A Michael Jordan Dream Team basketball jersey, said to have been worn by Jordan at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and later autographed, was sold for $216,000 at auction on Sunday, which would have been a record price for a basketball jersey until three years ago.

It was a white No. 9 Jordan jersey. The Dream Team wore white jerseys in four games in Barcelona, including the final against Croatia.

It was previously sold for $17,500 at a gala charity auction in September 1992. Then it was sold in 2013 for $53,325, according to the listing.

In 2017, a Jordan game-worn red jersey from the 1984 Olympics sold for $273,904, believed at the time to be a record price for a basketball jersey and still the Olympic record. LeBron James‘ 2020 NBA All-Star Game jersey broke the overall record, going for $630,000 in March.

It was believed the previous record was $190,414 from 2011, when a Julius Erving ABA rookie season jersey was sold. The jersey from Jordan’s final Chicago Bulls regular-season game in 1998 went for $173,240 in 2015.

In 2017, a pair of Jordan’s shoes from the 1984 Olympics sold for a record price for game-worn shoes.

