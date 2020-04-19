TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Simone Biles
Why Simone Biles came back for a second Olympics

By OlympicTalkApr 19, 2020, 8:02 AM EDT
Simone Biles could have retired on top — four gold medals in Rio to cap perhaps the most dominant Olympic cycle in history. Her reasoning for returning to the gym after a one-year break was part unfinished business, part why not.

Start with her only misstep in Rio. Biles bobbled on a front tuck in the balance beam final, forcing her to grab the apparatus with both hands to keep from falling off altogether. The mistake cost her a full point. She missed gold by .733 of a point, but still took bronze.

“Besides messing up on beam at the Olympics, the one reason I would want to try and come back is that, years from now, 20 years from now … I never want to think back and say, ‘Wow, I wish I would’ve tried,'” Biles said in a USA Gymnastics video early in 2018, before her return meet that spring. That latter thought echoed Michael Phelps, who said he unretired in 2013 because he didn’t want “any what-ifs.”

Biles’ Rio Olympic individual apparatus finals — including golds on floor exercise and vault — are featured in NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week programming on Sunday. A full schedule is here.

Before the Rio Games, Biles talked openly about ending her gymnastics career at those Olympics.

At one point, “I didn’t think she was going to come back,” after Rio, then-coach Aimee Boorman said last year, “because she was saying she didn’t want to come back.”

Biles remembered, too.

“Yes and no,” she said last year. “I really did in that moment feel like I was going to be done, but there was a slight chance that I would want to come back. Everyone’s like, oh, you’re going to come back, and I feel like I fought it more.”

When Biles did decide to make a second Olympic run, she laid out a timeline: take a full year off after Rio before returning to the gym. By then, Boorman had moved from Texas to Florida. Biles, wanting to stay at her family’s gym near her native Houston, took on new coaches: Cecile and Laurent Landi, who had guided Madison Kocian to uneven bars silver in Rio.

“I never said, oh, take a year and then we’ll see, or maybe I need two years,” she said. “It was always just, I’m going to take one year, rest the body, physically, mentally from gymnastics and then get back into it.”

MORE: NBCSN Olympic Games Week TV, live stream schedule

NBCSN's Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Sunday

Simone Biles, Aly Raisman
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 19, 2020, 8:01 AM EDT
Watch Simone Biles cap one of the most dominant Olympics for a gymnast as part of NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week programming on Sunday.

In Rio Olympic apparatus finals, Biles earned her third and fourth gold medals of the Games. In a Return to Rio broadcast at 2 p.m. ET, Biles’ triumphs on floor exercise and vault are featured.

Biles became the first female gymnast to earn four golds at an Olympics since 1984. The U.S. gymnastics team racked up nine overall medals in men’s and women’s apparatus finals.

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Sunday, 2 p.m. ET

Biles dominated just as she had the all-around the previous week. She won the vault by .713 of a point, the largest margin of any Olympic men’s or women’s apparatus final since the Code of Points debuted after the 2004 Athens Games. She won the floor exercise by .466, the largest margin in that event’s Olympic history, with 2012 Olympic champion Aly Raisman taking silver.

In other finals, Laurie Hernandez earned silver on the balance beam won by the Netherlands’ Sanne Wevers. Biles took bronze after nearly falling off the beam.

For Hernandez, it marked the end of a breakout Games. Though she was left out of all-around qualifying, the youngest team member became a social-media sensation with her floor exercise wink in the team final. Hernandez, in her first year as a senior gymnast, left Rio with two medals and went on to win “Dancing with the Stars.”

For Biles, it was part of her motivation to come back for another Olympics in Tokyo.

Also in Rio, American Madison Kocian took silver on the uneven bars. Kocian, who outdueled Ashton Locklear to make the Olympic team as the bars specialist, came back from a fractured left tibia six months before the Games and a partial shoulder dislocation at the Olympic Trials.

In men’s finals, Danell Leyva earned silver medals on parallel bars and high bar to finish his gymnastics career. Alex Naddour earned a pommel horse bronze by one tenth of a point.

Later Sunday, Olympic Games Week continues with Olympic films from the 1964 Tokyo Games (10:30 p.m. ET) and the 2012 London Games (1 a.m.).

MORE: Full Olympic Games Week TV, live stream schedule

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Sunday, April 19

Time (ET) Program Events Live Stream
2 p.m. Return to Rio Gymnastics: Individual Event Finals STREAM LINK
10:30 p.m. Olympic Films Tokyo 1964 STREAM LINK
1 a.m. Olympic Films London 2012 STREAM LINK

If Novak Djokovic could change one match in his tennis career — the Olympics

Novak Djokovic
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 18, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
Novak Djokovic has won just about everything in tennis — all four Grand Slam tournaments, the only man to win all nine Masters Series events, a Davis Cup. But, his trophy cabinet is missing an Olympic gold medal.

So this exchange on Friday with Andy Murray, in an Instagram live, came as little shock:

Murray: If you could go back and change one result in your career, which would you choose?

Djokovic: I think it would be related to Olympic Games. So, maybe the match I played against you in London [7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals] or Rafa in Beijing 2008 [6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the semifinals].

Murray: Was that in the semis?

Djokovic: Yeah, I lost semis, also very close [to Nadal]. It was 3-all, 4-all, I had like 15-30, 15-40, something like that. I lost like, I think, 6-4 [or] 7-5 in the third. I missed an overhead, very easy overhead, which is quite typical of me throughout my career.

Murray: I think I’ve seen that one a couple of times.

Djokovic: I would say Olympic Games because I for sure, I was very fortunate to have the great success in my career and win all four Slams. And all Masters Series. But, you know, I did win bronze in Beijing, but I was really feeling good about myself. For example, in ’16, in Brazil, in Rio.

Murray: You had a tough draw there, to be fair. [Juan Martin del Potro won 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) in the first round]

Djokovic: Del Potro, [who] went on to play with you in the finals. It was a very tough match, two tiebreaks, and I remember two days before the match, I was practicing, and I was feeling great. I did lose third round of Wimbledon, so I had enough time to get ready. I won Canada, and I came to Rio full of confidence, was probably, I had like 15 best months of my career behind me before Rio. Then I remember, I was practicing for two hours on the center court singles. Then I went on with Serbian guys to practice for another hour, hour and a half doubles, and I started to feel my wrist at the end of the doubles sets that we played. And I was like, well, I’m tired. It started to be more painful, more painful, and I don’t want this to sound like an excuse, that it’s because of that I lost to del Potro. Absolutely not. I was able. I did get some injections. I had to go out on the court and try, but I felt really sad that I wasn’t at my best, and I had a really tough draw. I felt like, if I had maybe a slightly better draw, that I could kind of work my way in the tournament. So, probably, yes, if I had a chance to turn back the time and maybe change the outcomes, it would be probably Rio or London with you in ’12.

Murray, the Olympic singles gold medalist in 2012 and 2016, said the one match he would like to have back was his 2016 French Open final loss to Djokovic. Murray has played Djokovic in seven Grand Slam finals, winning two of them.

Djokovic was all but assured of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics when sports were halted due to the coronavirus. Murray, coming back from a hip injury he thought would be career-ending, needed decent results in the spring to automatically qualify in singles, though he also is eligible for a wild card as a past Grand Slam or Olympic champion.

MORE: Top U.S. tennis player says he will skip Tokyo Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!