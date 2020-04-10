U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials set new dates in 2021 in Omaha

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, originally scheduled for June 21-28 in Omaha, will now be June 13-20, 2021 at the same venue.
The Olympic Trials event schedule will remain the same across the 15-session, eight-day meet.
The top two finishers per individual event are in line to qualify for the Tokyo Games. Usually, the top six finishers in the 100m and 200m freestyles also qualify for relays.
Trials will be one week earlier in relation to the Olympics, which moved from July 24-Aug. 9, 2020 to July 23-Aug. 8, 2021.
As of Friday, 1,213 athletes have achieved the 2020 qualifying times to swim at trials. USA Swimming anticipates those swimmers will remain qualified for 2021. Updated trials qualifying standards will be released before swimming competition resumes.
Around 1,800 swimmers qualified to compete at the 2016 Olympic Trials.
Omaha, announced as host in May 2017, will hold the trials for a record fourth straight time.
The trials were first held at the CHI Health Center Center (then the Qwest Center) in 2008, after they were in Long Beach, Calif., in 2004 and Indianapolis in 1992, 1996 and 2000.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Most decorated U.S. female swimmer on front lines fighting coronavirus
Meghan Duggan, captain of the U.S. Olympic champion hockey team, is helping out her elementary school, subbing for a physical education teacher who has the coronavirus.
“Unfortunately she’s been battling Covid, and needed a little bit of help to encourage and keep her gym-class students active while they’re at home,” Duggan told local Boston TV station WHDH.
Duggan, a 32-year-old, three-time Olympian, gave birth to son George on Feb. 29.
She was asked by her former PE teacher to fill in, according to the report, which added that the regular teacher is on antibiotics and improving.
Two decades ago, Duggan attended Willis E. Thorpe Elementary School in Danvers, Mass. This week, she taught Thorpe students with a virtual workout video.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Most decorated U.S. female swimmer on front lines fighting coronavirus
German Jan Frodeno announced on April 1 that he wanted to complete an Ironman triathlon at home. Turns out he wasn’t joking.
Frodeno, the 2008 Olympic champion and three-time Ironman Kona world champion, plans to swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles and run a marathon on Saturday, all at his home in Girona, Spain, to fundraise for hospital workers fighting the coronavirus.
“If you would have said this to me 10 years ago, I would have called you insane but special times call for special measures,” was posted on Frodeno’s Instagram. “The idea is not to race, nor is it a call for you to try this at home. It’s about showing that you can do a lot of things in your own four walls, despite restrictions.”
Frodeno said he wants to complete the Ironman between sunrise and sunset. Shouldn’t be a problem. Last year, Frodeno won Kona in 7:51:13 to break the course record.
The event is set to be live streamed on Frodeno’s Facebook page.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Alistair Brownlee makes decision on Tokyo Olympics