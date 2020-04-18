Usain Bolt‘s triple-gold-medal performance at the 2012 London Games highlights NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week programming on Saturday night.
Men’s sprints start the five-hour Return to London block at 10 p.m. ET. They’re followed by women’s sprints (11 p.m.), the women’s soccer final (12 a.m.) and men’s distance running (2 a.m.).
Bolt followed his world-record performances from the 2008 Beijing Games by sweeping the 100m, 200m and 4x100m in London. He became the second man to repeat as 100m champion (Carl Lewis) and the first to do it in the 200m.
Bolt carried more doubt to London than in Beijing. He was beaten in the Jamaican Olympic Trials by younger training partner Yohan Blake in the 100m and 200m.
But Bolt saved his best for the Olympic stage, distancing his countryman by .12 in the 100m and 200m finals. Bolt broke his Olympic record in clocking 9.63 and ran the fourth-fastest 200m in history, 19.32.
In the women’s sprints, Allyson Felix and Sanya Richards-Ross earned their long-awaited individual gold medals.
Felix, after taking 200m silver in 2004 and 2008, won the half-lap event in 21.88 seconds, defeating 100m gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .21. Felix would earn three golds in London, including in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay.
Richards-Ross took the 400m title, four years after fading to bronze as the favorite in Beijing. That 2008 race was especially emotional. Richards-Ross revealed nine years later that she had an abortion the day before flying out for the Games.
“I made a decision that broke me, and one from which I would not immediately heal,” she wrote in her 2017 book, “Chasing Grace.”
The women’s soccer final between the U.S. and Japan was a rematch of the 2011 World Cup final, won by Japan in a shootout. The U.S., after a thrilling, extra-time semifinal win over Canada, exacted revenge to win a third straight gold. Carli Lloyd, building her reputation as a clutch performer, scored both U.S. goals in a 2-1 victory.
The London Olympic men’s distance-running events produced arguably the moment of the Games. Kenyan David Rudisha broke the 800m world record by leading from start to finish. He clocked 1:40.91 and carried six of the seven men behind him to personal bests.
In other distance events, Americans picked up silver medals in the 1500m (Leo Manzano) and the 10,000m (Galen Rupp). Brit Mo Farah thrilled the home crowd by sweeping the 5000m and 10,000m.
