TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Semi Kunatani
Getty Images

Olympic rugby champion arrested for breaking coronavirus quarantine

Associated PressApr 6, 2020, 6:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Fiji Rugby Union has criticized two of its top professional players who have been arrested for failing to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic after returning to Fiji from overseas.

Fiji media named one of the players as backrower Semi Kunatani who plays for the London-based Harlequins club. He was a member of the Fiji Olympic champion sevens team from the Rio Games. The other player has not yet been named.

Both players returned to Fiji via Singapore. They were arrested for failing to observe a 14-day quarantine designed the prevent the spread of Covid-19. Fiji has reported 12 cases.

“We strongly condemn the behavior of these two players and their disregard for lawful instructions to self-isolate themselves,” said John O’Connor, chief executive or Fiji rugby.

“Such irresponsible behavior is totally unacceptable and we support the actions of the police in arresting these two players and any further action taken against them. Fiji Rugby will take appropriate disciplinary actions against the professional rugby players, including reporting this highly irresponsible behavior to their clubs and World Rugby.”

Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama highlighted the case of the players during his regular news briefing on Sunday.

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female Olympian on front line of coronavirus fight

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

‘It’s our life’: Michael Phelps offers perspective on Olympic postponement

Michael Phelps
TODAY
By OlympicTalkApr 6, 2020, 9:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Semi Kunatani Olympic rugby champion arrested for breaking coronavirus quarantine James Connolly The unusual story of the first Modern Olympic champion Mathias Berntsen Beach volleyball player’s dog becomes social media sensation

Michael Phelps tried to put himself in the position of Tokyo Olympic hopefuls, who must wait another year for the start of the Games.

“It’s our life,” Phelps said on TODAY on Monday. “I’ve tried to replay what I would be going through emotionally at this very time if I was still competing. It’s hard to really kind of comprehend it.”

Phelps, who retired after the Rio Games with a record 28 Olympic medals and 23 golds, urged athletes to find the positive in the postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You go through something for four years. We kind of know exactly when it’s going to to come, and our bodies are ready for it, and then we have to wait,” he said. “The biggest thing now is everybody to look at this as an opportunity, an opportunity for another year, fine-tuning some small things that are going to help you make a big difference.”

In interviews two weeks ago, reacting to the postponement announcement, Phelps stressed focus on the mental health of athletes.

“I really, really hope we don’t see an increase in athlete suicide rates because of this,” Phelps told NBCSports.com’s Tim Layden. “Because the mental health component is by far the biggest thing here. This postponement is uncharted waters. We’ve never seen this before. It was the right decision, but it breaks my heart for the athletes.”

Phelps, so open about his battle leading into Rio, said he still struggles with depression and anxiety and has a therapist. A day or two in the last three weeks has been difficult for Phelps, who at the same time is cherishing his extra time at home with his wife and three young boys.

“If you are in a spot where you need help, to reach out and ask for help,” Phelps said when asked the advice he is giving people. “It was something that was very difficult for me to do.”

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female Olympian on front line of coronavirus fight

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

 

The unusual story of the first Modern Olympic champion

By OlympicTalkApr 6, 2020, 5:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Michael Phelps ‘It’s our life’: Michael Phelps offers perspective on Olympic postponement Semi Kunatani Olympic rugby champion arrested for breaking coronavirus quarantine Mathias Berntsen Beach volleyball player’s dog becomes social media sensation

On April 6, 1896, a Harvard student overcame a ridiculous set of circumstances to become the first Modern Olympic champion.

James Connolly, a 27-year-old from Boston, won the triple jump on the first day of the 1896 Athens Games (the event was then called the hop, skip and jump).

He became the first Olympic champion since Varasdates of Armenia won a boxing event in 369, according to Olympedia and the OlyMADMen. Connolly did so after an 16-day, 16,000-mile journey.

He essentially walked out of Harvard, defying a dean’s advice that he might not be readmitted due to low academic standing.

Connolly began by boarding the Barbarossa, a German freighter, with most of the U.S. Olympic team. After landing in Italy, his wallet was stolen. He later had to leap to make it on a moving train to continue toward Greece.

He at last arrived on April 5. Connolly partied that night and woke from three hours of sleep thinking he had 11 days to rest before his competition.

He learned at breakfast the triple jump was actually that day. Connolly won despite gaining 12 pounds during his journey to Greece. He later finished second and third in the high jump and long jump.

A total of 243 athletes — men only — from 14 National Olympic Committees competed in Athens in 43 events over nine sports, according to the International Olympic Committee. The Tokyo Games are expected to include around 11,000 male and female athletes from more than 200 nations in 339 events over 33 sports.

Connolly competed again at the 1900 Paris Olympics, then covered the 1904 St. Louis Games as a journalist and remained a writer for the rest of his life. He died in 1957 at age 88.

Connolly was honored with a state in a South Boston park in 2012.

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female Olympian on front line of coronavirus fight

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!