GENEVA (AP) — The long-time leader of weightlifting’s governing body resigned Wednesday amid an investigation of suspected corruption exposed by a television program.
The International Weightlifting Federation said it “approved the retirement” of the 81-year-old Tamas Aján, its president for the past 20 years and a former International Olympic Committee member.
“We can now begin the work of determining a fresh path towards achieving the full potential of our sport,” IWF acting president Ursula Papandrea said in a statement.
Aján had stepped aside soon after German network ARD broadcast allegations in January implicating him in financial wrongdoing involving Olympic revenues and covering up doping cases.
The Hungarian official denied wrongdoing, but in March resigned his honorary IOC membership “in order to save the Olympic movement from negative rumors.” Aján had been a full member of the IOC for 10 years until 2010.
Weightlifting’s reputation under Aján had already been hit by dozens of steroid doping cases revealed in retests of samples from the Olympics since 2008.
After the ARD broadcast, the interim IWF leadership invited Richard McLaren, lead investigator in the Russian doping scandal, to assess the allegations. That probe is ongoing, the IWF said.
Millions of dollars in the Budapest-based IWF’s share of funding from past Olympics was unaccounted for in Swiss bank accounts controlled by Aján, the program claimed.
ARD also claimed there were irregularities in how samples were collected from lifters, many by Hungary’s national anti-doping agency.
“I offered the best of my life to our beloved sport,” Aján said Wednesday in the IWF statement.
“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci said. “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled … and have them tested every week.”
Such a plan might work for Major League Baseball, in which talk of a plan to put all 30 teams in Arizona has met with skepticism, or Germany’s Bundesliga, in which soccer teams have returned to training with the prospect starting play in May even after Chancellor Angela Merkelextended a ban on public gatherings through Aug. 31.
Olympic sports, though, might have a more difficult path back to action.
Even without fans, athletes are often packed into close quarters. A track and field meet like the Prefontaine Classic, which is still scheduled to take place June 6-7 in Eugene, Ore., would have more 100 athletes cycling through the stadium in addition to coaches and officials. Those athletes would also be traveling in and out of Oregon, not confined to a hotel and a ballpark.
The athletes’ youth and fitness may help them stave off serious issues if infected, but Fauci also warned that the risk of illness for young people from COVID-19 — while less than the risk to older people — is greater than initially believed.
“What we’re disturbingly starting to see now, which is really troublesome is that the initial cases from China made it seem that young people and healthy people get a mild illness — it goes away, no problem,” Fauci said. “Now we’re starting to see that people who are younger are getting ill, and some of them are getting seriously ill and even dying from this.”
That discovery means athletes themselves, not just older or unhealthier fans, could be at risk of illness.
Fauci also talked with NBC’s “Today Show” Wednesday morning to talk about the possibility of states relaxing restrictions that were imposed with the onset of the pandemic:
Most Olympic sports events in the United States through June have already been canceled or postponed:
April 15-19: Equestrian, World Cup show jumping and dressage finals, Las Vegas —canceled
April 16-26: Ice hockey, world under-18 men’s championships —canceled
The evening starts at 7 p.m. ET with women’s swimming. Ledecky won the 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle, along with a fourth gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay and silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay.
King won the 100m breaststroke over Yuliya Efimova and wagged a finger at her Russian rival, who had been allowed to compete in Rio despite doping allegations. King didn’t qualify for the 200m breaststroke final but won another gold medal in the 4x100m medley relay. King and Efimova have moved on and have been friendly in the last two world championships.
At 9 p.m., coverage switches to men’s swimming. Phelps, racing in his last Olympics, earned five gold medals in his last Olympics — the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley, 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x200m freestyle relay and 4x100m medley relay. He also took silver in the 100m butterfly. His final career medal haul: 23 gold medals, three silver and two bronze.
The diving events, starting at 11 p.m., were dominated by China, but U.S. men’s divers claimed three medals. DavidBoudia, who had gold and bronze in 2012, took bronze in the platform and silver in synchronized platform with Steele Johnson.
In men’s gymnastics, Kohei Uchimura led Japan to gold. The women’s water polo final was a coronation for the dominant U.S. women.
The week’s programming includes more than 100 hours of events from the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics as well as some other selected events. The look at past Olympics continues with classic events and Mary Carillo‘s Summer Olympic Adventures from April 22 to April 26.
All programming is also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.