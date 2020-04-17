TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte
Getty Images

NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Friday

By OlympicTalkApr 17, 2020, 7:06 AM EDT
Four titans of U.S. swimming — Missy FranklinKatie LedeckyMichael Phelps and Ryan Lochte — highlight NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week programming on Friday night.

Coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET with four hours of 2012 London Olympic swimming events. At those Games, Franklin, Ledecky, Phelps and Lochte combined for 17 medals, including six individual titles.

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Friday, 8 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

The 17-year-old Franklin swept the backstrokes, including breaking the 200m back world record. The rising Colorado high school senior delivered on the hype placed on her as the most talked-about U.S. female swimmer going into the Games.

Ledecky, the youngest U.S. Olympian across all sports at 15, did not have gold-medal expectations. But she shocked home favorite and defending Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington to win the 800m freestyle, the first of many gold medals in her career. Ledecky hasn’t lost an 800m free since.

The Phelps-Lochte rivalry was a key storyline throughout that Olympic cycle. Lochte had supplanted Phelps as the world’s top all-around swimmer a year earlier.

On the first night of competition, Lochte won the 400m individual medley, while a gassed Phelps was fourth. But by the end of the Olympics, Phelps had the better medal tally, including a win over Lochte in the 200m IM.

Phelps retired after those Games, only to return to the pool a year later with unfinished business after being defeated by South African Chad le Clos in his trademark 200m fly in London.

Later Thursday, catch the 2012 Olympic women’s soccer semifinal epic between the U.S. and Canada. In injury time of extra time, Alex Morgan headed in the latest goal scored in U.S. soccer and Olympic soccer history. It ended a 4-3 thriller that included three U.S. comebacks from a goal down and a hat trick from Canadian Christine Sinclair, who went on to become the greatest scorer in international history.

Then in the 2012 Olympic women’s beach volleyball final, Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings dispatched countrywomen April Ross and Jen Kessy for a third straight gold medal. It marked the end of May-Treanor and Walsh Jennings’ partnership, as the former retired.

At the net post-match, Walsh Jennings whispered to Ross, let’s go win gold in Rio. They soon became partners, culminating in a bronze medal in 2016.

MORE: Full Olympic Games Week TV, live stream schedule

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Friday, April 17

Time (ET) Program Events Live Stream
8 p.m. Return to London Women’s Swimming STREAM LINK
10 p.m. Return to London Men’s Swimming STREAM LINK
12 a.m. Return to London Women’s Soccer: USA-Canada STREAM LINK
2 a.m. Return to London Women’s Beach Volleyball Final STREAM LINK

Boston Marathon marathon kicks off Marathon Week on Olympic Channel

Meb Keflezighi Boston Marathon
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 17, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
The Boston Marathon won’t be held on Patriots’ Day on Monday, but a marathon of recent Boston Marathons will kick off Marathon Week on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA instead.

Every Boston Marathon from 2014-19 will air in a row starting at 6 a.m. ET. The following six days and nights will also feature recent World Marathon Majors, culminating in a London Marathon marathon on April 26, when this year’s race in the British capital was originally scheduled.

It begins with Meb Keflezighi‘s emotional Boston victory in 2014, a year after twin bombings rocked the world’s oldest annual 26.2-mile race. The 2014 Boston Marathon also reairs at 10 p.m. on Monday. Keflezighi became the first U.S. male runner to win Boston since 1983.

In 2018, Des Linden became the first U.S. female runner to win Boston since 1985. Linden’s victory — in perhaps the worst weather conditions in Boston history — airs at 4 p.m.

The 2020 Boston Marathon, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, was rescheduled for Sept. 14.

“It’s an expectation and a hope right now is that this date will get us to a safer place in relation to the spread of the coronavirus,” Boston mayor Marty Walsh said on March 13, while discouraging anyone from trying to run the course on Patriots’ Day. “It’s a date that the BAA [Boston Athletic Association] can make work for their runners.”

It’s one of the most significant alterations to Boston, which has been contested for 123 straight years. In 1918, the last year of World War I, the marathon was still held on Patriots’ Day but as a 10-man military relay race.

Other significant marathons that will air next week:

2017 Chicago Marathon: Galen Rupp becomes the first U.S. male runner to win the race since 2002.
2018 Berlin Marathon: Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge lowers the world record by 78 seconds to 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds.
2019 Chicago Marathon: Kenyan Brigid Kosgei takes 81 seconds off the women’s world record, clocking 2:14:04.

The revised 2020 World Marathon Major Schedule
March 1 — Tokyo Marathon (completed without mass participation)
Sept. 14 — Boston Marathon
Sept. 27 — Berlin Marathon
Oct. 4 — London Marathon
Oct. 11 — Chicago Marathon
Nov. 1 — New York City Marathon

MORE: NBCSN Olympic Games Week TV, live stream schedule

Marathon Week TV schedule on Olympic Channel

Day Time (ET) Program Stream Link
Monday 6 a.m. 2014 Boston Marathon LIVE STREAM
8 a.m. 2015 Boston Marathon LIVE STREAM
10 a.m. 2016 Boston Marathon LIVE STREAM
1 p.m. 2017 Boston Marathon LIVE STREAM
4 p.m. 2018 Boston Marathon LIVE STREAM
7 p.m. 2019 Boston Marathon LIVE STREAM
10 p.m. 2014 Boston Marathon LIVE STREAM
Tuesday 12 a.m. 2015 Boston Marathon LIVE STREAM
11 a.m. 2017 Tokyo Marathon LIVE STREAM
2 p.m. 2018 Tokyo Marathon LIVE STREAM
8 p.m. 2019 Berlin Marathon LIVE STREAM
11 p.m. 2018 Berlin Marathon LIVE STREAM
Wednesday 11 a.m. 2017 Berlin Marathon LIVE STREAM
2 p.m. 2018 Berlin Marathon LIVE STREAM
8 p.m. 2019 Chicago Marathon LIVE STREAM
11 p.m. 2018 Chicago Marathon LIVE STREAM
Thursday 11 a.m. 2017 Chicago Marathon LIVE STREAM
2 p.m. 2018 Chicago Marathon LIVE STREAM
8 p.m. 2019 Tokyo Marathon LIVE STREAM
11 p.m. 2020 Tokyo Marathon LIVE STREAM
Friday 11 a.m. 2019 Tokyo Marathon LIVE STREAM
2 p.m. 2020 Tokyo Marathon LIVE STREAM
5 p.m. 2019 Berlin Marathon LIVE STREAM
8 p.m. 2018 Berlin Marathon LIVE STREAM
11 p.m. 2019 Berlin Marathon LIVE STREAM
Saturday 2 p.m. 2017 Chicago Marathon LIVE STREAM
5 p.m. 2019 Chicago Marathon LIVE STREAM
8 p.m. 2018 Chicago Marathon LIVE STREAM
11 p.m. 2019 Chicago Marathon LIVE STREAM
Sunday 6 a.m. 2018 London Marathon LIVE STREAM
9 a.m. 2016 London Marathon LIVE STREAM
12:30 p.m. 2017 London Marathon LIVE STREAM
4:30 p.m. 2018 London Marathon LIVE STREAM
7:30 p.m. 2019 London Marathon LIVE STREAM
11 p.m. 2018 London Marathon LIVE STREAM

 

Why Michael Phelps came out of retirement in 2013

Michael Phelps
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 17, 2020, 7:57 AM EDT
Michael Phelps held up a gold medal at the London Olympics and told Bob Costas in a primetime sitdown interview, “This was the last medal that I will ever swim for.”

The following summer, Phelps had quietly unretired, re-entering the drug-testing pool to set a run for a fifth and final Olympics in 2016.

“That’s the only reason I want to do it. For me. I love to swim. I want to swim,” Phelps told longtime coach Bob Bowman in a 2013 dinner at the Four Seasons in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, according to Bowman’s 2016 book, “The Golden Rules.” “And I have more things I want to accomplish.”

There wasn’t much left to check off. But Phelps was motivated by being overtaken by South African Chad le Clos in the 2012 Olympic 200m butterfly, Phelps’ trademark event. Phelps and Bowman were also unsatisfied by his (lack of serious) preparation for those London Games.

Phelps’ performances in London highlight NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week programming on Friday night. A full TV schedule is here.

“If I decide to keep going and swim again, then I’ll compete,” Phelps told The Associated Press after his name reappeared on the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s athlete test history database in November 2013, signaling a 2014 return to competition. “If I don’t, I guess I’ll re-retire. Just don’t compare me to Brett Favre.”

At Phelps’ first meet back in April 2014, he did not commit to an Olympic run, only saying he was swimming “for fun” to see where it would take him. On Sept. 30, 2014, Phelps was arrested for driving under the influence, pulled over for going 84 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone and driving erratically.

He served a six-month suspension, during which he spent 45 days at the Meadows, an Arizona rehab facility. Before going there, Phelps spent days at his Baltimore home curled in a fetal position, “not wanting to be alive anymore,” he first told Sports Illustrated in 2015.

When Phelps returned to competition in April 2015, he first spoke openly about going for the Rio Olympics.

“Hopefully, I’ll look forward to rejoining my teammates next summer,” Phelps said then. “I guess leading into Rio.”

Bowman, sitting next to Phelps, interrupted the press conference at that point, whispering, “this is the first time,” in reference to mentioning the site of the next Olympics.

You know the rest of the story. Phelps trained himself into better shape than London. After first swearing off the 200m butterfly, he added the event back to his program. In Rio, Phelps swam the fastest 100m free of his life as part of a relay and won five gold medals, including a record fourth straight 200m IM and reclaiming the 200m fly title.

Phelps repeated leading into, during and after the Rio Games that he would retire and stick to it. Technically, he waited until a month after the Closing Ceremony to make it official — taking his name out of the drug-testing pool.

Last December, a deadline passed for Phelps to re-enter a drug-testing pool to become eligible for the 2020 Tokyo Games. But, with the one-year Olympic postponement, Phelps, who turns 35 on June 30, now has until December 2020 to change his mind.

MORE: NBCSN Olympic Games Week TV schedule