Katie Ledecky
NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Wednesday

By Beau DureApr 15, 2020, 11:51 AM EDT
Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, David Boudia and Lilly King will be featured Wednesday night as part of NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week.

After four hours of swimming, coverage will swing to diving, the men’s gymnastics team final and the women’s water polo final.

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week Wednesday, 7 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

The evening starts at 7 p.m. ET with women’s swimming. Ledecky won the 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle, along with a fourth gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay and silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

King won the 100m breaststroke over Yuliya Efimova and wagged a finger at her Russian rival, who had been allowed to compete in Rio despite doping allegations. King didn’t qualify for the 200m breaststroke final but won another gold medal in the 4x100m medley relay. King and Efimova have moved on and have been friendly in the last two world championships.

At 9 p.m., coverage switches to men’s swimming. Phelps, racing in his last Olympics, earned five gold medals in his last Olympics — the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley, 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x200m freestyle relay and 4x100m medley relay. He also took silver in the 100m butterfly. His final career medal haul: 23 gold medals, three silver and two bronze.

The diving events, starting at 11 p.m., were dominated by China, but U.S. men’s divers claimed three medals. David Boudia, who had gold and bronze in 2012, took bronze in the platform and silver in synchronized platform with Steele Johnson.

In men’s gymnastics, Kohei Uchimura led Japan to gold. The women’s water polo final was a coronation for the dominant U.S. women.

The week’s programming includes more than 100 hours of events from the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics as well as some other selected events. The look at past Olympics continues with classic events and Mary Carillo‘s Summer Olympic Adventures from April 22 to April 26.

All programming is also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Wednesday, April 15

Time (ET) Program Events Live Stream
7 p.m. Return to Rio Women’s Swimming STREAM LINK
9 p.m. Return to Rio Men’s Swimming STREAM LINK
11 p.m. Return to Rio Women’s Diving STREAM LINK
12 a.m. Return to Rio Men’s Diving STREAM LINK
1 a.m. Return to Rio Men’s Gymnastics Team Final STREAM LINK
2 a.m. Return to Rio Women’s Water Polo Final STREAM LINK

With Anthony Fauci’s eyes on closed-door return, which Olympic sports can be played?

Prefontaine Classic
By Beau DureApr 15, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
Anthony Fauci, the now-ubiquitous director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has outlined a path for sports to return in the United States behind closed doors.

Fauci, speaking with Good Luck America’s Peter Hamby, pointed toward a path for having public sports events this year.

“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci said. “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled … and have them tested every week.”

Such a plan might work for Major League Baseball, in which talk of a plan to put all 30 teams in Arizona has met with skepticism, or Germany’s Bundesliga, in which soccer teams have returned to training with the prospect starting play in May even after Chancellor Angela Merkel extended a ban on public gatherings through Aug. 31.

Olympic sports, though, might have a more difficult path back to action.

Even without fans, athletes are often packed into close quarters. A track and field meet like the Prefontaine Classic, which is still scheduled to take place June 6-7 in Eugene, Ore., would have more 100 athletes cycling through the stadium in addition to coaches and officials. Those athletes would also be traveling in and out of Oregon, not confined to a hotel and a ballpark.

The athletes’ youth and fitness may help them stave off serious issues if infected, but Fauci also warned that the risk of illness for young people from COVID-19 — while less than the risk to older people — is greater than initially believed.

“What we’re disturbingly starting to see now, which is really troublesome is that the initial cases from China made it seem that young people and healthy people get a mild illness it goes away, no problem,” Fauci said. “Now we’re starting to see that people who are younger are getting ill, and some of them are getting seriously ill and even dying from this.”

That discovery means athletes themselves, not just older or unhealthier fans, could be at risk of illness.

Fauci also talked with NBC’s “Today Show” Wednesday morning to talk about the possibility of states relaxing restrictions that were imposed with the onset of the pandemic:

Most Olympic sports events in the United States through June have already been canceled or postponed:

April 15-19: Equestrian, World Cup show jumping and dressage finals, Las Vegas canceled

April 16-26: Ice hockey, world under-18 men’s championships canceled 

April 20: Track and field, Boston Marathon postponed to Sept. 14

April 28-May 3: Water polo, World League intercontinental tournaments, Indianapolis postponed, no new date set, may be relocated

April 29-May 3: Road cycling, Tour of the Gila, New Mexico canceled

May 14-17: Golf, PGA Championship, San Francisco postponed to Aug. 6-9

May 26-31: BMX racing, world championships, Houston  postponed, no new date set

June 4-7: Golf, U.S. Women’s Open, Houston postponed to Dec. 10-13

June 6-7: Track and field, Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore. still set to run as scheduled

June 12-14: Artistic swimming, World Series, Rochester, N.Y. canceled

June 12-14: Sport climbing, World Cup, Salt Lake City postponed, no new date set

June 18-21: Golf, U.S. Open, Mamoroneck, N.Y. postponed to Sept. 17-20

June 25-28: Golf, Women’s PGA Championship still set to run as scheduled

Aug. 6-15: Track and field, world championships, Eugene, Ore. postponed to July 2021 due to postponement of the 2020 Olympics

Aug. 31-Sept. 13: Tennis, U.S. Open still set to run as scheduled

The AVP beach volleyball tour has canceled two events and postponed two more, with the first event of the year now set for June 19-21.

In golf, the PGA Tour still has a May 21-24 tournament on the calendar. The next LPGA Tour event that has not been postponed or canceled is set for June 11-14.

In tennis, the ATP Tour‘s next U.S. event is the Hall of Fame Open, set for July 13-19 in Newport, R.I. The WTA Tour isn’t due in the United States until August.

Tour de France sets new dates of Aug. 29 to Sept. 20; rest of cycling calendar remains unsettled

By Beau DureApr 15, 2020, 8:35 AM EDT
Tour de France organizers announced Wednesday that the three-week cycling race would be pushed back roughly two months, from June 27-July 19 to Aug. 29-Sept. 20.

The postponement was inevitable after French President Emmanuel Macron announced the cancellation of all public events through mid-July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cycling’s calendar will need much more juggling to accommodate the other two grand tours and the world championships. The new Tour dates conflict with the Vuelta a España, scheduled for Aug. 14-Sept. 6. The Amaury Sports Organisation, which runs the Tour and the Vuelta, has made no announcement regarding the Vuelta’s schedule. ,

The Tour’s new dates also run into the world championships, set for Sept. 20-27 in Switzerland.

The Giro d’Italia will not start as scheduled May 9. No new date has been announced.

One complicating factor for the Vuelta and the Giro is that each race’s route goes through multiple countries that may impose or lift restrictions at different times. The Giro’s planned route begins in Hungary, and the postponement followed on the heels of the Hungarian government declaring a state of emergency. The Vuelta is set to begin in the Netherlands.

Cycling teams typically name different rosters for each of the three three-week stage races, and they’re used to a quick turnaround between the Vuelta and the world championships. But finding dates for all three races and the world championship before snow makes the Alps and Pyrenees impassible will be a challenge.

