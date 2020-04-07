Olympic Flame’s public display in Japan suspended

The Olympic Flame will be taken off public display in Fukushima after a state of emergency was declared for Tokyo and surrounding areas due to the coronavirus on Tuesday.
The public display in Fukushima, where in 2011 more than 18,000 people died or went missing after an earthquake and tsunami, will be suspended on Wednesday, according to Tokyo 2020.
The Flame arrived in Japan on March 20 and has been on public display in Fukushima since March 24, the day the Tokyo Games were postponed until 2021 (and the torch relay suspended, too).
The Flame was originally to remain on public display in Fukushima through the end of April.
The Japanese leg of the Olympic torch relay was to begin on March 26 in Fukushima, where the first competition of the Tokyo Games — softball — was scheduled two days before the Opening Ceremony. Tokyo organizers hope to keep a similar schedule for the Olympics in 2021.
The Olympic Flame is expected to remain in Japan until the torch relay restarts.
“The Olympic Flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in announcing the Olympic postponement.
The 2020 Madrid Open, one of more than 30 professional tournaments canceled or postponed because of the novel coronavirus, is going to be contested April 27-30 by tennis players holding controllers instead of rackets.
The clay-court tournament on Monday announced its plan to go virtual, saying it will involve “the world’s biggest tennis stars squaring off from their own homes.”
There will be 150,000 euros (about $160,000) in prize money each for the men’s and women’s events, with the winners deciding how much they want to donate to tennis players who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to enter. An additional 50,000 euros (about $55,000) will be given to reduce the social impact of the pandemic.
The list of players who will “compete” will be released later.
The Madrid Open was supposed to be played May 1-10, but the entire European clay circuit was abandoned by the ATP and WTA. Both tours are suspended until at least July 13.
Wimbledon was canceled entirely for 2020, while the French Open has been postponed from May until September.
Olympic and world champion figure skaters will gather virtually for “Blades for the Brave,” a streaming event to benefit health-care workers fighting the coronavirus.
The one-hour stream is April 17 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by U.S. Olympic medalists Jason Brown and Gracie Gold and organized by Americares and Fireworks Sports Marketing. The stream will feature skaters’ submitted videos from on and off the ice, detailing how they’re handling life during the pandemic.
The videos will be a “creative variety,” an organizer said, including skating programs.
It airs free on Bladesforthebrave.org and Americares’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels. U.S. Figure Skating is aware of and supports the event.
Skaters will encourage viewers to donate to americares.org or by texting “BRAVE” to 80100 to make a $25 donation toward protective gear and training for health-care workers fighting the virus. Americares is a non-profit, health-focused relief and development organization.
“Figure skating is a worldwide sport — we are joining together from Moscow to New York to Tokyo and every country, state and city in between to support health care workers, first responders and our neighbors and contribute to Americares COVID-19 relief efforts,” Gold said in a press release. “I am proud to join my fellow competitors from around the world for the most important competition of our lives. Let’s make sure we win against this heartbreaking disease.”
The list of skaters (subject to change)
Jeremy Abbott
Brian Boitano
Michal Březina
Jason Brown
Kurt Browning
Alexei Bychenko
Ashley Cain
Sasha Cohen
Amber Glenn
Gracie Gold
Ekaterina Gordeeva
Scott Hamilton
Nancy Kerrigan
Naomi Lang
Timothy LeDuc
Tara Lipinski
Tatiana Navka
Viktor Petrenko
Evgeni Plushenko
Matteo Rizzo
Yuka Sato
Bradie Tennell
Johnny Weir
Rohene Ward
