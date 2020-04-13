NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week, featuring more than 100 hours of Olympic programming through April 26, kicks off Monday with a Return to Rio slate of two-hour specials.
Coverage starts with a Best of Team USA show at 7 p.m. ET, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
The U.S. topped the total- and gold-medal standings for a second straight Olympics, tallying 121 and 46, respectively. It marked the most medals earned by a U.S. Olympic team at a Games held outside the USA.
The biggest hauls came in swimming (33 medals), track and field (32) and gymnastics (12).
The women’s gymnastics team is featured Monday in specials at 9 p.m. (team final) and 11 p.m. (all-around final).
LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Monday, 7 p.m.-3 a.m. ET
In the team final, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian authored the biggest rout in Olympic history under the current scoring system — winning by 8.209 points. The margin was larger than that which separated silver medalist Russia from last place in the eight-team final.
Afterward, the group revealed its nickname, the “Final Five,” in reference to it being the last Olympics for national team coordinator Martha Karolyi and a rule change that would cut Olympic team-event roster sizes to four for 2020. (The team event will go back to five in 2024, but that wasn’t known at the time.)
Biles and Raisman returned two nights later for the all-around final.
For Biles, it would be a coronation to mark one of the most dominant Olympic cycles for any athlete. She prevailed by 2.1 points, the largest margin in event history.
For Raisman, it was redemption. The team captain was fourth in the all-around in 2012 and came back in part to make the podium that she missed in London on a tiebreak. Raisman ensured her medal in Rio, distancing bronze medalist Aliya Mustafina by 1.433 points.
Monday night’s coverage concludes at 1 a.m. ET with women’s road cycling highlights of the road race and time trial. In the road race, Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten was alone in the lead with seven miles left when she flipped over into a ditch, suffering three small spine fractures and a concussion. She was hospitalized in intensive care.
Van Vleuten came back to win world titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 in either the road race or time trial.
In the Rio Olympic time trial, American Kristin Armstrong came back from her second retirement to win a third straight gold medal. Armstrong, a 42-year-old mom, became the oldest individual U.S. Olympic champion since 1968.
Full Olympic Games Week TV, live stream schedule
NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Monday, April 13
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Events
|Live Stream
|7 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Best of Team USA
|STREAM LINK
|9 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Women’s Gymnastics Team Final
|STREAM LINK
|11 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Women’s Gymnastics All-Around
|STREAM LINK
|1 a.m.
|Return to Rio
|Women’s Road Cycling
|STREAM LINK