TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

Carli Lloyd amped for Olympics in 2021, new coach after very difficult 2019

By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Ismael Borrero Ismael Borrero, Olympic champion wrestler, recovers from coronavirus Usain Bolt Why Usain Bolt ate chicken nuggets for every meal at Beijing Olympics Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson reunited after ‘rivalry’ split them apart

Carli Lloyd, who at 37 is bidding to become the oldest U.S. Olympic soccer player in history, is not dreading having to wait another year to make the team.

“I’m actually kind of excited because it gives me and my teammates another year to prepare to compete and to just push on and continue to get better,” Lloyd told Mike Tirico on NBCSN’s “Lunch Talk Live” on Tuesday. “I know that it’s obviously different with other sports because it’s very detailed as far as when you’re peaking and all of that. For a soccer player, there are details that go with the training, but it’s not heavily reliant when you’re pushing and when you’re not.”

Lloyd came out of the 2019 World Cup, where she was primarily a reserve, feeling she had earned more playing time and starts. With new coach Vlatko Andonovski, she was in the starting XI for the crucial match of Olympic qualifying in January and two of the three matches of the SheBelieves Cup in March.

She feels as fit as ever. And playing the best tactical soccer of her legendary career.

“To now have a coach who really values people, values the improvement of individuals as well as the team but also holds everybody accountable,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how old you are. It doesn’t matter how young you are. Everybody’s treated te same, and as long as you’re performing, you’re going to play. For me, that’s all I wanted. I wanted a fair shot. It’s up to me to perform.”

Making the Olympic roster will be more difficult than the World Cup team, given the number of players is reduced from 23 to 18.

Lloyd reportedly said in March that winning a third Olympic title would be satisfying enough to retire, but hasn’t flatly said that it would be her final tournament. Lloyd was captain at the Rio Olympics, where the U.S. lost to Sweden in a quarterfinal shootout.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics

Ismael Borrero, Olympic champion wrestler, recovers from coronavirus

Ismael Borrero
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ismael Borrero, a reigning Olympic and world champion Greco-Roman wrestler from Cuba, has recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus after a March competition, according to United World Wrestling.

Borrero, 28, began showing coronavirus symptoms a few days after a March 17 return to Cuba from Canada, where he competed at the Pan American Championships, according to Cuban media, which reported he entered a health center in Havana.

Pan Ams was among the final events to take place before sports were halted in North America. Borrero won the 67kg division in Ottawa, winning four matches, including a semifinal against American Alejandro Sancho.

Borrero broke through at the 2015 World Championships, taking gold by beating his semifinal and final opponents by a combined 17-1. The former weightlifter was fifth at the 2014 Worlds and seventh at the 2015 Pan American Games.

He followed that by winning the lightest Greco-Roman division in Rio — 59kg — outscoring his last three opponents 20-1.

He moved up to 67kg in this Olympic cycle, surrendering four total points in six matches en route to the 2019 World title. He beat three world champions.

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female Olympian on front line of coronavirus fight

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Why Usain Bolt ate chicken nuggets for every meal at Beijing Olympics

By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Ismael Borrero Ismael Borrero, Olympic champion wrestler, recovers from coronavirus Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson reunited after ‘rivalry’ split them apart Nathan Adrian Nathan Adrian pledged to aid coronavirus relief. Olympians around the world joined him.

Usain Bolt estimated he ate 1,000 McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets during the Beijing Olympics — or 100 per day over 10 days at the Athletes’ Village.

“Honestly, I ate nothing else in all my time out in China except chicken nuggets,” Bolt wrote in “The Fastest Man Alive,” one of his autobiographies. “They were the only food I could properly trust which wouldn’t affect my stomach. On arriving at the [pre-Olympic] training camp I’d tried a local Chinese meal, which wasn’t like the ones we we eat in the West, and my body didn’t react well. So, knowing I could rely on nuggets, i made up my mind that was all I would eat. And eat them I did, for breakfast, lunch and dinner, washed down with bottled water.”

That fueled the Jamaican to break world records in the 100m (9.69 seconds), 200m (19.30) and the 4x100m (37.10, later stripped for Nesta Carter‘s doping) at the 2008 Games. Those on-track exploits are featured in NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week on Tuesday. A full schedule is here.

“Man, I should have gotten a gold medal for all that chowing down,” Bolt reportedly wrote in “Faster than Lightning,” his other autobiography.

When Bolt returned to Beijing for the 2015 World Championships, he again swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m. But, with a different diet.

“They really are providing a lot better food here than in 2008, so no chicken nuggets for me this year,” he said before that meet.

Bolt’s love for chicken endured. In his last season in 2017, he showed up at group step classes in Jamaica on mornings after fried-chicken dinners.

Even in retirement, he made British tabloids for being spotted ordering inside a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

MORE: NBCSN Olympic Games Week TV, live stream schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!