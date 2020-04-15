TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Tomas Ajan
International Weightlifting Federation president steps down while investigation continues

By Beau DureApr 15, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT
GENEVA (AP) — The long-time leader of weightlifting’s governing body resigned Wednesday amid an investigation of suspected corruption exposed by a television program.

The International Weightlifting Federation said it “approved the retirement” of the 81-year-old Tamas Aján, its president for the past 20 years and a former International Olympic Committee member.

“We can now begin the work of determining a fresh path towards achieving the full potential of our sport,” IWF acting president Ursula Papandrea said in a statement.

Aján had stepped aside soon after German network ARD broadcast allegations in January implicating him in financial wrongdoing involving Olympic revenues and covering up doping cases.

The Hungarian official denied wrongdoing, but in March resigned his honorary IOC membership “in order to save the Olympic movement from negative rumors.” Aján had been a full member of the IOC for 10 years until 2010.

Weightlifting’s reputation under Aján had already been hit by dozens of steroid doping cases revealed in retests of samples from the Olympics since 2008.

After the ARD broadcast, the interim IWF leadership invited Richard McLaren, lead investigator in the Russian doping scandal, to assess the allegations. That probe is ongoing, the IWF said.

Millions of dollars in the Budapest-based IWF’s share of funding from past Olympics was unaccounted for in Swiss bank accounts controlled by Aján, the program claimed.

ARD also claimed there were irregularities in how samples were collected from lifters, many by Hungary’s national anti-doping agency.

“I offered the best of my life to our beloved sport,” Aján said Wednesday in the IWF statement.

With Anthony Fauci’s eyes on closed-door return, which Olympic sports can be played?

Prefontaine Classic
By Beau DureApr 15, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
Anthony Fauci, the now-ubiquitous director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has outlined a path for sports to return in the United States behind closed doors.

Fauci, speaking with Good Luck America’s Peter Hamby, pointed toward a path for having public sports events this year.

“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci said. “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled … and have them tested every week.”

Such a plan might work for Major League Baseball, in which talk of a plan to put all 30 teams in Arizona has met with skepticism, or Germany’s Bundesliga, in which soccer teams have returned to training with the prospect starting play in May even after Chancellor Angela Merkel extended a ban on public gatherings through Aug. 31.

Olympic sports, though, might have a more difficult path back to action.

Even without fans, athletes are often packed into close quarters. A track and field meet like the Prefontaine Classic, which is still scheduled to take place June 6-7 in Eugene, Ore., would have more 100 athletes cycling through the stadium in addition to coaches and officials. Those athletes would also be traveling in and out of Oregon, not confined to a hotel and a ballpark.

The athletes’ youth and fitness may help them stave off serious issues if infected, but Fauci also warned that the risk of illness for young people from COVID-19 — while less than the risk to older people — is greater than initially believed.

“What we’re disturbingly starting to see now, which is really troublesome is that the initial cases from China made it seem that young people and healthy people get a mild illness it goes away, no problem,” Fauci said. “Now we’re starting to see that people who are younger are getting ill, and some of them are getting seriously ill and even dying from this.”

That discovery means athletes themselves, not just older or unhealthier fans, could be at risk of illness.

Fauci also talked with NBC’s “Today Show” Wednesday morning to talk about the possibility of states relaxing restrictions that were imposed with the onset of the pandemic:

Most Olympic sports events in the United States through June have already been canceled or postponed:

April 15-19: Equestrian, World Cup show jumping and dressage finals, Las Vegas canceled

April 16-26: Ice hockey, world under-18 men’s championships canceled 

April 20: Track and field, Boston Marathon postponed to Sept. 14

April 28-May 3: Water polo, World League intercontinental tournaments, Indianapolis postponed, no new date set, may be relocated

April 29-May 3: Road cycling, Tour of the Gila, New Mexico canceled

May 14-17: Golf, PGA Championship, San Francisco postponed to Aug. 6-9

May 26-31: BMX racing, world championships, Houston  postponed, no new date set

June 4-7: Golf, U.S. Women’s Open, Houston postponed to Dec. 10-13

June 6-7: Track and field, Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore. still set to run as scheduled

June 12-14: Artistic swimming, World Series, Rochester, N.Y. canceled

June 12-14: Sport climbing, World Cup, Salt Lake City postponed, no new date set

June 18-21: Golf, U.S. Open, Mamoroneck, N.Y. postponed to Sept. 17-20

June 25-28: Golf, Women’s PGA Championship still set to run as scheduled

Aug. 6-15: Track and field, world championships, Eugene, Ore. postponed to July 2021 due to postponement of the 2020 Olympics

Aug. 31-Sept. 13: Tennis, U.S. Open still set to run as scheduled

The AVP beach volleyball tour has canceled two events and postponed two more, with the first event of the year now set for June 19-21.

In golf, the PGA Tour still has a May 21-24 tournament on the calendar. The next LPGA Tour event that has not been postponed or canceled is set for June 11-14.

In tennis, the ATP Tour‘s next U.S. event is the Hall of Fame Open, set for July 13-19 in Newport, R.I. The WTA Tour isn’t due in the United States until August.

NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Wednesday

Katie Ledecky
By Beau DureApr 15, 2020, 11:51 AM EDT
Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, David Boudia and Lilly King will be featured Wednesday night as part of NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week.

After four hours of swimming, coverage will swing to diving, the men’s gymnastics team final and the women’s water polo final.

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week Wednesday, 7 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

The evening starts at 7 p.m. ET with women’s swimming. Ledecky won the 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle, along with a fourth gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay and silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

King won the 100m breaststroke over Yuliya Efimova and wagged a finger at her Russian rival, who had been allowed to compete in Rio despite doping allegations. King didn’t qualify for the 200m breaststroke final but won another gold medal in the 4x100m medley relay. King and Efimova have moved on and have been friendly in the last two world championships.

At 9 p.m., coverage switches to men’s swimming. Phelps, racing in his last Olympics, earned five gold medals in his last Olympics — the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley, 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x200m freestyle relay and 4x100m medley relay. He also took silver in the 100m butterfly. His final career medal haul: 23 gold medals, three silver and two bronze.

The diving events, starting at 11 p.m., were dominated by China, but U.S. men’s divers claimed three medals. David Boudia, who had gold and bronze in 2012, took bronze in the platform and silver in synchronized platform with Steele Johnson.

In men’s gymnastics, Kohei Uchimura led Japan to gold. The women’s water polo final was a coronation for the dominant U.S. women.

The week’s programming includes more than 100 hours of events from the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics as well as some other selected events. The look at past Olympics continues with classic events and Mary Carillo‘s Summer Olympic Adventures from April 22 to April 26.

All programming is also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Wednesday, April 15

Time (ET) Program Events Live Stream
7 p.m. Return to Rio Women’s Swimming STREAM LINK
9 p.m. Return to Rio Men’s Swimming STREAM LINK
11 p.m. Return to Rio Women’s Diving STREAM LINK
12 a.m. Return to Rio Men’s Diving STREAM LINK
1 a.m. Return to Rio Men’s Gymnastics Team Final STREAM LINK
2 a.m. Return to Rio Women’s Water Polo Final STREAM LINK