1964 Tokyo Olympics: A man from Hiroshima lights the cauldron

Associated PressApr 14, 2020, 7:28 AM EDT
TOKYO (AP) — It was the year Cassius Clay won the heavyweight championship and became Muhammad Ali. When Roy Emerson of Australia and Maria Bueno of Brazil took the titles at Wimbledon, when Arnold Palmer claimed his fourth and final Masters, and when the Beatles arrived on a Pan Am flight from London to play their first concert in the United States.

It was 1964.

And it was later that same year in Tokyo when Yoshinori Sakai — born on Aug. 6, 1945, in Hiroshima, the day the atomic bomb was dropped on the city — ignited the cauldron in the national stadium to open the 18th Olympic Games.

Japan was back only 19 years after defeat in World War II, and nothing symbolized its rebirth more than the Olympics and the Shinkansen bullet trains that began running as the Games opened.

Japan’s women’s volleyball team — known as the “Witches of the Orient” — won gold in an impassioned final against the Soviet Union. American swimmer Don Schollander took four gold medals, Czechoslovakian gymnast Vera Caslavska won three, and Bob Hayes tied the 100m world record of 10.0 seconds, the last Olympics run on a cinder track.

“They were a beautifully done Olympics and the beginning of my Olympic odyssey,” said Bill Mallon, a former professional golfer, orthopedic surgeon and former president of the International Society of Olympic Historians. “I was 12 years old in 1964, and when I first became fascinated with the Olympics.”

They also grabbed Roy Tomizawa. His father Tom, a second-generation Japanese-American, was an editor working for the television network NBC at the Olympics in Tokyo — the first to be shown internationally using communication satellites.

The family connection and curiosity got Tomizawa looking for a history in English of those 1964 Games. He couldn’t find one, so he wrote his own. The English version came out last year, and the Japanese-language edition will be available in May.

“Any major book like this didn’t exist,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. “There’s usually a book on every Olympics, but for some reason on the Tokyo Olympics there was nothing.”

The book is titled “1964 — The Greatest Year in the History of Japan: How the Tokyo Olympics Symbolized Japan’s Miraculous Rise from the Ashes.”

Tomizawa, who grew up in New York and has worked for 20 years in Japan, interviewed 70 Olympians from 16 nations. Some were famous at the time: Australian swimmer Dawn Fraser or American 10,000m gold medalist Billy Mills.

Some made other history, like Bulgarian teammates Nikolai Prodanov and Diana Yorgova, who were married in Tokyo during the Olympics. It was billed as the first Olympic wedding and featured a Shinto priest, sake, traditional Bulgarian dances, and an interpreter to explain what was happening.

“I think the Olympians tell more of the story of the Games themselves and their reaction to what they saw of Japan,” Tomizawa said. “Some had been to Japan in ’50s and ’60s. I think everyone was surprised and shocked when they arrived in Japan thinking it would be a backward economy.”

They were also taken aback by the nature of the Japanese.

“For the Canadians, the Australians, the Americans, the Brits — it was the brutal enemy,” Tomizawa said. “When they came they were welcomed and given such help and support and cheering. It was a surprise to all of them.”

Tomizawa said his most memorable interview was with Jerry Shipp, who was a shooting guard on the American gold-medal-winning basketball team coached by Hank Iba. It lasted for several hours with Shipp recounting a tough childhood growing up in an Oklahoma orphanage.

“His teachers told him he was stupid,” Tomizawa recounted. “He struggled with math and everything else. They told him: ‘You’re not going to amount to anything. You’ll probably end up in prison one day.’”

Tomizawa recalled Shipp explaining how, at the gold-medal ceremony when the television camera red light went on, he stared straight into the lens and told off a teacher by name, saying: “I hope you’re watching, ’cause I made something out of myself.”

Tomizawa said he sent the book to Shipp, and received a reply from his daughter.

“She didn’t know all these stories he had revealed to me,” Tomizawa said. “She sent me a picture of him with the book and I just felt very connected. In the interview he was remembering all the bile and what got him to that point of success.”

Shipp led the Americans in scoring ahead of Bill Bradley on a team that also included Larry Brown and Walt Hazzard. In addition to Shipp, Tomizawa also interviewed Jeff Mullins, Mel Counts and Luke Jackson.

Mallon, the historian, told the AP that Tokyo marked the beginning of the expansion of the Olympics, which had barely changed since World War I. Tokyo added judo and volleyball. It was also the beginning of soaring costs.

“In fact, Tokyo 1964 remained the most expensive Olympics ever, when corrected for inflation and on a per-athlete basis, until Beijing 2008,” Mallon said.

Tomizawa said the one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus was unlikely to dampen enthusiasm in Japan — if the pandemic is controlled by then. The Olympics in 2021 will be held up as a time to celebrate.

It also can’t hurt book sales.

“I’m not going to make a million dollars from my book, but I was just given another year and several months of marketing,” Tomizawa said. “I can’t complain.”

Jade Carey mathematically clinches first U.S. Olympic gymnastics berth

Jade Carey
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 14, 2020, 12:39 PM EDT
While sports are halted, Jade Carey sewed up her spot on the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team.

Carey was 99 percent of the way there before the coronavirus pandemic. It became a mathematical certainty following an International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) decision last week.

Last Thursday, the FIG announced that an Olympic qualifier in March in Baku, Azerbaijan, that was halted between qualifying and finals due to the global virus concerns would still count in the standings. The qualifying round results will count as final results.

Carey didn’t compete in Baku, but the results combined with her already substantial standings lead meant she mathematically clinched her own Olympic spot with one qualifying competition left.

FIG officials confirmed Tuesday that this qualification process — one of multiple ways gymnasts can qualify — will otherwise remain the same. No more qualifying competitions will be added outside of the one left to be rescheduled.

In earlier Olympic qualifying competitions, Carey earned the maximum points on floor exercise, where one Olympic spot was available. Now, nobody can catch her.

She was surprised the FIG decided to count Baku qualifying results as final results, given top gymnasts often perform easier routines in qualifying. This avoids the risk of a major error to rule them out of finals, but also means they may not place as high in qualifying, where scores don’t carry over to finals.

“I’ve done a lot of these meets, and I’ve worked really hard to get my points,” said Carey, who since 2018 competed in Germany, Azerbaijan, Qatar and Australia in qualifying. “But I don’t know. I guess it just won’t feel totally real until it’s all over and I know for sure.”

That end date is unknown. The last World Cup, originally scheduled for Doha, Qatar, in late March and rescheduled for early June is now postponed indefinitely.

Nonetheless, Carey mathematically clinched a chance to compete in all of the individual events at the Olympics — all-around, balance beam, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault. She did so via the only route where a U.S. gymnast can qualify without needing to be chosen by a USA Gymnastics selection committee.

The one downside to accepting an Olympic spot this way: Carey would not be able to compete in the team competition at the Olympics. Those four U.S. Olympic team spots are expected to be determined at and after an Olympic Trials in 2021, with Simone Biles likely grabbing one of them.

Carey’s father and coach, Brian, said she still plans to compete at trials “to show that she’s ready if need be” for the team event. If Carey declines the Olympic spot earned individually in pursuit of a team spot, the U.S. could lose the individual spot altogether and be limited to one individual gymnast at the Olympics rather than two. This all depends on how overall Olympic qualification — and their remaining competitions — are amended for 2021.

Carey is a world medalist on vault and floor, but nobody other than Biles can feel safe trying to make the Olympic team-event roster of four. Carey made a late move to the elite level — at age 17 in 2017 — and is committed to compete for Oregon State after the Tokyo Games.

Olympic team event roster sizes were cut from five to four for Tokyo, putting a greater onus on all-around prowess given a team must put three gymnasts on each apparatus in the Olympic final.

NBC Olympic researcher Sarah Hughes contributed to this report.

NBCSN Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Tuesday

Usain Bolt
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 14, 2020, 10:03 AM EDT
Usain BoltSimone Biles and Michael Phelps headline NBCSN’s eight hours of Olympic Games Week programming on Tuesday night.

Seven broadcasts of Return to Rio highlights of the 2016 Olympics begin with the men’s track and field sprints at 7 p.m. ET.

Bolt swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m to finish his Olympic career with eight gold medals. The best individual race came in the 400m, however. South African Wayde van Niekerk broke Michael Johnson‘s 17-year-old world record by clocking 43.03 seconds from lane eight.

At 8 p.m., Biles takes the stage in a two-hour look at the gymnastics apparatus finals. Biles competed in three of the four event finals, taking gold in floor exercise and vault and bronze on the balance beam. She become the first U.S. female gymnast to earn four golds at a single Games.

Fellow Americans Danell LeyvaAlex NaddourAly RaismanLaurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian also earned apparatus medals.

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Tuesday, 7 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

At 10 p.m., an hour is devoted to Phelps’ final Olympics. The most decorated Olympian in history added five more gold medals in Rio, including the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley and three relays. Phelps retired with 28 medals and 23 golds.

It’s back to track and field for the last four hours. At 11, the women’s sprints feature Allyson Felix getting edged for 400m gold by diving Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo. Jamaican Elaine Thompson swept the 100m and 200m, while the U.S. swept the medals in the 100m hurdles.

At midnight, a focus on men’s and women’s distance events features Matthew Centrowitz becoming the first U.S. Olympic 1500m champion since 1908. The U.S. also picked up medals in the women’s 1500m (Jenny Simpson) and both steeplechases (Evan JagerEmma Coburn), among other events in a distance revolution for the nation.

Field events, the decathlon and the heptathlon cap the night at 2 a.m. ET. Ashton Eaton repeated as Olympic decathlon champion in the last competition of his career. The U.S. also won both shot puts (Ryan Crouser and Michelle Carter), both long jumps (Jeff Henderson and Tianna Bartoletta) and the men’s triple jump (Christian Taylor).

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Tuesday, April 14

Time (ET) Program Events Live Stream
7 p.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Men’s Sprints STREAM LINK
8 p.m. Return to Rio Gymnastics Event Finals STREAM LINK
10 p.m. Return to Rio Michael Phelps STREAM LINK
11 p.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Women’s Sprints STREAM LINK
12 a.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Men’s Distance STREAM LINK
1 a.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Women’s Distance STREAM LINK
2 a.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Multi/Field Events STREAM LINK