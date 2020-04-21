TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Ismael Borrero
Getty Images

Ismael Borrero, Olympic champion wrestler, recovers from coronavirus

By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
Ismael Borrero, a reigning Olympic and world champion Greco-Roman wrestler from Cuba, has recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus after a March competition, according to United World Wrestling.

Borrero, 28, began showing coronavirus symptoms a few days after a March 17 return to Cuba from Canada, where he competed at the Pan American Championships, according to Cuban media, which reported he entered a health center in Havana.

Pan Ams was among the final events to take place before sports were halted in North America. Borrero won the 67kg division in Ottawa, winning four matches, including a semifinal against American Alejandro Sancho.

Borrero broke through at the 2015 World Championships, taking gold by beating his semifinal and final opponents by a combined 17-1. The former weightlifter was fifth at the 2014 Worlds and seventh at the 2015 Pan American Games.

He followed that by winning the lightest Greco-Roman division in Rio — 59kg — outscoring his last three opponents 20-1.

He moved up to 67kg in this Olympic cycle, surrendering four total points in six matches en route to the 2019 World title. He beat three world champions.

Why Usain Bolt ate chicken nuggets for every meal at Beijing Olympics

By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Usain Bolt estimated he ate 1,000 McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets during the Beijing Olympics — or 100 per day over 10 days at the Athletes’ Village.

“Honestly, I ate nothing else in all my time out in China except chicken nuggets,” Bolt wrote in “The Fastest Man Alive,” one of his autobiographies. “They were the only food I could properly trust which wouldn’t affect my stomach. On arriving at the [pre-Olympic] training camp I’d tried a local Chinese meal, which wasn’t like the ones we we eat in the West, and my body didn’t react well. So, knowing I could rely on nuggets, i made up my mind that was all I would eat. And eat them I did, for breakfast, lunch and dinner, washed down with bottled water.”

That fueled the Jamaican to break world records in the 100m (9.69 seconds), 200m (19.30) and the 4x100m (37.10, later stripped for Nesta Carter‘s doping) at the 2008 Games. Those on-track exploits are featured in NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week on Tuesday. A full schedule is here.

“Man, I should have gotten a gold medal for all that chowing down,” Bolt reportedly wrote in “Faster than Lightning,” his other autobiography.

When Bolt returned to Beijing for the 2015 World Championships, he again swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m. But, with a different diet.

“They really are providing a lot better food here than in 2008, so no chicken nuggets for me this year,” he said before that meet.

Bolt’s love for chicken endured. In his last season in 2017, he showed up at group step classes in Jamaica on mornings after fried-chicken dinners.

Even in retirement, he made British tabloids for being spotted ordering inside a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson reunited after ‘rivalry’ split them apart

Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson chose to rewatch the 2008 Olympics together — Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN — and live stream their experience on Instagram. Such a thought was unfathomable a few years ago.

Liukin and Johnson were roommates at the Beijing Olympics, where they took gold and silver, respectively in the all-around. They were also joined in text, script and graphics across media that summer.

Then they went nearly eight years without talking to each other after the Games.

“The entire world like plotted us against one another,” Johnson said in a 2018 YouTube sitdown between the two retired gymnasts. “As soon as all-around hit, it was like Nastia or Shawn. … We kind of felt like, well, they don’t want us to be friends. They won’t allow us to be friends.”

After Liukin had not received an invitation to Johnson’s April 2016 wedding, it was Johnson who reached out with a long email.

“If you don’t respond, I totally get it,” she said. “Just know that I love you. I miss my best friend. I support you in everything you do.”

Liukin, in tears, responded 30 seconds later. They met in New York a few weeks after that. Liukin did attend Johnson’s wedding to NFL long snapper Andrew East.

“Sports is just such a small part of your life, yet a big part of your life,” Liukin said in 2018. “It brought us together. It drove us apart. It brought us back together.”

