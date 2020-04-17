TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
David Boudia
Getty Images

What the U.S. Olympic diving team could look like in 2021

By Nick ZaccardiApr 17, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT
The last full week of April was supposed to provide clarity for the Olympic diving competition. The FINA World Cup, the last Olympic qualifier, was scheduled to take place at the Olympic host city of Tokyo.

Instead, we’re left with unfinished business. The last Olympic quota spots have yet to be doled out. The U.S. Olympic Trials, originally set for June in Indianapolis, are postponed indefinitely. China’s bid to sweep all of the Olympic diving golds for the first time — denied until 2021.

“This year delay could look a lot better for a lot of the challengers than possibly some of the reigning Chinese,” NBC Olympics analyst Cynthia Potter said. “I just wonder about the veterans from China. [Some of them] have injuries, too. Some of them are worn out.

“I think there are a lot of those people returning [from China] that were maybe looking forward either to not diving the event that they were diving at the Olympics after this summer or retiring altogether.”

Now they all get an extra 12 months. For U.S. divers, it could be a boon once they are able to return to normal training.

It’s more time for David Boudia, the four-time Olympic medalist, to hone his transition from the platform to the springboard. More time for Steele Johnson, who missed nearly a year of competition with two foot surgeries, to decide whether to compete on the platform, springboard or both. More time for synchronized teams to get in sync.

Potter went through where things stand for U.S. Olympic spots in each of the four disciplines:

Men’s Springboard — U.S. qualified two Olympic spots
Boudia won the 2019 U.S. title and placed fifth at the world championships in his first full year after moving off the platform. It was the best finish for the U.S. men’s program at worlds.

“If David’s timing, his strength, his rhythm, all that and that he feels pretty good enough to do these more difficult dives, I don’t see that anybody can beat him if that all comes together,” Potter said.

Michael Hixon is the most experienced U.S. springboard diver on the top level, having placed 10th at the Rio Olympics while making the last three world championships teams. Right in the mix with Boudia and Hixon is Andrew Copabianco, a 20-year-old NCAA champion from Indiana who trains with Hixon. Wild cards: Briadam Herrera, a 1m springboard world team member known for his difficulty, and Johnson, should he enter.

Men’s Platform — U.S. qualified two Olympic spots
David Dinsmore appears the likeliest U.S. Olympic rookie in 2021. Since taking third at the 2016 Olympic Trials, Dinsmore has four wins and a runner-up in national-level meets. His sixth-place finish at the 2017 Worlds was the best individual result for a U.S. man at the meet.

I think international judges like his diving,” Potter said. “He doesn’t have a lot of real obvious flaws.”

Johnson, a Rio Olympian on the platform, returned from injury to place third and fourth at national championships last year. He has the versatility to enter all four events at trials, but he may prioritize the springboard given the medal potential in the synchro event with Boudia. Other hopefuls: Brandon Loschiavo, who outscored Dinsmore in the finals at 2019 Nationals, and Jordan Windle, who Potter said has been on fire since overcoming an injury.

Women’s Springboard — U.S. yet to qualify any Olympic spots
If the U.S. qualifies Olympic spots, look out for Kassidy Cook. Cook, after missing the Rio Olympic final by one spot, did not compete individually on the national level until last December’s Winter Nationals. She won it to earn a spot on the team for the World Cup, where she was to crucially compete to earn the U.S. an Olympic quota spot.

Potter also likes Cook’s synchro partner, Sarah Bacon, who last year became the first U.S. woman to earn an individual Olympic or world medal since 2005. Bacon, overcoming two shoulder surgeries, a concussion,  stress fractures in her back and mental struggles, took silver in the non-Olympic 1m springboard event at worlds.

Also worth noting: Brooke Schultz, who made the last two world championships teams and was third at 2019 Winter Nationals. And Krysta Palmer, a 27-year-old who didn’t start diving until she was 20.

Women’s Platform — U.S qualified two Olympic spots
Potter said the event is deeper domestically than it has been in a long time. All three Rio Olympians — Jessica ParrattoKatrina Young and Amy Cozad Magaña (synchro with Parratto in Rio)– are still competing.

The frontrunner has to be Delaney Schnell, who last year became the first U.S. woman to earn an individual world platform medal since 2005 (a bronze). There’s also Tarrin Gilliland, coming back from injury after competing in synchro at the 2017 World Championships at age 14. And Murphy Bromberg, the 2019 Winter Nationals champion who was third at the most recent Olympic and world championships trials.

Boston Marathon marathon kicks off Marathon Week on Olympic Channel

Meb Keflezighi Boston Marathon
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 17, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
The Boston Marathon won’t be held on Patriots’ Day on Monday, but a marathon of recent Boston Marathons will kick off Marathon Week on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA instead.

Every Boston Marathon from 2014-19 will air in a row starting at 6 a.m. ET. The following six days and nights will also feature recent World Marathon Majors, culminating in a London Marathon marathon on April 26, when this year’s race in the British capital was originally scheduled.

It begins with Meb Keflezighi‘s emotional Boston victory in 2014, a year after twin bombings rocked the world’s oldest annual 26.2-mile race. The 2014 Boston Marathon also reairs at 10 p.m. on Monday. Keflezighi became the first U.S. male runner to win Boston since 1983.

In 2018, Des Linden became the first U.S. female runner to win Boston since 1985. Linden’s victory — in perhaps the worst weather conditions in Boston history — airs at 4 p.m.

The 2020 Boston Marathon, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, was rescheduled for Sept. 14.

“It’s an expectation and a hope right now is that this date will get us to a safer place in relation to the spread of the coronavirus,” Boston mayor Marty Walsh said on March 13, while discouraging anyone from trying to run the course on Patriots’ Day. “It’s a date that the BAA [Boston Athletic Association] can make work for their runners.”

It’s one of the most significant alterations to Boston, which has been contested for 123 straight years. In 1918, the last year of World War I, the marathon was still held on Patriots’ Day but as a 10-man military relay race.

Other significant marathons that will air next week:

2017 Chicago Marathon: Galen Rupp becomes the first U.S. male runner to win the race since 2002.
2018 Berlin Marathon: Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge lowers the world record by 78 seconds to 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds.
2019 Chicago Marathon: Kenyan Brigid Kosgei takes 81 seconds off the women’s world record, clocking 2:14:04.

The revised 2020 World Marathon Major Schedule
March 1 — Tokyo Marathon (completed without mass participation)
Sept. 14 — Boston Marathon
Sept. 27 — Berlin Marathon
Oct. 4 — London Marathon
Oct. 11 — Chicago Marathon
Nov. 1 — New York City Marathon

Why Michael Phelps came out of retirement in 2013

Michael Phelps
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 17, 2020, 7:57 AM EDT
Michael Phelps held up a gold medal at the London Olympics and told Bob Costas in a primetime sitdown interview, “This was the last medal that I will ever swim for.”

The following summer, Phelps had quietly unretired, re-entering the drug-testing pool to set a run for a fifth and final Olympics in 2016.

“That’s the only reason I want to do it. For me. I love to swim. I want to swim,” Phelps told longtime coach Bob Bowman in a 2013 dinner at the Four Seasons in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, according to Bowman’s 2016 book, “The Golden Rules.” “And I have more things I want to accomplish.”

There wasn’t much left to check off. But Phelps was motivated by being overtaken by South African Chad le Clos in the 2012 Olympic 200m butterfly, Phelps’ trademark event. Phelps and Bowman were also unsatisfied by his (lack of serious) preparation for those London Games.

Phelps’ performances in London highlight NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week programming on Friday night. A full TV schedule is here.

“If I decide to keep going and swim again, then I’ll compete,” Phelps told The Associated Press after his name reappeared on the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s athlete test history database in November 2013, signaling a 2014 return to competition. “If I don’t, I guess I’ll re-retire. Just don’t compare me to Brett Favre.”

At Phelps’ first meet back in April 2014, he did not commit to an Olympic run, only saying he was swimming “for fun” to see where it would take him. On Sept. 30, 2014, Phelps was arrested for driving under the influence, pulled over for going 84 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone and driving erratically.

He served a six-month suspension, during which he spent 45 days at the Meadows, an Arizona rehab facility. Before going there, Phelps spent days at his Baltimore home curled in a fetal position, “not wanting to be alive anymore,” he first told Sports Illustrated in 2015.

When Phelps returned to competition in April 2015, he first spoke openly about going for the Rio Olympics.

“Hopefully, I’ll look forward to rejoining my teammates next summer,” Phelps said then. “I guess leading into Rio.”

Bowman, sitting next to Phelps, interrupted the press conference at that point, whispering, “this is the first time,” in reference to mentioning the site of the next Olympics.

You know the rest of the story. Phelps trained himself into better shape than London. After first swearing off the 200m butterfly, he added the event back to his program. In Rio, Phelps swam the fastest 100m free of his life as part of a relay and won five gold medals, including a record fourth straight 200m IM and reclaiming the 200m fly title.

Phelps repeated leading into, during and after the Rio Games that he would retire and stick to it. Technically, he waited until a month after the Closing Ceremony to make it official — taking his name out of the drug-testing pool.

Last December, a deadline passed for Phelps to re-enter a drug-testing pool to become eligible for the 2020 Tokyo Games. But, with the one-year Olympic postponement, Phelps, who turns 35 on June 30, now has until December 2020 to change his mind.

