America — dress in his costumes and shower the ice with Winnie the Poohs, his favorite animated character.

Kaori Icho
Wrestling
Four Olympic gold medals

In Rio, Icho became the first woman to win individual gold medals in four Summer Olympics. The men to do it: Michael PhelpsCarl LewisAl Oerter, Ben Ainslie and Paul Elvstrom. Icho once held a 13-year win streak and owns 10 world championships. She has been somewhat of a mystery to Japanese fans, seeking privacy and living for a time with her sister in Canada and skipping a world championships during her peak years. Icho’s Olympic career is likely over after another Japanese wrestler qualified for the Tokyo Games in her weight division last year.

Sawao Kato
Gymnastics
Eight Olympic gold medals

Owns the most Olympic men’s gymnastics titles and the most gold medals for any Japanese Olympian. The 5-foot-3 Kato was a pillar of the Japanese dynasty in the 1960s and ’70s, when the nation won five straight Olympic team titles. He earned two golds and one silver in the all-around in that span,

Kosuke Kitajima
Swimming
Four Olympic gold medals

The greatest breaststroker in history. Kitajima swept the 100m and 200m events at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics among seven total medals in four Olympic appearances. So famous in Japan, he moved to Los Angeles to escape the public eye. In retirement, Kitajima has worked in Japanese media: he covered the 2018 U.S. Swimming Championships in California and took American star Chase Kalisz out for golf for another broadcast piece.

Tadahiro Nomura
Judo
Three Olympic gold medals

The only judoka with three Olympic titles. Nomura won the extra lightweight (60kg) division in 1996, 2000 and 2004. His father coached a 1984 Olympic champion judoka. His uncle won an Olympic judo title in 1972. Nomura gained extra visibility at home given judo was founded in Japan. The Japanese are far and away the most successful judo nation by Olympic medals (84 total, 39 gold).

Kohei Uchimura
Gymnastics
Two Olympic all-around titles

King Kohei won every Olympic and world all-around title from 2009-16, including becoming the first man since Kato to repeat as Olympic all-around gold medalist. Similar to Simone Biles‘ dominance, there was a stretch where peers went into competitions vying for, at best, second place. Uchimura, the son of gymnasts, grew up in his parents’ gym and began competing at age 6. Since winning the Rio Olympic all-around by a razor-thin .099, he has struggled with injuries, putting him in doubt to make the Tokyo Games.

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female Olympian on front line of coronavirus fight

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!