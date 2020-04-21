TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Berlin Marathon
Berlin Marathon the first major fall marathon to be altered due to coronavirus

By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT
The Berlin Marathon “will not be able to go ahead as planned” on Sept. 27 after the local government ruled events with more than 5,000 people are banned until Oct. 24.

It’s not known if the World Marathon Major event, which last year had 62,444 participants, will be canceled, postponed or held on the same date but with fewer than 5,000 people.

“We will now deal with the consequences of the official prohibition of our events, coordinate the further steps and inform you as soon as we can,” organizers said in a Tuesday statement.

The Berlin Marathon is known as the world’s fastest thanks to a pancake-flat course and, usually, optimal weather. The last seven times the men’s world record fell, it came in Berlin. Most recently, when Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge lowered it to 2:01:39 in 2018.

Berlin is the first of the major fall marathons — the only one scheduled in September — and the first to be altered due to the coronavirus. The other major fall marathons are in Chicago on Oct. 11 and New York City on Nov. 1.

Major spring marathons in Boston and London, both annually held in April, were already moved to Sept. 14 and Oct. 4, respectively.

On March 1, the Tokyo Marathon (also a World Marathon Major) was restricted to elite runners without the usual mass-participation race.

Why Usain Bolt ate chicken nuggets for every meal at Beijing Olympics

By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Usain Bolt estimated he ate 1,000 McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets during the Beijing Olympics — or 100 per day over 10 days at the Athletes’ Village.

“Honestly, I ate nothing else in all my time out in China except chicken nuggets,” Bolt wrote in “The Fastest Man Alive,” one of his autobiographies. “They were the only food I could properly trust which wouldn’t affect my stomach. On arriving at the [pre-Olympic] training camp I’d tried a local Chinese meal, which wasn’t like the ones we we eat in the West, and my body didn’t react well. So, knowing I could rely on nuggets, i made up my mind that was all I would eat. And eat them I did, for breakfast, lunch and dinner, washed down with bottled water.”

That fueled the Jamaican to break world records in the 100m (9.69 seconds), 200m (19.30) and the 4x100m (37.10, later stripped for Nesta Carter‘s doping) at the 2008 Games. Those on-track exploits are featured in NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week on Tuesday. A full schedule is here.

“Man, I should have gotten a gold medal for all that chowing down,” Bolt reportedly wrote in “Faster than Lightning,” his other autobiography.

When Bolt returned to Beijing for the 2015 World Championships, he again swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m. But, with a different diet.

“They really are providing a lot better food here than in 2008, so no chicken nuggets for me this year,” he said before that meet.

Bolt’s love for chicken endured. In his last season in 2017, he showed up at group step classes in Jamaica on mornings after fried-chicken dinners.

Even in retirement, he made British tabloids for being spotted ordering inside a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson reunited after ‘rivalry’ split them apart

Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson
By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson chose to rewatch the 2008 Olympics together — Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN — and live stream their experience on Instagram. Such a thought was unfathomable a few years ago.

Liukin and Johnson were roommates at the Beijing Olympics, where they took gold and silver, respectively in the all-around. They were also joined in text, script and graphics across media that summer.

Then they went nearly eight years without talking to each other after the Games.

“The entire world like plotted us against one another,” Johnson said in a 2018 YouTube sitdown between the two retired gymnasts. “As soon as all-around hit, it was like Nastia or Shawn. … We kind of felt like, well, they don’t want us to be friends. They won’t allow us to be friends.”

After Liukin had not received an invitation to Johnson’s April 2016 wedding, it was Johnson who reached out with a long email.

“If you don’t respond, I totally get it,” she said. “Just know that I love you. I miss my best friend. I support you in everything you do.”

Liukin, in tears, responded 30 seconds later. They met in New York a few weeks after that. Liukin did attend Johnson’s wedding to NFL long snapper Andrew East.

“Sports is just such a small part of your life, yet a big part of your life,” Liukin said in 2018. “It brought us together. It drove us apart. It brought us back together.”

