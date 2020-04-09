NBCSN serves Olympic programming the next two weeks

NBCSN will air nearly 100 hours of classic Olympic programming nightly from April 13-26, featuring Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles and official Olympic films.
The first week features “Return to Rio” and “Return to London” programs of the last two Summer Olympics, highlighted by gymnastics, swimming and diving and track and field.
The second week, starting April 20, kicks off with Beijing Olympic highlights, including Phelps’ record eight gold medals and Bolt’s breakout with world records in the 100m and 200m.
Programming concludes with other Olympic classics — basketball and gymnastics finals scattered from 1988 through 2016. Plus, Olympic films featuring Jesse Owens at the 1936 Berlin Games and “1968,” which tells the intersection of sports and politics leading up to and during the Mexico City Olympics, narrated by Serena Williams.
All coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
Olympic Highlights
Rio 2016
- Michael Phelps’ last Olympics, including five gold medals
- Usain Bolt‘s last Olympics, including three gold medals
- Simone Biles‘ four gold medals
- Katie Ledecky‘s four gold medals
- Lilly King‘s rivalry with Russian Yuliya Efimova
- Wayde van Niekerk‘s 400m world record
- Matthew Centrowitz winning the U.S.’ first 1500m title since 1908
- Ashton Eaton repeating as decathlon champion
London 2012
- Michael Phelps becomes most decorated Olympian in history
- Usain Bolt repeats as 100m and 200m champion
- Gabby Douglas wins all-around, leads U.S. gymnastics team to gold
- Misty May-Treanor, Kerri Walsh Jennings three-peat
- Missy Franklin sweeps backstrokes, breaks world record
- Katie Ledecky wins first gold medal at age 15
- Allyson Felix wins first individual Olympic title
- David Boudia wins first U.S. diving title since 2000
Beijing 2008
- Michael Phelps goes 8 for 8
- Usain Bolt breaks 100m, 200m world records
- Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson go one-two in all-around
- U.S. sweeps beach volleyball golds
NBCSN Olympic Games Week TV Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Events
|April 13
|7 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Best of Team USA
|9 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Women’s Gymnastics Team Final
|11 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Women’s Gymnastics All-Around
|April 14
|1 a.m.
|Return to Rio
|Women’s Road Cycling
|7 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Track and Field Men’s Sprints
|8 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Women’s Gymnastics Event Finals
|10 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Michael Phelps
|11 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Track and Field Women’s Sprints
|April 15
|12 a.m.
|Return to Rio
|Track and Field Men’s Distance
|1 a.m.
|Return to Rio
|Track and Field Women’s Distance
|2 a.m.
|Return to Rio
|Track and Field Multi/Field Events
|7 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Women’s Swimming
|9 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Men’s Swimming
|11 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Women’s Diving
|April 16
|12 a.m.
|Return to Rio
|Men’s Diving
|1 a.m.
|Return to Rio
|Men’s Gymnastics Team Final
|2 a.m.
|Return to Rio
|Women’s Water Polo Final
|7 p.m.
|Return to London
|Women’s Gymnastics Team Final
|9 p.m.
|Return to London
|Women’s Gymnastics Finals
|11 p.m.
|Return to London
|Men’s Gymnastics All-Around
|April 17
|12 a.m.
|Return to London
|Men’s Diving
|1 a.m.
|Return to London
|Women’s Diving
|2 a.m.
|Return to London
|Women’s Water Polo Final
|8 p.m.
|Return to London
|Women’s Swimming
|10 p.m.
|Return to London
|Men’s Swimming
|April 18
|12 a.m.
|Return to London
|Women’s Soccer: USA-Canada
|2 a.m.
|Return to London
|Women’s Beach Volleyball Final
|10 p.m.
|Return to London
|Track and Field Men’s Sprints
|11 p.m.
|Return to London
|Track and Field Women’s Sprints
|April 19
|12 a.m.
|Return to London
|Women’s Soccer Final
|2 a.m.
|Return to London
|Track and Field Men’s Distance
|10:30 p.m.
|Olympic Films
|Tokyo 1964
|April 20
|1 a.m.
|Olympic Films
|London 2012
|7 p.m.
|Return to Beijing
|Men’s Beach Volleyball Final
|8:30 p.m.
|Return to Beijing
|Michael Phelps
|10 p.m.
|Return to Beijing
|Women’s Beach Volleyball Final
|11 p.m.
|Return to Beijing
|Men’s Beach Volleyball Final
|April 21
|1 a.m.
|Return to Beijing
|Michael Phelps
|2:30 a.m.
|Return to Beijing
|Beijing Olympic Stories
|7 p.m.
|Return to Beijing
|Women’s Gymnastics Team Final
|8:30 p.m.
|Return to Beijing
|Women’s Gymnastics All-Around
|10:30 p.m.
|Return to Beijing
|Usain Bolt
|11 p.m.
|Return to Beijing
|Women’s Soccer Final
|April 22
|2 a.m.
|Return to Beijing
|Usain Bolt
|2:30 a.m.
|Return to Beijing
|Beijing Olympic Stories
|7 p.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Men’s Basketball 2008 Final
|9 p.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Men’s Basketball 1992 Final
|11 p.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Men’s Basketball 2012 Final
|April 23
|1 a.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Men’s Basketball 2000 Final
|2:30 a.m.
|Mary Carillo
|Summer Olympic Adventures
|7 p.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Women’s Basketball 1996 Final
|8:30 p.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Women’s Basketball 2000 Final
|10 p.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Women’s Basketball 2004 Final
|April 24
|12 a.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Women’s Basketball 2016 Final
|2 a.m.
|Olympic Films
|Jesse Owens and Berlin 1936
|8 p.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Women’s Gymnastics 1996 Team
|10 p.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Women’s Gymnastics 2004 AA
|April 25
|12 a.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Women’s Gymnastics 2008 AA
|2 a.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Women’s Gymnastics 1988 AA
|8 p.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Women’s Gymnastics 2012 Team
|10 p.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Women’s Gymnastics 2012 AA
|11:30 p.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Women’s Gymnastics 2016 AA
|April 26
|1:30 a.m.
|Olympic Classics
|Women’s Gymnastics 2004 Team
|10:30 p.m.
|Olympic Films
|1968 documentary
|April 27
|12 a.m.
|Olympic Films
|Sydney 2000
|2:30 a.m.
|Mary Carillo
|Summer Olympic Adventures