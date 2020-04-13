TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Gamze Bulut
Athletes completing doping bans get unexpected chance at Olympics

Apr 13, 2020
BRUSSELS, Belgium (AP) — Athletes completing doping bans over the next year will be eligible to compete in the postponed Tokyo Olympics, an unintended effect of the coronavirus pandemic that has some crying foul.

Turkish runner Gamze Bulut, for example, will now have plenty of time to qualify for a games she likely would have missed had they gone ahead as scheduled.

“It doesn’t seem like a fair punishment,” Irish race walker Brendan Boyce told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “They haven’t really missed the events they were supposed to miss.”

The 2020 Olympics were officially postponed last month for one year, with the opening ceremony now set for July 23, 2021.

Bulut originally won 1500m silver at the 2012 London Olympics but was stripped of her medal because of irregularities in her biological passport, which monitors an athlete’s blood profile. She was given a four-year ban that began in 2016 and expires on May 29 — giving her an unexpected full year to qualify for Tokyo.

“I’m trying my best to (attend) the Olympics,” the 27-year-old runner said. “I hope I can join.”

The Athletics Integrity Unit estimates that about 40 of the 200 or so banned track and field athletes who stand to gain from the Olympic postponement are international-level competitors. The AIU maintains a global list of track athletes banned for doping violations.

More than 11,000 athletes are expected to compete in 33 sports in Tokyo, with about 2,000 of them in track and field.

Boyce, a two-time Olympian who has qualified for Tokyo, said restrictions on the number of competitors could make it harder for clean athletes to earn places.

“I wouldn’t be too happy now if I lost an Olympic spot because of an anomaly like what’s going on at the minute,” Boyce said.

The Irishman protested on social media but stopped short of filing any formal complaints. British long-distance runner and Tokyo hopeful Lily Partridge agreed.

“I don’t believe in second chances with regards to serious doping offenses unless you provide serious assistance to anti-doping authorities and even then I don’t believe you should have the privilege of being able to compete and earn money from the sport,” Partridge told the AP.

However, World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Banka said the unforeseen health crisis doesn’t mean authorities can “cherry-pick” when athletes have completed their bans.

“While an athlete cannot choose when he or she would like to be ineligible, an (anti-doping organization) cannot either,” Banka said. “This is entirely consistent with principles of natural justice and other areas of the law as it relates to sports or even criminal activity. When an offender has done the time, the sentence is considered to be served.”

Sebastian Coe, the Olympic great who is now president of World Athletics, was less definitive in comments shortly after the games were postponed.

“This is something we will need to look at,” Coe said. “I know it’s something the Athletics Integrity Unit, and I’m sure all the other agencies out there in concert with our sports, will need to think about, and that will just be another issue in an overflowing inbox at the moment.”

Athletes who have already qualified for Tokyo have been assured that they’ll keep their spots as future qualification decisions unfold.

Among notable athletes due to come off doping bans are Polish weightlifter Tomasz Zielinski and Irish boxer Michael O’Reilly. Neither returned messages seeking comment.

Boyce, the race walker, said it would be difficult for an Irish athlete to compete after a doping ban.

“Having a doping ban in Ireland is much more than serving time away from your sport,” he said. “It’s really crippling for your life because you’re basically seen as a criminal. It’s a form of fraud. In other countries, you see some athletes who are on doping bans just training normally and they’re just waiting to come back and nobody in that country seems to be too bothered.”

NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Monday

Apr 13, 2020
NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week, featuring more than 100 hours of Olympic programming through April 26, kicks off Monday with a Return to Rio slate of two-hour specials.

Coverage starts with a Best of Team USA show at 7 p.m. ET, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The U.S. topped the total- and gold-medal standings for a second straight Olympics, tallying 121 and 46, respectively. It marked the most medals earned by a U.S. Olympic team at a Games held outside the USA.

The biggest hauls came in swimming (33 medals), track and field (32) and gymnastics (12).

The women’s gymnastics team is featured Monday in specials at 9 p.m. (team final) and 11 p.m. (all-around final).

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Monday, 7 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

In the team final, Simone BilesGabby DouglasAly RaismanLaurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian authored the biggest rout in Olympic history under the current scoring system — winning by 8.209 points. The margin was larger than that which separated silver medalist Russia from last place in the eight-team final.

Afterward, the group revealed its nickname, the “Final Five,” in reference to it being the last Olympics for national team coordinator Martha Karolyi and a rule change that would cut Olympic team-event roster sizes to four for 2020. (The team event will go back to five in 2024, but that wasn’t known at the time.)

Biles and Raisman returned two nights later for the all-around final.

For Biles, it would be a coronation to mark one of the most dominant Olympic cycles for any athlete. She prevailed by 2.1 points, the largest margin in event history.

For Raisman, it was redemption. The team captain was fourth in the all-around in 2012 and came back in part to make the podium that she missed in London on a tiebreak. Raisman ensured her medal in Rio, distancing bronze medalist Aliya Mustafina by 1.433 points.

Monday night’s coverage concludes at 1 a.m. ET with women’s road cycling highlights of the road race and time trial. In the road race, Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten was alone in the lead with seven miles left when she flipped over into a ditch, suffering three small spine fractures and a concussion. She was hospitalized in intensive care.

Van Vleuten came back to win world titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 in either the road race or time trial.

In the Rio Olympic time trial, American Kristin Armstrong came back from her second retirement to win a third straight gold medal. Armstrong, a 42-year-old mom, became the oldest individual U.S. Olympic champion since 1968.

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Monday, April 13

Time (ET) Program Events Live Stream
7 p.m. Return to Rio Best of Team USA STREAM LINK
9 p.m. Return to Rio Women’s Gymnastics Team Final STREAM LINK
11 p.m. Return to Rio Women’s Gymnastics All-Around STREAM LINK
1 a.m. Return to Rio Women’s Road Cycling STREAM LINK

When ‘Eric the Eel’ captivated the Sydney Olympics

Apr 10, 2020
Eric Moussambani had never been in an Olympic-size pool when he arrived in Australia for the 2000 Sydney Games, his first time outside of Equatorial Guinea.

Imagine his thoughts, then, after the other two swimmers in his 100m freestyle first-round heat false-started, leaving Moussambani to swim alone. To swim farther than he ever had before. And to do it in front of thousands of people at the Sydney Aquatic Centre.

Moussambani, who had trained for three months in a hotel pool no bigger than 20 meters, struggled to complete the distance. So much that people near the pool reportedly contemplated diving in to rescue him in the final meters. The crowd, noticing an Olympic moment, roared in support.

He eventually touched the wall in 1:52.72, the slowest time in Olympic history and more than 50 seconds behind the slowest swimmer of the rest of the heats.

Moussambani became a media sensation. He was given a nickname: Eric the Eel, reminiscent of Eddie the Eagle, the British ski jumper who finished last at the 1988 Calgary Winter Games.

“I didn’t know how to speak English back then. People were saying I was a star,” Moussambani said in 2012, according to CNN. “But I didn’t know what to do. A lot of people were making fun of me, others were congratulating me.”

Moussambani made it to the Olympics under universality rules allowing small nations that didn’t qualify any swimmers by time to still enter an athlete. Those universality rules have since been amended, requiring swimmers to compete in the prior year’s world championships to be eligible for the Olympics.

Moussambani went on to lower his personal best to 57 seconds. He hoped to compete in the 2004 Athens Games, but a passport issue reportedly kept him out. Moussambani later became a swim coach, though Equatorial Guinea hasn’t entered any swimmers at the Olympics since Sydney.

A pair of Olympic-size pools would be built in Equatorial Guinea, a West African nation the size of Massachusetts (but with one-fifth the population).

“Before, nobody knew me and now everyone does,” Moussambani reportedly said in 2000. “So this is good for me and my people.”

