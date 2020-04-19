Watch Simone Biles cap one of the most dominant Olympics for a gymnast as part of NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week programming on Sunday.
In Rio Olympic apparatus finals, Biles earned her third and fourth gold medals of the Games. In a Return to Rio broadcast at 2 p.m. ET, Biles’ triumphs on floor exercise and vault are featured.
Biles became the first female gymnast to earn four golds at an Olympics since 1984. The U.S. gymnastics team racked up nine overall medals in men’s and women’s apparatus finals.
LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Sunday, 2 p.m. ET
Biles dominated just as she had the all-around the previous week. She won the vault by .713 of a point, the largest margin of any Olympic men’s or women’s apparatus final since the Code of Points debuted after the 2004 Athens Games. She won the floor exercise by .466, the largest margin in that event’s Olympic history, with 2012 Olympic champion Aly Raisman taking silver.
In other finals, Laurie Hernandez earned silver on the balance beam won by the Netherlands’ Sanne Wevers. Biles took bronze after nearly falling off the beam.
For Hernandez, it marked the end of a breakout Games. Though she was left out of all-around qualifying, the youngest team member became a social-media sensation with her floor exercise wink in the team final. Hernandez, in her first year as a senior gymnast, left Rio with two medals and went on to win “Dancing with the Stars.”
For Biles, it was part of her motivation to come back for another Olympics in Tokyo.
Also in Rio, American Madison Kocian took silver on the uneven bars. Kocian, who outdueled Ashton Locklear to make the Olympic team as the bars specialist, came back from a fractured left tibia six months before the Games and a partial shoulder dislocation at the Olympic Trials.
In men’s finals, Danell Leyva earned silver medals on parallel bars and high bar to finish his gymnastics career. Alex Naddour earned a pommel horse bronze by one tenth of a point.
Later Sunday, Olympic Games Week continues with Olympic films from the 1964 Tokyo Games (10:30 p.m. ET) and the 2012 London Games (1 a.m.).
NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Sunday, April 19
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Events
|Live Stream
|2 p.m.
|Return to Rio
|Gymnastics: Individual Event Finals
|STREAM LINK
|10:30 p.m.
|Olympic Films
|Tokyo 1964
|STREAM LINK
|1 a.m.
|Olympic Films
|London 2012
|STREAM LINK