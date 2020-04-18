TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Novak Djokovic
Getty Images

If Novak Djokovic could change one match in his tennis career — the Olympics

By OlympicTalkApr 18, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
Novak Djokovic has won just about everything in tennis — all four Grand Slam tournaments, the only man to win all nine Masters Series events, a Davis Cup. But, his trophy cabinet is missing an Olympic gold medal.

So this exchange on Friday with Andy Murray, in an Instagram live, came as little shock:

Murray: If you could go back and change one result in your career, which would you choose?

Djokovic: I think it would be related to Olympic Games. So, maybe the match I played against you in London [7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals] or Rafa in Beijing 2008 [6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the semifinals].

Murray: Was that in the semis?

Djokovic: Yeah, I lost semis, also very close [to Nadal]. It was 3-all, 4-all, I had like 15-30, 15-40, something like that. I lost like, I think, 6-4 [or] 7-5 in the third. I missed an overhead, very easy overhead, which is quite typical of me throughout my career.

Murray: I think I’ve seen that one a couple of times.

Djokovic: I would say Olympic Games because I for sure, I was very fortunate to have the great success in my career and win all four Slams. And all Masters Series. But, you know, I did win bronze in Beijing, but I was really feeling good about myself. For example, in ’16, in Brazil, in Rio.

Murray: You had a tough draw there, to be fair. [Juan Martin del Potro won 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) in the first round]

Djokovic: Del Potro, [who] went on to play with you in the finals. It was a very tough match, two tiebreaks, and I remember two days before the match, I was practicing, and I was feeling great. I did lose third round of Wimbledon, so I had enough time to get ready. I won Canada, and I came to Rio full of confidence, was probably, I had like 15 best months of my career behind me before Rio. Then I remember, I was practicing for two hours on the center court singles. Then I went on with Serbian guys to practice for another hour, hour and a half doubles, and I started to feel my wrist at the end of the doubles sets that we played. And I was like, well, I’m tired. It started to be more painful, more painful, and I don’t want this to sound like an excuse, that it’s because of that I lost to del Potro. Absolutely not. I was able. I did get some injections. I had to go out on the court and try, but I felt really sad that I wasn’t at my best, and I had a really tough draw. I felt like, if I had maybe a slightly better draw, that I could kind of work my way in the tournament. So, probably, yes, if I had a chance to turn back the time and maybe change the outcomes, it would be probably Rio or London with you in ’12.

Murray, the Olympic singles gold medalist in 2012 and 2016, said the one match he would like to have back was his 2016 French Open final loss to Djokovic. Murray has played Djokovic in seven Grand Slam finals, winning two of them.

Djokovic was all but assured of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics when sports were halted due to the coronavirus. Murray, coming back from a hip injury he thought would be career-ending, needed decent results in the spring to automatically qualify in singles, though he also is eligible for a wild card as a past Grand Slam or Olympic champion.

NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Saturday

Usain Bolt
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 18, 2020, 9:09 AM EDT
Usain Bolt‘s triple-gold-medal performance at the 2012 London Games highlights NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week programming on Saturday night.

Men’s sprints start the five-hour Return to London block at 10 p.m. ET. They’re followed by women’s sprints (11 p.m.), the women’s soccer final (12 a.m.) and men’s distance running (2 a.m.).

Bolt followed his world-record performances from the 2008 Beijing Games by sweeping the 100m, 200m and 4x100m in London. He became the second man to repeat as 100m champion (Carl Lewis) and the first to do it in the 200m.

Bolt carried more doubt to London than in Beijing. He was beaten in the Jamaican Olympic Trials by younger training partner Yohan Blake in the 100m and 200m.

But Bolt saved his best for the Olympic stage, distancing his countryman by .12 in the 100m and 200m finals. Bolt broke his Olympic record in clocking 9.63 and ran the fourth-fastest 200m in history, 19.32.

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Saturday, 10 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

In the women’s sprints, Allyson Felix and Sanya Richards-Ross earned their long-awaited individual gold medals.

Felix, after taking 200m silver in 2004 and 2008, won the half-lap event in 21.88 seconds, defeating 100m gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .21. Felix would earn three golds in London, including in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay.

Richards-Ross took the 400m title, four years after fading to bronze as the favorite in Beijing. That 2008 race was especially emotional. Richards-Ross revealed nine years later that she had an abortion the day before flying out for the Games.

“I made a decision that broke me, and one from which I would not immediately heal,” she wrote in her 2017 book, “Chasing Grace.”

The women’s soccer final between the U.S. and Japan was a rematch of the 2011 World Cup final, won by Japan in a shootout. The U.S., after a thrilling, extra-time semifinal win over Canada, exacted revenge to win a third straight gold. Carli Lloyd, building her reputation as a clutch performer, scored both U.S. goals in a 2-1 victory.

The London Olympic men’s distance-running events produced arguably the moment of the Games. Kenyan David Rudisha broke the 800m world record by leading from start to finish. He clocked 1:40.91 and carried six of the seven men behind him to personal bests.

In other distance events, Americans picked up silver medals in the 1500m (Leo Manzano) and the 10,000m (Galen Rupp). Brit Mo Farah thrilled the home crowd by sweeping the 5000m and 10,000m.

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Saturday, April 18

Time (ET) Program Events Live Stream
10 p.m. Return to London Track and Field: Men’s Sprints STREAM LINK
11 p.m. Return to London Track and Field: Women’s Sprints STREAM LINK
12 a.m. Return to London Women’s Soccer Final: USA-Japan STREAM LINK
2 a.m. Return to London Track and Field: Men’s Distance STREAM LINK

What the U.S. Olympic diving team could look like in 2021

David Boudia
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 17, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT
The last full week of April was supposed to provide clarity for the Olympic diving competition. The FINA World Cup, the last Olympic qualifier, was scheduled to take place at the Olympic host city of Tokyo.

Instead, we’re left with unfinished business. The last Olympic quota spots have yet to be doled out. The U.S. Olympic Trials, originally set for June in Indianapolis, are postponed indefinitely. China’s bid to sweep all of the Olympic diving golds for the first time — denied until 2021.

“This year delay could look a lot better for a lot of the challengers than possibly some of the reigning Chinese,” NBC Olympics analyst Cynthia Potter said. “I just wonder about the veterans from China. [Some of them] have injuries, too. Some of them are worn out.

“I think there are a lot of those people returning [from China] that were maybe looking forward either to not diving the event that they were diving at the Olympics after this summer or retiring altogether.”

Now they all get an extra 12 months. For U.S. divers, it could be a boon once they are able to return to normal training.

It’s more time for David Boudia, the four-time Olympic medalist, to hone his transition from the platform to the springboard. More time for Steele Johnson, who missed nearly a year of competition with two foot surgeries, to decide whether to compete on the platform, springboard or both. More time for synchronized teams to get in sync.

Potter went through where things stand for U.S. Olympic spots in each of the four disciplines:

Men’s Springboard — U.S. qualified two Olympic spots
Boudia won the 2019 U.S. title and placed fifth at the world championships in his first full year after moving off the platform. It was the best finish for the U.S. men’s program at worlds.

“If David’s timing, his strength, his rhythm, all that and that he feels pretty good enough to do these more difficult dives, I don’t see that anybody can beat him if that all comes together,” Potter said.

Michael Hixon is the most experienced U.S. springboard diver on the top level, having placed 10th at the Rio Olympics while making the last three world championships teams. Right in the mix with Boudia and Hixon is Andrew Copabianco, a 20-year-old NCAA champion from Indiana who trains with Hixon. Wild cards: Briadam Herrera, a 1m springboard world team member known for his difficulty, and Johnson, should he enter.

Men’s Platform — U.S. qualified two Olympic spots
David Dinsmore appears the likeliest U.S. Olympic rookie in 2021. Since taking third at the 2016 Olympic Trials, Dinsmore has four wins and a runner-up in national-level meets. His sixth-place finish at the 2017 Worlds was the best individual result for a U.S. man at the meet.

I think international judges like his diving,” Potter said. “He doesn’t have a lot of real obvious flaws.”

Johnson, a Rio Olympian on the platform, returned from injury to place third and fourth at national championships last year. He has the versatility to enter all four events at trials, but he may prioritize the springboard given the medal potential in the synchro event with Boudia. Other hopefuls: Brandon Loschiavo, who outscored Dinsmore in the finals at 2019 Nationals, and Jordan Windle, who Potter said has been on fire since overcoming an injury.

Women’s Springboard — U.S. yet to qualify any Olympic spots
If the U.S. qualifies Olympic spots, look out for Kassidy Cook. Cook, after missing the Rio Olympic final by one spot, did not compete individually on the national level until last December’s Winter Nationals. She won it to earn a spot on the team for the World Cup, where she was to crucially compete to earn the U.S. an Olympic quota spot.

Potter also likes Cook’s synchro partner, Sarah Bacon, who last year became the first U.S. woman to earn an individual Olympic or world medal since 2005. Bacon, overcoming two shoulder surgeries, a concussion,  stress fractures in her back and mental struggles, took silver in the non-Olympic 1m springboard event at worlds.

Also worth noting: Brooke Schultz, who made the last two world championships teams and was third at 2019 Winter Nationals. And Krysta Palmer, a 27-year-old who didn’t start diving until she was 20.

Women’s Platform — U.S qualified two Olympic spots
Potter said the event is deeper domestically than it has been in a long time. All three Rio Olympians — Jessica ParrattoKatrina Young and Amy Cozad Magaña (synchro with Parratto in Rio)– are still competing.

The frontrunner has to be Delaney Schnell, who last year became the first U.S. woman to earn an individual world platform medal since 2005 (a bronze). There’s also Tarrin Gilliland, coming back from injury after competing in synchro at the 2017 World Championships at age 14. And Murphy Bromberg, the 2019 Winter Nationals champion who was third at the most recent Olympic and world championships trials.

