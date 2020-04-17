Boston Marathon marathon kicks off Marathon Week on Olympic Channel

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Marathon won’t be held on Patriots’ Day on Monday, but a marathon of recent Boston Marathons will kick off Marathon Week on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA instead.

Every Boston Marathon from 2014-19 will air in a row starting at 6 a.m. ET. The following six days and nights will also feature recent World Marathon Majors, culminating in a London Marathon marathon on April 26, when this year’s race in the British capital was originally scheduled.

It begins with Meb Keflezighi‘s emotional Boston victory in 2014, a year after twin bombings rocked the world’s oldest annual 26.2-mile race. The 2014 Boston Marathon also reairs at 10 p.m. on Monday. Keflezighi became the first U.S. male runner to win Boston since 1983.

In 2018, Des Linden became the first U.S. female runner to win Boston since 1985. Linden’s victory — in perhaps the worst weather conditions in Boston history — airs at 4 p.m.

The 2020 Boston Marathon, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, was rescheduled for Sept. 14.

“It’s an expectation and a hope right now is that this date will get us to a safer place in relation to the spread of the coronavirus,” Boston mayor Marty Walsh said on March 13, while discouraging anyone from trying to run the course on Patriots’ Day. “It’s a date that the BAA [Boston Athletic Association] can make work for their runners.”

It’s one of the most significant alterations to Boston, which has been contested for 123 straight years. In 1918, the last year of World War I, the marathon was still held on Patriots’ Day but as a 10-man military relay race.

Other significant marathons that will air next week:

2017 Chicago Marathon: Galen Rupp becomes the first U.S. male runner to win the race since 2002.

2018 Berlin Marathon: Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge lowers the world record by 78 seconds to 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds.

2019 Chicago Marathon: Kenyan Brigid Kosgei takes 81 seconds off the women’s world record, clocking 2:14:04.

The revised 2020 World Marathon Major Schedule

March 1 — Tokyo Marathon (completed without mass participation)

Sept. 14 — Boston Marathon

Sept. 27 — Berlin Marathon

Oct. 4 — London Marathon

Oct. 11 — Chicago Marathon

Nov. 1 — New York City Marathon

MORE: NBCSN Olympic Games Week TV, live stream schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Marathon Week TV schedule on Olympic Channel