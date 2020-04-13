TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Konnor McClain
U.S. Olympic gymnastics team likely impacted by age rule decision

By Nick ZaccardiApr 13, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

The news broke while Konnor McClain watched “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

When the movie started, the U.S.’ top 15-year-old gymnast was on a four-year Olympic plan, preparing for when she would be old enough for the Games in 2024.

By the end — or the point she stopped to check social media — McClain came to believe she became age-eligible for the Tokyo Games in 2021. She would have one year to prepare to compete against the nation’s best (and world’s best) gymnasts for, potentially, a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. Three years earlier than expected.

“Just to make it to the Olympic Trials would be such an accomplishment, especially for her being young,” her mom, Lorinda, said by phone on Thursday. “Making it to the trials would be great and keeping that 2024 path on track. This all made it a little hard because we were on a slow pace. We were working for 2024, so this kind of threw a wrench in our spokes. I think that’s her goal right now, see if she can hit the trials.”

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has had a rule since 2000 that female artistic gymnasts must turn 16 or older in that year to compete in the Games (and now for world championships in all the non-Olympic years). When the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021, the FIG faced a decision: Keep the Olympic field under 2020 terms, or let those turning 16 in 2021 into the fold.

“I’m glad I’m not making the rules because I don’t know the right decision,” NBC Olympics analyst Nastia Liukin said before the decision was announced. “I don’t know if there is a right decision.”

The FIG made an announcement Thursday afternoon. While the release didn’t explicitly say it, the gymnastics community interpreted it to mean that the younger gymnasts are eligible for the Tokyo Games.

“I just got on Twitter for some reason, and I saw,” McClain said by phone Thursday. “I was like, oh my gosh, is this true? I told my parents, and I told my sister, get on Twitter right now.”

“I was very surprised,” McClain’s mom said. “I thought they were going to leave it for her to be ineligible and keep the rules as they were.”

If recent history holds, the move should impact the makeup of the U.S. Olympic team. A USA Gymnastics spokesperson said Friday that the organization is reviewing the FIG announcement and can follow up this week regarding how it affects Olympic team selection.

At least one woman who turned 16 or younger in the Olympic year made the last 10 U.S. Olympic teams. That includes Kyla Ross, the 2011 U.S. junior all-around silver medalist who made the 2012 Olympic team. And Laurie Hernandez, the 2015 U.S. junior all-around champion who made the 2016 Olympic team.

The 2019 U.S. junior all-around champion, Kayla DiCello, turned 16 on Jan. 25 and would have been eligible for an Olympics in 2020.

McClain, who turns 16 on Feb. 1, 2021, was runner-up to DiCello at junior nationals, and is among a few rising juniors now on the radar (including Skye Blakely, who was fourth at junior nationals).

The deeper field should make it more difficult for older gymnasts to make the most competitive Olympic gymnastics team in the world.

“I have NOTHING against the 2005 generation but I don’t agree with this decision,” was tweeted from the account of Cecile Landi, who with husband Laurent coaches Simone Biles. “It will be the 2020 Olympics so the rules should remain the same as THIS YEAR.”

McClain was born in Nevada. She began walking the balance beam and doing backbend kickovers before age 2, mimicking her 4-year-old sister.

The family moved to West Virginia when McClain was 3. She was featured on Steve Harvey‘s “Little Big Shots” at age 11 in 2016, proclaiming she was set on the 2024 Olympic all-around title. She then performed a balance beam routine in front of a studio audience.

McClain won the beam title at the last two junior nationals, but vault is her favorite event. She has been attending U.S. national team camps with other junior and senior stars for the last two years. At first, she was intimidated by the sight of Biles, but calmed after Biles initiated conversations with her.

Come next year, McClain may be competing against Biles domestically and, possibly, with her on the same team in Tokyo.

“Konnor has a lot of upgrades and skills she trains at the gym, but her and her coach have put them on the back burner because we thought we still had four years,” her mom said.

McClain’s coach and McClain’s mom, friends since childhood, briefly texted about the new situation while still in shock.

The gist?

“Wow, it’s going to be a rough year,” Lorinda McClain said. “She’s got a lot of work to do.”

As Simone Biles eyes farewell, Olympic gymnastics picture jumbles

By Nick ZaccardiApr 13, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT
When Simone Biles decided to come back for a second Olympic run, she could not have envisioned this kind of history: Biles, if she makes the Tokyo Olympic team, will become the second U.S. female gymnast in the last 50 years to span eight years competing at the highest international level.

Biles, who won her first world all-around title in 2013, would join Dominique Dawes, an Olympian in 1992, 1996 and 2000.

“Mentally, going another year, I think that’s what going to take a toll,” Biles, expected to retire after Tokyo, said on TODAY two weeks ago.

Had the Olympics been held this summer, Biles, 23, would have still bid to become the oldest U.S. Olympic female gymnast since 2004, and the oldest U.S. Olympic female gymnast to ever win a gold medal. Those feats, if accomplished in 2021, will have been even harder earned given the current circumstances.

“You’re working against time, your body, your mind, a growing phase, so many different things,” NBC Olympics analyst Nastia Liukin said. “So it’s definitely scary, I think, for a lot of those that were vying for a spot on the team to rethink and wonder, where am I going to be in a year?”

One month ago, before sports were halted indefinitely, the U.S. Olympic team situation was this: Biles an overwhelming favorite to clinch one of the four team-event spots at June’s Olympic Trials. Another 10 or so women in the mix for the other three spots.

After Biles, the next name mentioned has to be Sunisa Lee. The 17-year-old from Minnesota was runner-up to Biles in her senior nationals debut last August. She then joined Biles in the world championships all-around in October, placing eighth, though she would have earned a medal if not for an uncharacteristic fall off her best apparatus, the uneven bars.

“If [Lee] has a year coming up like she had last year, then she’s going to be hard-pressed to not make that Olympic team,” NBC Olympics analyst Tim Daggett said.

Decisions in the last week altered the picture. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) ruled that the most recent international Olympic qualifying competition in March, which was halted between qualifying and finals, will have those qualifying scores count as final results.

If nothing else changes, that means that Jade Carey became the first American gymnast to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics — in individual events, but not as part of the four-woman team-event roster. One more American woman can be named to the Olympics in individual events only apart from the four-woman team.

Also, the federation made a ruling on age minimums that led the gymnastics community to believe that current 15-year-olds, who would be too young for a 2020 Olympics, were made eligible for 2021.

At least one gymnast who turned 16 or younger in the Olympic year made the last 10 U.S. Olympic women’s teams. Konnor McClain and Skye Blakely, second and fourth at last year’s junior nationals, just entered the already crowded picture for Olympic team spots.

Older gymnasts in contention include: Morgan Hurd, who won the world all-around title during Biles’ one-year break in 2017. Hurd did not make the six-woman world championships team last year but rebounded to win the American Cup last month.

MyKayla Skinner, a Rio Olympic alternate looking to become the first U.S. female gymnast with NCAA experience to make an Olympic team since Brown’s Alicia Sacramone in 2008.

Kayla DiCello, last year’s junior national champion who impressed enough there and at national team camps to be named, along with Hurd, to the American Cup.

And Kara Eaker and Grace McCallum, the two women other than Biles to compete for the U.S. at each of the last two world championships.

“There are going to be four athletes [who don’t make the team], at least, that anywhere else in the world will win an Olympic medal,” Daggett said.

A variable brought by the coronavirus pandemic: Some athletes still have gym time. Biles tweeted Thursday that she has not been training. Others around the world have home set-ups, equipment included.

“That’s the biggest piece of concern for a lot of people,” Liukin said. “I don’t think I ever took more than a long weekend off. That’s scary. It’s scary to think that you could possibly be going months without doing gymnastics on the equipment, and then wondering how long is it going to take for me to get back to where I was before all this happened.”

Many of the top U.S. men often work out at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, but that was shut down last month. How will it affect Sam Mikulak, bidding to become the fist U.S. male gymnast to span nine or more years among Olympic appearances since 1948? Or Yul Moldauer, the 2017 U.S. all-around champion who battled injuries the last two years (and recently started training on a pommel horse in a garage).

The biggest name in men’s gymnastics is Kohei Uchimura, the eight-time Olympic or world all-around champion from Japan. Uchimura fought injuries every year of this Olympic cycle to hang on for 2020. His finish line just extended another year.

“For guys that are older and have been sidelined for a longer period of time, coming back from injuries, I think it’s going to be harder for them,” Daggett said. “[Uchimura] may come out of this better, but I would say that the odds are against that. He had a long period of time to figure out what his plan was. They had already taken the time off that they needed to address some of those physical issues. Now, it’s a very long road again.”

Laurie Hernandez talks Rio Olympic memories, Tokyo plans with Mike Tirico

By OlympicTalkApr 13, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT
Gymnast Laurie Hernandez last competed at the Rio Olympics. She must wait a bit longer to return with the Tokyo Games postponed to 2021.

“I can adapt to it pretty quick,” Hernandez told Mike Tirico on “Lunch Talk Live” on NBCSN on Monday. “I think that year really threw a lot of athletes off, even though we can all agree it’s the safest for the world. Even still then, my goal is still to make the Olympic team. It’s still a big dream of mine.”

Hernandez, now 19, took two full years off after earning gold and silver medals in Rio. The New Jersey native won “Dancing with the Stars,” then moved to a new gym in California with a bold goal — to make the world’s strongest Olympic gymnastics team going more than three years between competitions.

“Taking those two years off after Rio was, I think, really important,” said Hernandez, the youngest female U.S. Olympian across all sports in Rio. “I got to travel. I got to meet a lot of new people and see about all the things that I really liked, only for it to come full circle and for me to come around a second time.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic halted sports, Hernandez’s plan was to return to competition this spring. Since 2004, Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman are the only U.S. female gymnasts to make back-to-back Olympic teams. Douglas and Raisman returned to competition more than one year before their second Olympics.

Depending on when sports resume, Hernandez could get a bit of a cushion to shake off any competition rust.

She’s still reflective, though, cherishing that Rio Olympic experience. Hernandez said she will go live on Instagram on Monday night to coincide with NBCSN Olympic Week’s broadcast of the 2016 Olympic women’s team final. A full TV and live stream schedule for Olympic Week is here.

When thinking of those three weeks in Rio, that’s what first comes to mind.

“I think of how tight we all were,” Hernandez said. “I feel a lot of pride.”

