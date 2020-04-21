TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Nastia Liukin
Getty Images

NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Tuesday

By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 8:26 AM EDT
Nastia LiukinShawn Johnson and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team headline NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week with eight hours of Beijing 2008 programming on Tuesday.

Action begins with the women’s gymnastics team final (7 p.m. ET), where the Americans took silver behind the host Chinese.

That’s followed by Liukin and Johnson producing the first U.S. one-two in an Olympic all-around (8:30). Johnson came to Beijing as reigning world, U.S. and Olympic Trials champion, but Liukin turned in a near-flawless day to prevail by six tenths of a point.

Liukin and Johnson will watch it together for the first time, sharing the experience live on their Instagram pages.

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Tuesday, 7 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

It marked the end of an at times difficult Olympic cycle for Liukin, who was featured in an Adidas commercial during the 2004 Olympics, when she was too young to compete.

In 2005, she was defeated for the world all-around title by Chellsie Memmel by .001. In 2006, she suffered an ankle injury before worlds, where she was restricted to the uneven bars before surgery later that year. In 2007, she fell off the balance beam in the world all-around final and took fourth.

Everything came together on Aug. 15, 2008, a date her father and coach, Valeri, likely had circled when Liukin watched on a restaurant TV as training partner Carly Patterson took gold at the 2004 Athens Games.

Later in Beijing, Liukin and Johnson earned five combined medals in individual apparatus finals, with Johnson getting her gold on the balance beam.

Later Tuesday, Usain Bolt‘s breakthrough golds in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m are featured (10:30). NBC Olympics analyst Ato Boldon will do a live Twitter Q&A during the show.

Bolt broke world records in all three events, though the 4x100m was later stripped due to teammate Nesta Carter‘s doping.

Bolt lowered his own world record in the 100m from 9.72 to 9.69 seconds, despite celebrating before the finish and with his left shoe untied. He contested the event for the first time at a global championship. In the 200m, he broke Michael Johnson‘s world record from the 1996 Atlanta Games, clocking 19.30 (without an early celebration).

At 2 a.m., the women’s soccer gold-medal game between the U.S. and Brazil. Carli Lloyd scored the first of her six career Olympic or World Cup Final goals. Her 96th-minute tally, paired with the back line and goalie Hope Solo‘s impenetrable defense, gave the U.S. a 1-0 victory.

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Tuesday, April 21

Time (ET) Program Events Live Stream
7 p.m. Return to Beijing Women’s Gymnastics Team Final Stream Link
8:30 p.m. Return to Beijing Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Stream Link
10:30 p.m. Return to Beijing Usain Bolt Stream Link
11 p.m. Return to Beijing Women’s Soccer Final Stream Link
2 a.m. Return to Beijing Usain Bolt Stream Link
2:30 a.m. Return to Beijing Beijing Olympic Stories Stream Link

Ismael Borrero, Olympic champion wrestler, recovers from coronavirus

Ismael Borrero
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
Ismael Borrero, a reigning Olympic and world champion Greco-Roman wrestler from Cuba, has recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus after a March competition, according to United World Wrestling.

Borrero, 28, began showing coronavirus symptoms a few days after a March 17 return to Cuba from Canada, where he competed at the Pan American Championships, according to Cuban media, which reported he entered a health center in Havana.

Pan Ams was among the final events to take place before sports were halted in North America. Borrero won the 67kg division in Ottawa, winning four matches, including a semifinal against American Alejandro Sancho.

Borrero broke through at the 2015 World Championships, taking gold by beating his semifinal and final opponents by a combined 17-1. The former weightlifter was fifth at the 2014 Worlds and seventh at the 2015 Pan American Games.

He followed that by winning the lightest Greco-Roman division in Rio — 59kg — outscoring his last three opponents 20-1.

He moved up to 67kg in this Olympic cycle, surrendering four total points in six matches en route to the 2019 World title. He beat three world champions.

Why Usain Bolt ate chicken nuggets for every meal at Beijing Olympics

By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Usain Bolt estimated he ate 1,000 McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets during the Beijing Olympics — or 100 per day over 10 days at the Athletes’ Village.

“Honestly, I ate nothing else in all my time out in China except chicken nuggets,” Bolt wrote in “The Fastest Man Alive,” one of his autobiographies. “They were the only food I could properly trust which wouldn’t affect my stomach. On arriving at the [pre-Olympic] training camp I’d tried a local Chinese meal, which wasn’t like the ones we we eat in the West, and my body didn’t react well. So, knowing I could rely on nuggets, i made up my mind that was all I would eat. And eat them I did, for breakfast, lunch and dinner, washed down with bottled water.”

That fueled the Jamaican to break world records in the 100m (9.69 seconds), 200m (19.30) and the 4x100m (37.10, later stripped for Nesta Carter‘s doping) at the 2008 Games. Those on-track exploits are featured in NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week on Tuesday. A full schedule is here.

“Man, I should have gotten a gold medal for all that chowing down,” Bolt reportedly wrote in “Faster than Lightning,” his other autobiography.

When Bolt returned to Beijing for the 2015 World Championships, he again swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m. But, with a different diet.

“They really are providing a lot better food here than in 2008, so no chicken nuggets for me this year,” he said before that meet.

Bolt’s love for chicken endured. In his last season in 2017, he showed up at group step classes in Jamaica on mornings after fried-chicken dinners.

Even in retirement, he made British tabloids for being spotted ordering inside a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

