Gabby Douglas’ winding road through gold medals at two Olympics

By OlympicTalkApr 16, 2020, 10:57 AM EDT
Gabby Douglas‘ path to become the world’s best gymnast took her from Virginia Beach to West Des Moines, Iowa. To return for a second Olympics in 2016, Douglas went from Iowa to Los Angeles back to Iowa and finally to Columbus, Ohio.

Douglas and the 2012 U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team are featured on NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week coverage on Thursday night. A full schedule is here.

In October 2010 at age 14, Douglas moved from her home in Virginia Beach to live with a host family and train under Liang Chow, who coached Shawn Johnson to Olympic stardom in 2008.

Before the relocation, Douglas had finished fourth at the 2010 U.S. Junior Championships. In her first year under Chow, she was seventh in her senior nationals debut yet still named to the six-woman team for the world championships, where she earned a team gold but did not advance to the all-around final.

Douglas’ breakout came on March 3, 2012 inside Madison Square Garden, at the American Cup, the biggest annual international meet held in the U.S. She competed as an alternate since the U.S.’ two official spots were taken by Jordyn Wieber and Aly Raisman, the top Americans from 2011. Nevertheless, Douglas posted an all-around score that would have won the meet over Wieber.

From there, Douglas took second to Wieber at nationals and won the Olympic Trials to become the Olympic favorite. In London, Douglas became the first black gymnast to win an Olympic all-around, prevailing by a slim .259 over Russian Viktoria Komova.

Douglas took nine months off from the gym after the London Games. She returned to Iowa in May 2013. In a little more than a year, Douglas traded time in Des Moines and LA before landing in Ohio for good.

Douglas and Raisman both attempted a daunting task — become the first woman to make back-to-back U.S. Olympic gymnastics teams since 2000. They both came back at the March 2015 Jesolo Trophy in Italy. Seven months later, Douglas took all-around silver at the world championships behind Simone Biles.

In 2016, Douglas won the American Cup and appeared destined for the Rio Games. Even with some struggles at nationals and Olympic Trials, she was picked for the five-woman Olympic team (as a leader with Raisman and Biles). She became the first Olympic all-around champion to return for the following Olympics since Nadia Comaneci in 1980.

Douglas’ all-around title defense was short-lived. She was third overall in qualifying, but the top two were Biles and Raisman. With no more than two per country allowed in individual gymnastics finals, Douglas did not advance, but did help the U.S. team to a repeat gold.

Douglas hasn’t competed since the Rio Olympics but has not officially announced a retirement.

MORE: Kyla Ross’ gymnastics career comes to abbreviated end

Keyshawn Davis, U.S.’ top amateur boxer, chooses Olympics over turning pro early

Keyshawn Davis
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 16, 2020, 1:57 PM EDT
Keyshawn Davis, the U.S’ top amateur male boxer, said he declined offers to turn professional until after a potential Tokyo Olympics appearance.

Looking at the bigger picture, I felt it was a better decision for me,” said Davis, a world silver medalist in the lightweight division. “I get a chance to develop myself even more, gaining a bigger platform going into the Olympics. I’ll be just that bigger of a fighter. Coming out [going pro in 2021], I should be a bigger star than I was going to be [in 2020].”

Davis said he had multiple “lucrative offers” to give up his Olympic dream after announcing last month he was considering turning pro rather than wait another year for the Tokyo Olympics. The Games will now be in 2021. Davis is not yet qualified for the Olympics, but is favored to earn a spot once qualifying is rescheduled.

“The Olympics is most definitely huge, I’m not going to lie,” Davis, a 21-year-old from Norfolk, Va., said in March. “My whole life, you can basically say I’ve been training for the Olympics. Because all my life I’ve been amateur and fighting amateur. The biggest pedestal [in amateur boxing] is the Olympics.”

Davis said in March that he was 70 percent sure he would turn pro. Later, he preferred not to put a percentage on his decision. Ultimately, the fact that professional boxing was also halted by the coronavirus impacted his choice.

Davis is the middle brother in a set of fighters (older Kelvin and younger Keon). His silver at worlds matched the best Olympic or world finish for a U.S. male boxer since 2007. Andre Ward was the last U.S. man to win an Olympic boxing title in 2004.

While boxing opened a qualification path for professionals in the last Olympic cycle, the world’s top fighters didn’t cross over.

One of Davis’ role models is 2016 Olympic bantamweight silver medalist Shakur Stevenson. They’ve known each other since their early teens. Stevenson brought Davis to the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs as a sparring partner before the Rio Games.

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics

David Boudia, at home instead of in Tokyo, uses Olympic delay to master new event

By OlympicTalkApr 16, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
Olympic diving champion David Boudia was supposed to be in Tokyo right now. Instead, he’s home in Indiana chasing his three kids, all 5 years and younger.

“It’s a different time for all of us,” Boudia told Mike Tirico on NBCSN’s Lunch Talk Live on Thursday. “But, at the end of the day, this is not about just one person or one athlete or even one nation. This is a global epidemic, so we’re just trying to do what we can at home.”

Boudia, who won the 2012 Olympic platform title, is bidding for his fourth Olympics and his first on the springboard.

After earning two medals in Rio, Boudia took 2017 off from diving to sell homes. In February 2018, he suffered a concussion on a badly missed dive in training off the 10-meter platform, sparking the switch to springboard, a common move for divers late in their careers.

Last year, Boudia won a national title on the springboard. He finished fifth at the world championships. Goal accomplished. Boudia knew he needed to increase his difficulty for the Olympic year.

“It was different. I’m used to jumping off a three-story building, 33 feet up in the air,” Boudia told Tirico. “Transferring to a three-meter springboard, it puts a little spin on things, but the transition was smooth because I dove it at Purdue University for NCAAs. I’ll have to say, Mike, the next 14 months has kind of helped add some motivation where I can get that much better since I just switched to it right after the Rio Games. The more time, the better. Let’s see what it looks like two weeks from now, four weeks from now and then ultimately July 2021.”

Boudia’s next international competition could be the FINA World Cup, which was due to be held next week in Tokyo. When it is rescheduled, it is expected to be the last chance for nations to qualify quota spots for the Olympics. Boudia was expected to enter the synchronized springboard with his Rio Olympic platform partner, Steele Johnson.

Diving typically has an Olympic Trials, where the top two individuals per event can qualify for the Games, plus the top team per synchro event (assuming the U.S. qualifies the quota spots).

Boudia wants to become the first U.S. diver to compete on the platform and the springboard over an Olympic career since Mark Ruiz, who did both in 2000.

“Initially, athletes, you look at this, and it’s daunting,” Boudia said. “You’ve trained extremely hard the past four years. For us to be pushed back another year, it just seems, all that work you’ve done, now you do another 15 months of that. It’s overwhelming at times, but at the same time, at the end of the day, there’s a blessing to it. What are the things in my offseason that I couldn’t get to? What can I do now, planning forward, for the next 14 months that’s going to get me where I want to be in Tokyo 2021?”

MORE: Full Olympic Games Week TV, live stream schedule

