Tokyo Olympics Delayed
Getty Images

Tokyo Olympics have no ‘Plan B’ for another postponement

Associated PressApr 14, 2020, 5:57 AM EDT
TOKYO (AP) — There is no “Plan B” for the Olympics if they need to be postponed again because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo organizers said Tuesday.

Masa Takaya, the spokesman for the Tokyo Olympics, said organizers are proceeding under the assumption the Olympics will open on July 23, 2021. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 24.

Those dates were set last month by the International Olympic Committee and Japanese officials after the coronavirus pandemic made it clear the Tokyo Games could not be held as scheduled this year.

“We are working toward the new goal,” Takaya said, speaking in English on a teleconference call with journalists. “We don’t have a B Plan.”

The severity of the pandemic and the death toll has raised questions if it will even be feasible to hold the Olympics in just over 15 months.

“All I can tell you today is that the new Games’ dates for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games have been just set up,” Takaya said. “In that respect, Tokyo 2020 and all concerned parties now are doing their very best effort to deliver the Games next year.”

IOC President Thomas Bach was asked about the possibility of a postponement in an interview published in the German newspaper Die Welt on Sunday.

He did not answer the question directly, but said later that Japanese organizers and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe indicated they “could not manage a postponement beyond next summer at the latest.”

The Olympics draw 11,000 athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes and large support staffs from 206 National Olympic Committees.

There are also questions about frozen travel, rebooking hotels, cramming fans into stadiums and arenas, securing venues and the massive costs of rescheduling, which is estimated in Japan at $2 billion-$6 billion.

Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto addressed the issue in a news conference on Friday. He is likely to be asked about it again on Thursday when local organizers and the IOC hold a teleconference with media in Japan.

The other major question is the cost of the delay, and who pays.

Bach said in the Sunday interview that the IOC would incur “several hundred million dollars” in added costs. Under the so-called Host City Agreement, Japan is liable for the vast majority of the expenses.

“This is impossible to say for now,” Takaya said. “It is not very easy to estimate the exact amount of the Games’ additional costs, which have been impacted by the postponement.”

Tokyo says it is spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics. But a Japanese government audit published last year says the costs are twice that much. Of the total spending, $5.6 billion is private money. The rest is from Japanese governments.

Jade Carey mathematically clinches first U.S. Olympic gymnastics berth

Jade Carey
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 14, 2020, 12:39 PM EDT
While sports are halted, Jade Carey sewed up her spot on the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team.

Carey was 99 percent of the way there before the coronavirus pandemic. It became a mathematical certainty following an International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) decision last week.

Last Thursday, the FIG announced that an Olympic qualifier in March in Baku, Azerbaijan, that was halted between qualifying and finals due to the global virus concerns would still count in the standings. The qualifying round results will count as final results.

Carey didn’t compete in Baku, but the results combined with her already substantial standings lead meant she mathematically clinched her own Olympic spot with one qualifying competition left.

FIG officials confirmed Tuesday that this qualification process — one of multiple ways gymnasts can qualify — will otherwise remain the same. No more qualifying competitions will be added outside of the one left to be rescheduled.

In earlier Olympic qualifying competitions, Carey earned the maximum points on floor exercise, where one Olympic spot was available. Now, nobody can catch her.

She was surprised the FIG decided to count Baku qualifying results as final results, given top gymnasts often perform easier routines in qualifying. This avoids the risk of a major error to rule them out of finals, but also means they may not place as high in qualifying, where scores don’t carry over to finals.

“I’ve done a lot of these meets, and I’ve worked really hard to get my points,” said Carey, who since 2018 competed in Germany, Azerbaijan, Qatar and Australia in qualifying. “But I don’t know. I guess it just won’t feel totally real until it’s all over and I know for sure.”

That end date is unknown. The last World Cup, originally scheduled for Doha, Qatar, in late March and rescheduled for early June is now postponed indefinitely.

Nonetheless, Carey mathematically clinched a chance to compete in all of the individual events at the Olympics — all-around, balance beam, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault. She did so via the only route where a U.S. gymnast can qualify without needing to be chosen by a USA Gymnastics selection committee.

The one downside to accepting an Olympic spot this way: Carey would not be able to compete in the team competition at the Olympics. Those four U.S. Olympic team spots are expected to be determined at and after an Olympic Trials in 2021, with Simone Biles likely grabbing one of them.

Carey’s father and coach, Brian, said she still plans to compete at trials “to show that she’s ready if need be” for the team event. If Carey declines the Olympic spot earned individually in pursuit of a team spot, the U.S. could lose the individual spot altogether and be limited to one individual gymnast at the Olympics rather than two. This all depends on how overall Olympic qualification — and their remaining competitions — are amended for 2021.

Carey is a world medalist on vault and floor, but nobody other than Biles can feel safe trying to make the Olympic team-event roster of four. Carey made a late move to the elite level — at age 17 in 2017 — and is committed to compete for Oregon State after the Tokyo Games.

Olympic team event roster sizes were cut from five to four for Tokyo, putting a greater onus on all-around prowess given a team must put three gymnasts on each apparatus in the Olympic final.

NBC Olympic researcher Sarah Hughes contributed to this report.

NBCSN Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Tuesday

Usain Bolt
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 14, 2020, 10:03 AM EDT
Usain BoltSimone Biles and Michael Phelps headline NBCSN’s eight hours of Olympic Games Week programming on Tuesday night.

Seven broadcasts of Return to Rio highlights of the 2016 Olympics begin with the men’s track and field sprints at 7 p.m. ET.

Bolt swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m to finish his Olympic career with eight gold medals. The best individual race came in the 400m, however. South African Wayde van Niekerk broke Michael Johnson‘s 17-year-old world record by clocking 43.03 seconds from lane eight.

At 8 p.m., Biles takes the stage in a two-hour look at the gymnastics apparatus finals. Biles competed in three of the four event finals, taking gold in floor exercise and vault and bronze on the balance beam. She become the first U.S. female gymnast to earn four golds at a single Games.

Fellow Americans Danell LeyvaAlex NaddourAly RaismanLaurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian also earned apparatus medals.

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Tuesday, 7 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

At 10 p.m., an hour is devoted to Phelps’ final Olympics. The most decorated Olympian in history added five more gold medals in Rio, including the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley and three relays. Phelps retired with 28 medals and 23 golds.

It’s back to track and field for the last four hours. At 11, the women’s sprints feature Allyson Felix getting edged for 400m gold by diving Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo. Jamaican Elaine Thompson swept the 100m and 200m, while the U.S. swept the medals in the 100m hurdles.

At midnight, a focus on men’s and women’s distance events features Matthew Centrowitz becoming the first U.S. Olympic 1500m champion since 1908. The U.S. also picked up medals in the women’s 1500m (Jenny Simpson) and both steeplechases (Evan JagerEmma Coburn), among other events in a distance revolution for the nation.

Field events, the decathlon and the heptathlon cap the night at 2 a.m. ET. Ashton Eaton repeated as Olympic decathlon champion in the last competition of his career. The U.S. also won both shot puts (Ryan Crouser and Michelle Carter), both long jumps (Jeff Henderson and Tianna Bartoletta) and the men’s triple jump (Christian Taylor).

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Tuesday, April 14

Time (ET) Program Events Live Stream
7 p.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Men’s Sprints STREAM LINK
8 p.m. Return to Rio Gymnastics Event Finals STREAM LINK
10 p.m. Return to Rio Michael Phelps STREAM LINK
11 p.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Women’s Sprints STREAM LINK
12 a.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Men’s Distance STREAM LINK
1 a.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Women’s Distance STREAM LINK
2 a.m. Return to Rio Track and Field Multi/Field Events STREAM LINK