Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team headline NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week with eight hours of Beijing 2008 programming on Tuesday.

Action begins with the women’s gymnastics team final (7 p.m. ET), where the Americans took silver behind the host Chinese.

That’s followed by Liukin and Johnson producing the first U.S. one-two in an Olympic all-around (8:30). Johnson came to Beijing as reigning world, U.S. and Olympic Trials champion, but Liukin turned in a near-flawless day to prevail by six tenths of a point.

Liukin and Johnson will watch it together for the first time, sharing the experience live on their Instagram pages.

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Tuesday, 7 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

It marked the end of an at times difficult Olympic cycle for Liukin, who was featured in an Adidas commercial during the 2004 Olympics, when she was too young to compete.

In 2005, she was defeated for the world all-around title by Chellsie Memmel by .001. In 2006, she suffered an ankle injury before worlds, where she was restricted to the uneven bars before surgery later that year. In 2007, she fell off the balance beam in the world all-around final and took fourth.

Everything came together on Aug. 15, 2008, a date her father and coach, Valeri, likely had circled when Liukin watched on a restaurant TV as training partner Carly Patterson took gold at the 2004 Athens Games.

Later in Beijing, Liukin and Johnson earned five combined medals in individual apparatus finals, with Johnson getting her gold on the balance beam.

Later Tuesday, Usain Bolt‘s breakthrough golds in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m are featured (10:30). NBC Olympics analyst Ato Boldon will do a live Twitter Q&A during the show.

Bolt broke world records in all three events, though the 4x100m was later stripped due to teammate Nesta Carter‘s doping.

Bolt lowered his own world record in the 100m from 9.72 to 9.69 seconds, despite celebrating before the finish and with his left shoe untied. He contested the event for the first time at a global championship. In the 200m, he broke Michael Johnson‘s world record from the 1996 Atlanta Games, clocking 19.30 (without an early celebration).

At 2 a.m., the women’s soccer gold-medal game between the U.S. and Brazil. Carli Lloyd scored the first of her six career Olympic or World Cup Final goals. Her 96th-minute tally, paired with the back line and goalie Hope Solo‘s impenetrable defense, gave the U.S. a 1-0 victory.

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Tuesday, April 21