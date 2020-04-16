TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Fierce Five Gymnastics
Getty Images

NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Thursday

By OlympicTalkApr 16, 2020, 7:54 AM EDT
Gabby DouglasAly Raisman and the Fierce Five gymnastics team headline NBCSN Olympic Games Week programming on Thursday.

NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week, featuring more than 100 hours of Olympic programming through April 26, shifts to Return to London coverage of the 2012 Games. All coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Eight hours of coverage Thursday includes gymnastics — women’s team final (7 p.m. ET), women’s individual finals (9 p.m.), men’s all-around (11 p.m.) — and diving — men’s finals (12 a.m.) and women’s final (1 a.m.) — plus the women’s water polo final at 2 a.m.

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Thursday, 7 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

In the women’s gymnastics team final, Douglas, Raisman, Jordyn WieberMcKayla Maroney and Kyla Ross became the second U.S. women’s team to win an Olympic title after the Magnificent Seven from 1996.

Some had dubbed them the Fab Five before the event, but the quintet preferred a more original moniker — the Fierce Five — coined by Maroney.

Two nights later, Douglas became the first African-American gymnast to win an Olympic all-around title.

Douglas completed a remarkable year. Ten months earlier, she missed the world championships all-around final as the third-highest-scoring American in qualifying and was used on one of four events in the team final. She was the only American to go on all four events in the Olympic team final.

The following week, Maroney earned a vault silver medal (and, perhaps more memorably, looked unimpressed on the medal stand). Raisman, the team captain, earned two more medals — bronze on the balance beam and gold on floor exercise.

In the men’s all-around, Japan’s Kohei Uchimura completed a perfect Olympic cycle, adding gold to his three world all-around titles. American Danell Leyva rallied from 11th place after four rotations to post the highest scores of the night on parallel bars and high bar, snatching the bronze medal.

In diving, the U.S. earned its first Olympic medals since the 2000 Sydney Games. All three synchronized teams made the podium in events won by the dominant Chinese. Then, on the penultimate day of the Games, David Boudia performed the highest-scoring dive of the platform final on his sixth and final dive to take gold by a scant 1.80 points. Boudia had qualified last out of 18 divers out of the preliminaries.

The women’s water polo final pitted the U.S. against Spain. In the first three editions of Olympic women’s water polo, a favored U.S. team was relegated to silver or bronze in 2000, 2004 and 2008. This time, the Americans again appeared vulnerable, tying Spain in group play and needing overtime to get past Australia in the semifinals. They passed the final test, however, taking a 7-2 lead through three quarters and prevailing 8-5.

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Thursday, April 16

Time (ET) Program Events Live Stream
7 p.m. Return to London Women’s Gymnastics Team Final STREAM LINK
9 p.m. Return to London Women’s Gymnastics Individual Finals STREAM LINK
11 p.m. Return to London Men’s Gymnastics All-Around STREAM LINK
12 a.m. Return to London Men’s Diving STREAM LINK
1 a.m. Return to London Women’s Diving STREAM LINK
2 a.m. Return to London Women’s Water Polo Final STREAM LINK

Coco Gauff reveals depression: mulled year off from tennis before breakout

Coco Gauff
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 16, 2020, 6:25 AM EDT
Coco Gauff wrote that she was depressed for about one year in a first-person essay and considered taking a year off from tennis before her rapid rise began last summer.

“Right before Wimbledon, going back to around 2017/18, I was struggling to figure out if this was really what I wanted,” Gauff wrote, according to Behindtheracquet.com. “I always had the results so that wasn’t the issue, I just found myself not enjoying what I loved. I realized I needed to start playing for myself and not other people. For about a year I was really depressed. That was the toughest year for me so far.”

Last year, Gauff, then 15, became the youngest player to reach Wimbledon’s fourth round since Jennifer Capriati in 1991. She followed that with third- and fourth-round runs at the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, sandwiched between her first WTA Tour title.

Gauff broke into the top 50 before sports were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. She was fifth in U.S. Olympic tennis qualifying standings in a race for four individual spots, though it’s unknown how the Olympic postponement to 2021 will alter the qualification process.

Before 2019, Gauff was the 2017 U.S. Open junior runner-up and the 2018 French Open junior champion. She wrote that she was always “the youngest to do things, which added hype that I didn’t want.”

“It added this pressure that I needed to do well fast,” she wrote. “Once I let that all go, that when I started to have the results I wanted.”

Gauff also eschewed comparisons to the Williams sisters.

“I always feel like it’s not fair to the Williams sisters to be compared to someone who is just coming up,” she wrote. “It just doesn’t feel right yet, I still look at them as my idols. With all their accolades I shouldn’t be put in the same group yet. Of course I hope to get to where they are but they are the two women that set the pathway for myself, which is why I can never be them.”

International Weightlifting Federation president steps down while investigation continues

Tomas Ajan
Getty Images
By Beau DureApr 15, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT
GENEVA (AP) — The long-time leader of weightlifting’s governing body resigned Wednesday amid an investigation of suspected corruption exposed by a television program.

The International Weightlifting Federation said it “approved the retirement” of the 81-year-old Tamas Aján, its president for the past 20 years and a former International Olympic Committee member.

“We can now begin the work of determining a fresh path towards achieving the full potential of our sport,” IWF acting president Ursula Papandrea said in a statement.

Aján had stepped aside soon after German network ARD broadcast allegations in January implicating him in financial wrongdoing involving Olympic revenues and covering up doping cases.

The Hungarian official denied wrongdoing, but in March resigned his honorary IOC membership “in order to save the Olympic movement from negative rumors.” Aján had been a full member of the IOC for 10 years until 2010.

Weightlifting’s reputation under Aján had already been hit by dozens of steroid doping cases revealed in retests of samples from the Olympics since 2008.

After the ARD broadcast, the interim IWF leadership invited Richard McLaren, lead investigator in the Russian doping scandal, to assess the allegations. That probe is ongoing, the IWF said.

Millions of dollars in the Budapest-based IWF’s share of funding from past Olympics was unaccounted for in Swiss bank accounts controlled by Aján, the program claimed.

ARD also claimed there were irregularities in how samples were collected from lifters, many by Hungary’s national anti-doping agency.

“I offered the best of my life to our beloved sport,” Aján said Wednesday in the IWF statement.

