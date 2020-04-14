NBCSN Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Tuesday

Usain Bolt, Simone Biles and Michael Phelps headline NBCSN’s eight hours of Olympic Games Week programming on Tuesday night.
Seven broadcasts of Return to Rio highlights of the 2016 Olympics begin with the men’s track and field sprints at 7 p.m. ET.
Bolt swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m to finish his Olympic career with eight gold medals. The best individual race came in the 400m, however. South African Wayde van Niekerk broke Michael Johnson‘s 17-year-old world record by clocking 43.03 seconds from lane eight.
At 8 p.m., Biles takes the stage in a two-hour look at the gymnastics apparatus finals. Biles competed in three of the four event finals, taking gold in floor exercise and vault and bronze on the balance beam. She become the first U.S. female gymnast to earn four golds at a single Games.
Fellow Americans Danell Leyva, Alex Naddour, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian also earned apparatus medals.
At 10 p.m., an hour is devoted to Phelps’ final Olympics. The most decorated Olympian in history added five more gold medals in Rio, including the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley and three relays. Phelps retired with 28 medals and 23 golds.
It’s back to track and field for the last four hours. At 11, the women’s sprints feature Allyson Felix getting edged for 400m gold by diving Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo. Jamaican Elaine Thompson swept the 100m and 200m, while the U.S. swept the medals in the 100m hurdles.
At midnight, a focus on men’s and women’s distance events features Matthew Centrowitz becoming the first U.S. Olympic 1500m champion since 1908. The U.S. also picked up medals in the women’s 1500m (Jenny Simpson) and both steeplechases (Evan Jager, Emma Coburn), among other events in a distance revolution for the nation.
Field events, the decathlon and the heptathlon cap the night at 2 a.m. ET. Ashton Eaton repeated as Olympic decathlon champion in the last competition of his career. The U.S. also won both shot puts (Ryan Crouser and Michelle Carter), both long jumps (Jeff Henderson and Tianna Bartoletta) and the men’s triple jump (Christian Taylor).
NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Tuesday, April 14
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Events
|Live Stream
|7 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Track and Field Men’s Sprints
|8 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Gymnastics Event Finals
|10 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Michael Phelps
|11 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Track and Field Women’s Sprints
|12 a.m.
|Return to Rio
|Track and Field Men’s Distance
|1 a.m.
|Return to Rio
|Track and Field Women’s Distance
|2 a.m.
|Return to Rio
|Track and Field Multi/Field Events
