Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel
Getty Images

Six gold medals? Seven gold medals? U.S. swim stars may be busy at Tokyo Olympics in 2021

By Nick ZaccardiApr 14, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
A little over a month ago, NBC Olympics swimming analyst Rowdy Gaines left a Tyr Pro Series meet in Des Moines, Iowa, flabbergasted at what he just witnessed.

Regan Smith swam the sixth-fastest 100m backstroke in history. Katie Ledecky recorded her fourth-fastest 200m freestyle. National team veterans Michael Andrew, Madisyn Cox and Melanie Margalis took chunks off personal bests.

“I couldn’t believe that three, four months out of the potential Olympic Trials that swimmers were going that fast,” Gaines said.

Swimmers are often in heavy training in the winter and spring, aiming to taper and peak for major summer meets.

“Everybody was locked and loaded, and I think this had the potential to be a great U.S. team,” Gaines said. “Now, one year is not going to make that big of a difference, but there was certainly a lot of focus going into trials.”

The Olympics and the trials were postponed a year. The major swimming storylines set for this June and July — Ledecky bidding to sweep the 200m through 1500m freestyles, Simone Manuel going for a potential six gold medals, Caeleb Dressel looking at up to seven golds and Ryan Lochte trying to make a fifth Olympics — must stew.

For Ledecky, a question about her sprint speed was answered with that 200m free in Des Moines. The greatest distance swimmer in history was beaten in the 200m free at the biggest meets of 2017 and 2018 and withdrew at 2019 Worlds due to a stomach virus.

With the addition of the 1500m free to the Olympic program — with the final in the same session as the 200m free — Gaines said there had been whispers that Ledecky might not race the shorter distance at trials.

“Talk from a lot of people, except for Katie and [her coach] Greg [Meehan],” Gaines said. “There was no way she was going to [not race the 200m], and there’s no way she’s going to not do that next summer. She’s not that kind of swimmer. And the 200m free [in Des Moines] was sort of the stamp on any of those rumors.”

Ledecky’s time in Des Moines — 1:54.59, again, at a meet where she wasn’t in peak form — would have placed second at last summer’s worlds. Ledecky’s winning time from the Rio Olympics — 1:53.73 — is faster than any swimmer has recorded in this Olympic cycle.

Ledecky’s training partner and former Stanford teammate Manuel could next summer become the second woman to win six gold medals at a single Games. Manuel earned golds in Rio in the 100m freestyle and medley relay.

She’s only sped up since. Manuel won five events at the 2017 Worlds and seven medals at the 2019 Worlds. Her biggest threats in Tokyo: Australians, who swept the women’s freestyle relays at worlds, and Swede Sarah Sjöström, the world-record holder in the 50m and 100m free.

Dressel’s potential Olympic slate nearly mirrors that of Manuel — the same six events, plus the 100m butterfly to potentially match Mark Spitz‘s gold haul from 1972 and one shy of Michael Phelps‘ record from 2008. The 23-year-old Floridian took seven golds at the 2017 Worlds and six golds at the 2019 Worlds while swimming eight events, including two that aren’t on the Olympic program.

Like with Manuel, Gaines sees Dressel’s biggest challenge coming from Down Under. Specifically Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers in the 100m free and a foursome in the 4x200m free relay, which Dressel didn’t swim at worlds.

Lochte would be satisfied with one medal in Tokyo. That would mean he defied the odds, returning from two suspensions to make a fifth Olympics (at age 36). And that he broke his tie with Natalie CoughlinJenny Thompson and Dara Torres for the second-most Olympic swimming medals (currently 12) behind Phelps’ 28. (Phelps, by the way, becomes eligible for the Olympics again with the one-year postponement, giving him until December to re-enter a drug-testing pool if he changes his mind, though he has been adamant in sticking to retirement this time.)

Lochte’s best chance to make the team is in the 200m IM, although it will be harder in 2021 than in 2020, Gaines said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s his one and only shot, but it’s his best shot for sure,” Gaines said. Lochte ranks fifth among Americans in the event since the start of 2019 and must finish in the top two at trials.

He could also try to finish top six in the 200m free to make the 4x200m free relay, but Gaines sees a crop of young swimmers ready to throw down in 2021.

“They’re all going to go 1:45, 1:46,” he said. “I just don’t know if Ryan has that in him.”

If the Olympic postponement makes it tougher for Lochte, it should benefit younger swimmers whose peaks may be years away.

Such as Luca Urlando, who last year broke Phelps’ national age group record in the 200m butterfly for 17- and 18-year-olds. Urlando dislocated his left shoulder swimming in January.

Gaines also listed medley swimmer Carson Foster, freestyler Kieran Smith and Shaine Casas, a breakout performer in several events in the abbreviated NCAA season. For the women: teens Alex and Gretchen Walsh (freestyle), Phoebe Bacon (backstroke), Torri Huske (butterfly) and Emma Weyant (medleys).

U.S. track and field revival set for first post-Usain Bolt Olympics

Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 14, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT
Six months ago at the world track and field championships, the U.S. showed its cards for the Tokyo Olympics, what will be the first Games in the post-Usain Bolt era.

A bevy of 20-somethings (and a few in their 30s with remarkable stories) tied the record for most gold medals at a single worlds (14). Americans began filling the void left by the retirement of the biggest star in the sport’s history.

Then came the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials on Feb. 29 in Atlanta. The men’s and women’s races exceeded expectations for excitement. They produced an unpredictable first six members of the U.S. Olympic track and field team.

Both world championships and those trials whet the appetite for what was to come — a spring marathon season with a duel between the two fastest men in history, the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at a rebuilt Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and the Tokyo Games themselves.

The coronavirus pandemic postponed those plans. Hopefully, Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele will face off at a London Marathon rescheduled for Oct. 4. Hayward Field’s grand reopening must wait, too. All of those athletes who starred at the world championships — and the marathon trials — saw their Olympic dreams deferred to 2021.

How will this change the sport’s major storylines? We may have to wait a year to find out.

For Ato Boldon, the NBC Olympic track and field analyst, the most mouth-watering showdowns for track trials were to be the men’s 200m and the women’s 400m hurdles.

Christian Coleman, the world 100m champion, and Noah Lyles, the world 200m champion, both said in 2019 that they planned to race the 100m and 200m at trials, eyeing the Bolt feat of sweeping the sprints at the Olympics. The 200m typically comes after the 100m at trials and is a 20-second test of endurance after racing five previous times at the meet.

The last time Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin faced off in a 400m hurdles, it produced the first- and third-fastest times in history. Muhammad, the Rio Olympic champion, lowered the world record at nationals and worlds last year.

“Sydney is ready to ascend to the throne,” Boldon said of McLaughlin, who in Rio became the youngest U.S. Olympic track and field competitor in 44 years, “and Dalilah Muhammad is like nope, not yet.”

The next year could have greater impact for other established champions.

Start with Allyson Felix, a 34-year-old bidding for her fifth Olympics and to add to her collection of nine medals, tied for the most among female track and field athletes. Felix came back last year from a life-threatening childbirth to make her ninth world championships and break her tie with Usain Bolt for the most world titles.

Felix yearns to compete in Tokyo in an individual event, which will be difficult. Last year, she made worlds strictly in the relays after placing sixth in the 400m at nationals in her first meet as a mom. The top three at trials qualify individually.

Boldon believes the extra year will benefit Felix, who come July 2021 will be older than any previous female U.S. Olympic track and field medalist. Boldon pointed to Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who eased back from childbirth. In Fraser-Pryce’s second season back last year, she won the world 100m title.

“It gives her more time to train and sort of get back to the Allyson we all know and love,” Boldon said.

South African Wayde van Niekerk is another interesting case. In Rio, he broke Michael Johnson‘s 17-year-old world record in the 400m, clocking 43.03 seconds from lane eight. Van Niekerk scantly raced since tearing an ACL and a meniscus in a celebrity tag rugby match on Oct. 7, 2017.

“The more time he has to recover from his time off and his injury, I think the better,” Boldon said. “I haven’t seen anything yet that convinces me that Wayde van Niekerk is going to be a medal threat in 2021.”

Then there are the young, promising athletes who, with an extra year of training, could break through in 2021. Boldon knows this well. He coaches one of them.

Jamaican Briana Williams has been billed as an heir apparent in the women’s sprints for years and threw down the times to back it up. The Tokyo Games would be her first senior global championships.

“Obviously, I would have loved to go at things as normal and be ready in June and July to face the best in the world,” Boldon said, “but I look at this, and I go, yeah, she gets one more year to mature, to grow in confidence. I like my chances with my 18-year-old Briana.”

The overall story of 2021 could be the U.S. men.

At worlds, they won every flat race from 100m through 800m, plus both relays, except for the 400m. They may have won the 400m, too, if Michael Norman (fastest in the world in 2019) was healthy. Once in Olympic history has one nation swept the men’s 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and both relays — the U.S. at the 1956 Melbourne Games.

The current American surge comes two Olympics after the U.S. was shut out of gold medals in those six events. Those sprinters earned one silver and one bronze overall in London. With Bolt now focused on fatherhood, the time is ripe.

“That’s how the pendulum swings sometimes,” Boldon said. “London 2012, not only did they not win any of those events, they barely factored. Then you fast forward two Olympics, and now they have a chance to absolutely not just win. In some events we’re talking about a possible sweep.”

Jade Carey mathematically clinches first U.S. Olympic gymnastics berth

Jade Carey
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 14, 2020, 12:39 PM EDT
While sports are halted, Jade Carey sewed up her spot on the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team.

Carey was 99 percent of the way there before the coronavirus pandemic. It became a mathematical certainty following an International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) decision last week.

Last Thursday, the FIG announced that an Olympic qualifier in March in Baku, Azerbaijan, that was halted between qualifying and finals due to the global virus concerns would still count in the standings. The qualifying round results will count as final results.

Carey didn’t compete in Baku, but the results combined with her already substantial standings lead meant she mathematically clinched her own Olympic spot with one qualifying competition left.

FIG officials confirmed Tuesday that this qualification process — one of multiple ways gymnasts can qualify — will otherwise remain the same. No more qualifying competitions will be added outside of the one left to be rescheduled.

In earlier Olympic qualifying competitions, Carey earned the maximum points on floor exercise, where one Olympic spot was available. Now, nobody can catch her.

She was surprised the FIG decided to count Baku qualifying results as final results, given top gymnasts often perform easier routines in qualifying. This avoids the risk of a major error to rule them out of finals, but also means they may not place as high in qualifying, where scores don’t carry over to finals.

“I’ve done a lot of these meets, and I’ve worked really hard to get my points,” said Carey, who since 2018 competed in Germany, Azerbaijan, Qatar and Australia in qualifying. “But I don’t know. I guess it just won’t feel totally real until it’s all over and I know for sure.”

That end date is unknown. The last World Cup, originally scheduled for Doha, Qatar, in late March and rescheduled for early June is now postponed indefinitely.

Nonetheless, Carey mathematically clinched a chance to compete in all of the individual events at the Olympics — all-around, balance beam, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault. She did so via the only route where a U.S. gymnast can qualify without needing to be chosen by a USA Gymnastics selection committee.

The one downside to accepting an Olympic spot this way: Carey would not be able to compete in the team competition at the Olympics. Those four U.S. Olympic team spots are expected to be determined at and after an Olympic Trials in 2021, with Simone Biles likely grabbing one of them.

Carey’s father and coach, Brian, said she still plans to compete at trials “to show that she’s ready if need be” for the team event. If Carey declines the Olympic spot earned individually in pursuit of a team spot, the U.S. could lose the individual spot altogether and be limited to one individual gymnast at the Olympics rather than two. This all depends on how overall Olympic qualification — and their remaining competitions — are amended for 2021.

Carey is a world medalist on vault and floor, but nobody other than Biles can feel safe trying to make the Olympic team-event roster of four. Carey made a late move to the elite level — at age 17 in 2017 — and is committed to compete for Oregon State after the Tokyo Games.

Olympic team event roster sizes were cut from five to four for Tokyo, putting a greater onus on all-around prowess given a team must put three gymnasts on each apparatus in the Olympic final.

NBC Olympic researcher Sarah Hughes contributed to this report.

