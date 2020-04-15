NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Wednesday

Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, David Boudia and Lilly King will be featured Wednesday night as part of NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week.
After four hours of swimming, coverage will swing to diving, the men’s gymnastics team final and the women’s water polo final.
LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Wednesday, 7 p.m.-3 a.m. ET
The evening starts at 7 p.m. ET with women’s swimming. Ledecky won the 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle, along with a fourth gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay and silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay.
King won the 100m breaststroke over Yuliya Efimova and wagged a finger at her Russian rival, who had been allowed to compete in Rio despite doping allegations. King didn’t qualify for the 200m breaststroke final but won another gold medal in the 4x100m medley relay. King and Efimova have moved on and have been friendly in the last two world championships.
At 9 p.m., coverage switches to men’s swimming. Phelps, racing in his last Olympics, earned five gold medals in his last Olympics — the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley, 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x200m freestyle relay and 4x100m medley relay. He also took silver in the 100m butterfly. His final career medal haul: 23 gold medals, three silver and two bronze.
The diving events, starting at 11 p.m., were dominated by China, but U.S. men’s divers claimed three medals. David Boudia, who had gold and bronze in 2012, took bronze in the platform and silver in synchronized platform with Steele Johnson.
In men’s gymnastics, Kohei Uchimura led Japan to gold. The women’s water polo final was a coronation for the dominant U.S. women.
The week’s programming includes more than 100 hours of events from the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics as well as some other selected events. The look at past Olympics continues with classic events and Mary Carillo‘s Summer Olympic Adventures from April 22 to April 26.
All programming is also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Wednesday, April 15
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Events
|Live Stream
|7 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Women’s Swimming
|STREAM LINK
|9 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Men’s Swimming
|STREAM LINK
|11 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Women’s Diving
|STREAM LINK
|12 a.m.
|Return to Rio
|Men’s Diving
|STREAM LINK
|1 a.m.
|Return to Rio
|Men’s Gymnastics Team Final
|STREAM LINK
|2 a.m.
|Return to Rio
|Women’s Water Polo Final
|STREAM LINK