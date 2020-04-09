TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

International Cycling Union takes drastic action amid financial ‘crisis’

Associated PressApr 9, 2020, 10:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Kurt Angle Kurt Angle recalls devastation, exultation of Olympic wrestling gold medal NBCSN serves Olympic programming the next two weeks Chris Corning Takeaways from the abbreviated 2019-20 season in ski and snowboard sports

GENEVA (AP) — The International Cycling Union took “some drastic action” on Thursday to cut costs amid a revenue shortfall from hundreds of events canceled or postponed during the coronavirus pandemic, including the Tokyo Olympics.

Cycling’s financial outlook is among the bleakest revealed by an Olympic sport’s governing body since the Tokyo Games were rescheduled to 2021.

UCI president David Lappartient and other managers have reduced salaries and allowances, and all 130 employees at its Swiss headquarters and training center are on full or partial furlough.

“Our international federation is going through a crisis that we haven’t experienced since the Second World War,” Lappartient said.

The 28 core Summer Games sports were due to share at least $540 million from the IOC in Tokyo Olympic revenues.

The UCI reported getting 25 million Swiss francs ($25.75 million) from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. It could have expected the same or more in 2020 for organizing 22 medal events in road and track events, mountain biking and BMX.

Now the UCI warns the one-year delay in Tokyo “will lead to a considerable loss of earnings.”

“We need to anticipate both a possible postponement — to 2021 — of the payment of Olympic revenues initially expected in the second semester of 2020, and a probable reduction of the sum paid to the International Federations,” the cycling body said.

The IOC said last week it was too early to comment on possible financial plans with the governing bodies.

For the UCI, hosting and registration fees paid by race organizers including world championships added up to 45% of its 181 million Swiss francs ($187 million) revenue from 2015-18, according to its most recent accounts.

The UCI said it will reimburse registration fees paid for races later canceled. It has received “more than 650 requests” to postpone or cancel events through August.

However, the Tour de France is still due to start June 27 and the Sept. 20-27 road world championships, racing past UCI headquarters in Aigle, “would appear to be safe.”

The UCI’s financial reserves — about 45 million Swiss francs ($46.5 million) in its accounts for 2018 — are also taking a hit.

“Our asset portfolio has suffered from the effects of the pandemic on the financial markets, combined with the collapse of oil prices,” the governing body said.

The UCI is likely to be eligible for financial help, including interest-free loans, in an emergency program approved last month by the Swiss federal government.

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female Olympian on front line of coronavirus fight

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Kurt Angle recalls devastation, exultation of Olympic wrestling gold medal

By Nick ZaccardiApr 9, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

NBCSN serves Olympic programming the next two weeks International Cycling Union takes drastic action amid financial ‘crisis’ Chris Corning Takeaways from the abbreviated 2019-20 season in ski and snowboard sports

Kurt Angle doesn’t remember much from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, but he won’t forget that moment of deep emotional pain.

In the 100kg final, Angle and Iranian Abbas Jadidi were tied 1-1 after regulation and an overtime period.. Eight total minutes of wrestling. They also had the same number of passivity calls, forcing a judges’ decision to determine the gold medalist.

After deliberation, the referee stood between each wrestler in the middle of the mat. He held each’s wrist, ready to reveal the champion to the Georgia World Congress Center crowd — and to the athletes. Angle, now 51, has rarely watched video of the match. But he distinctly remembers, in his peripheral vision, Jadidi’s left arm rising.

“I thought I lost,” Angle said by phone this week. “So right away, I was like, s—, four more years.”

Turns out, the Iranian was raising his own arm. An instant later, the referee suppressed Jadidi. He lifted Angle’s right arm. The wrestler sobbed.

“I had so much emotion because I was devastated and then I was told that I won,” Angle said. “It was a very odd experience. I didn’t know how to handle it. It felt like my father died all over again. That’s how much grief I had. Then, all of a sudden, you won.”

Angle thought of two people immediately after he won, falling to his knees in prayer. First, his father, David, who died in a construction accident when Angle was 16. Second, the 1984 Olympic wrestling champion Dave Schultz, his coach who was murdered by John du Pont six months before the Games.

Angle went on to become one of the most famous U.S. gold medalists of the Atlanta Games, due largely to a two-decade career as a professional wrestler, including as a world heavyweight champion with the WWE.

It would have been different if the referee kept Jadidi’s arm in the air. Angle went into the Olympics knowing it would be his last competition, but only if he took gold. Anything less, and he would continue on, perhaps into his 30s and the 2000 Sydney Games. Despite everything Angle went through just to get to Atlanta.

In the year leading up to the Olympics, Angle lost Schultz, broke his neck at the U.S. Open and, five minutes before each match at the Olympic Trials, received 12 shots of novocaine to numb the pain long enough to advance to the next round. Angle later developed a painkiller addiction.

Angle, a Pennsylvania native, was part of the Foxcatcher club when du Pont shot and killed Schultz. Angle said he wasn’t consulted for the 2014 film “Foxcatcher,” but he thought it was well done save a few instances of dramatic license.

“Unfortunately, I hate to admit this, but if it weren’t for Team Foxcatcher, I probably wouldn’t have won my gold medal,” Angle said. “I probably wouldn’t have known Dave Schultz, and I probably wouldn’t have been able to achieve what I did. It sucks because, to have to thank John du Pont for the ability of allowing me to pay me to wrestle full time and win a world championship [in 1995] and Olympic gold medal, that was huge, but he killed Dave Schultz. The club would have thrived to this day. It just sucks it turned out the way it did, because it made me the best wrestler in the world. Dave Schultz had a lot to do with that, but a lot of wrestlers that followed could have not had to worry about money and could have trained and competed.”

Angle shared his gold medal with, he estimated, thousands of people before housing it in a safe.

“The gold was wearing off,” Angle said. “One kid, I remember, I was at an elementary school, and he grabbed my medal by the ribbon and started twirling it around real fast. He let go of it, and it hit the wall. There’s a big dent in my gold medal. That was the last time I brought it to an elementary school.”

Angle announced in 2011, at age 42, that he was training to come back for the 2012 Olympic Trials. He never made it, calling it off with a knee injury.

“But I trained hard for it,” Angle said, noting he still kept up appearances with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. “I will tell you this, I wouldn’t have made the team. My goal was to place in the top three. I just missed the [thrill of] competition.”

It meant that Angle’s last match remained that Olympic final. His last moment as a freestyle wrestler having his arm raised.

“All I wanted to do was win a world championship and an Olympic gold medal, and I did them both,” Angle said, sobbing, just off the mat that night in Atlanta. “If I died tonight, I’d be the happiest man in the world.”

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female Olympian on front line of coronavirus fight

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

NBCSN serves Olympic programming the next two weeks

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 9, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Kurt Angle Kurt Angle recalls devastation, exultation of Olympic wrestling gold medal International Cycling Union takes drastic action amid financial ‘crisis’ Chris Corning Takeaways from the abbreviated 2019-20 season in ski and snowboard sports

NBCSN will air nearly 100 hours of classic Olympic programming nightly from April 13-26, featuring Michael PhelpsUsain BoltSimone Biles and official Olympic films.

The first week features “Return to Rio” and “Return to London” programs of the last two Summer Olympics, highlighted by gymnastics, swimming and diving and track and field.

The second week, starting April 20, kicks off with Beijing Olympic highlights, including Phelps’ record eight gold medals and Bolt’s breakout with world records in the 100m and 200m.

Programming concludes with other Olympic classics — basketball and gymnastics finals scattered from 1988 through 2016. Plus, Olympic films featuring Jesse Owens at the 1936 Berlin Games and “1968,” which tells the intersection of sports and politics leading up to and during the Mexico City Olympics, narrated by Serena Williams.

All coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Olympic Highlights
Rio 2016

  • Michael Phelps’ last Olympics, including five gold medals
  • Usain Bolt‘s last Olympics, including three gold medals
  • Simone Biles‘ four gold medals
  • Katie Ledecky‘s four gold medals
  • Lilly King‘s rivalry with Russian Yuliya Efimova
  • Wayde van Niekerk‘s 400m world record
  • Matthew Centrowitz winning the U.S.’ first 1500m title since 1908
  • Ashton Eaton repeating as decathlon champion

London 2012

  • Michael Phelps becomes most decorated Olympian in history
  • Usain Bolt repeats as 100m and 200m champion
  • Gabby Douglas wins all-around, leads U.S. gymnastics team to gold
  • Misty May-TreanorKerri Walsh Jennings three-peat
  • Missy Franklin sweeps backstrokes, breaks world record
  • Katie Ledecky wins first gold medal at age 15
  • Allyson Felix wins first individual Olympic title
  • David Boudia wins first U.S. diving title since 2000

Beijing 2008

  • Michael Phelps goes 8 for 8
  • Usain Bolt breaks 100m, 200m world records
  • Nastia LiukinShawn Johnson go one-two in all-around
  • U.S. sweeps beach volleyball golds

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female Olympian on front line of coronavirus fight

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

NBCSN Olympic Games Week TV Schedule

Date Time (ET) Program Events
April 13 7 p.m. Return to Rio Best of Team USA
9 p.m. Return to Rio Women’s Gymnastics Team Final
11 p.m. Return to Rio Women’s Gymnastics All-Around
April 14 1 a.m. Return to Rio Women’s Road Cycling
7 p.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Men’s Sprints
8 p.m. Return to Rio Women’s Gymnastics Event Finals
10 p.m. Return to Rio Michael Phelps
11 p.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Women’s Sprints
April 15 12 a.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Men’s Distance
1 a.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Women’s Distance
2 a.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Multi/Field Events
7 p.m. Return to Rio Women’s Swimming
9 p.m. Return to Rio Men’s Swimming
11 p.m. Return to Rio Women’s Diving
April 16 12 a.m. Return to Rio Men’s Diving
1 a.m. Return to Rio Men’s Gymnastics Team Final
2 a.m. Return to Rio Women’s Water Polo Final
7 p.m. Return to London Women’s Gymnastics Team Final
9 p.m. Return to London Women’s Gymnastics Finals
11 p.m. Return to London Men’s Gymnastics All-Around
April 17 12 a.m. Return to London Men’s Diving
1 a.m. Return to London Women’s Diving
2 a.m. Return to London Women’s Water Polo Final
8 p.m. Return to London Women’s Swimming
10 p.m. Return to London Men’s Swimming
April 18 12 a.m. Return to London Women’s Soccer: USA-Canada
2 a.m. Return to London Women’s Beach Volleyball Final
10 p.m. Return to London Track and Field Men’s Sprints
11 p.m. Return to London Track and Field Women’s Sprints
April 19 12 a.m. Return to London Women’s Soccer Final
2 a.m. Return to London Track and Field Men’s Distance
10:30 p.m. Olympic Films Tokyo 1964
April 20 1 a.m. Olympic Films London 2012
7 p.m. Return to Beijing Men’s Beach Volleyball Final
8:30 p.m. Return to Beijing Michael Phelps
10 p.m. Return to Beijing Women’s Beach Volleyball Final
11 p.m. Return to Beijing Men’s Beach Volleyball Final
April 21 1 a.m. Return to Beijing Michael Phelps
2:30 a.m. Return to Beijing Beijing Olympic Stories
7 p.m. Return to Beijing Women’s Gymnastics Team Final
8:30 p.m. Return to Beijing Women’s Gymnastics All-Around
10:30 p.m. Return to Beijing Usain Bolt
11 p.m. Return to Beijing Women’s Soccer Final
April 22 2 a.m. Return to Beijing Usain Bolt
2:30 a.m. Return to Beijing Beijing Olympic Stories
7 p.m. Olympic Classics Men’s Basketball 2008 Final
9 p.m. Olympic Classics Men’s Basketball 1992 Final
11 p.m. Olympic Classics Men’s Basketball 2012 Final
April 23 1 a.m. Olympic Classics Men’s Basketball 2000 Final
2:30 a.m. Mary Carillo Summer Olympic Adventures
7 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Basketball 1996 Final
8:30 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Basketball 2000 Final
10 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Basketball 2004 Final
April 24 12 a.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Basketball 2016 Final
2 a.m. Olympic Films Jesse Owens and Berlin 1936
8 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 1996 Team
10 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 2004 AA
April 25 12 a.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 2008 AA
2 a.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 1988 AA
8 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 2012 Team
10 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 2012 AA
11:30 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 2016 AA
April 26 1:30 a.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 2004 Team
10:30 p.m. Olympic Films 1968 documentary
April 27 12 a.m. Olympic Films Sydney 2000
2:30 a.m. Mary Carillo Summer Olympic Adventures

 