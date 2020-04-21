Ismael Borrero, Olympic champion wrestler, recovers from coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ismael Borrero, a reigning Olympic and world champion Greco-Roman wrestler from Cuba, has recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus after a March competition, according to United World Wrestling.

Borrero, 28, began showing coronavirus symptoms a few days after a March 17 return to Cuba from Canada, where he competed at the Pan American Championships, according to Cuban media, which reported he entered a health center in Havana.

Pan Ams was among the final events to take place before sports were halted in North America. Borrero won the 67kg division in Ottawa, winning four matches, including a semifinal against American Alejandro Sancho.

Borrero broke through at the 2015 World Championships, taking gold by beating his semifinal and final opponents by a combined 17-1. The former weightlifter was fifth at the 2014 Worlds and seventh at the 2015 Pan American Games.

He followed that by winning the lightest Greco-Roman division in Rio — 59kg — outscoring his last three opponents 20-1.

He moved up to 67kg in this Olympic cycle, surrendering four total points in six matches en route to the 2019 World title. He beat three world champions.

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female Olympian on front line of coronavirus fight

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!