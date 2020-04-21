TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Nathan Adrian
Getty Images

Nathan Adrian pledged to aid coronavirus relief. Olympians around the world joined him.

By Nick ZaccardiApr 21, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Ismael Borrero Ismael Borrero, Olympic champion wrestler, recovers from coronavirus Usain Bolt Why Usain Bolt ate chicken nuggets for every meal at Beijing Olympics Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson reunited after ‘rivalry’ split them apart

For the last decade, Nathan Adrian proved a leader for U.S. swimming as its last man, the anchor on freestyle and medley gold-medal relays. Recently, outside of the pool, Adrian again became a magnetic force for the sport, domestically and on the other side of the world.

Adrian’s marketing agency, Octagon, helped start the website athletesrelief.org last month. Michael Phelps, Simone Biles and Chloe Kim are among more than 100 athletes and sports personalities who pledged items that will be raffled among donors who gave $25 or more.

All of the money goes to coronavirus relief, specifically earmarked for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund.

Adrian, who owns 15 Olympic or world championships gold medals, pitched in a signed Speedo racing suit.

“If any of my fellow athletes would like to join in, leave a comment below with a signed item you’d like to donate and we’ll add it,” Adrian posted on Instagram. The replies splashed in, including from Olympic champions Natalie Coughlin and Ryan Murphy, both Cal products like Adrian.

But also athletes with a degree or two of separation, water polo champion Maggie Steffens. And Summer Sanders, the 1992 Olympic swimming gold medalist who donated a signed “Figure it Out” board game, from the 1990s Nickelodeon show that she hosted. Both Steffens and Sanders went to Stanford, Cal’s archrival.

“Hopefully whoever wins the eventual prize will appreciate it because ‘Figure it Out’ was part of my childhood,” Adrian said. “Summer Sanders, before I even knew she was a swimmer, I knew she was the host of ‘Figure it Out.'”

In total, more than 20 people from the swimming community joined after Adrian’s post — including photographers, USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey III and longtime coach Mark Schubert, who donated a Porsche experience at a California test track.

Perhaps the most head-turning contributor: Kyle Chalmers, the Australian who succeeded Adrian as Olympic 100m freestyle champion in 2016. Chalmers also added a signed racing suit to the fundraiser.

“It’s cool that a guy, for instance, Kyle Chalmers reaches out from across the Pacific Ocean,” said Adrian, whose career dates to the tail end of the heyday of the U.S.-Australia swimming rivalry in the 2000s. “That’s something special. I mean, I’m friendly with Kyle. When we see each other, we’ll joke around, have a good time. But it’s not like I text him every day. So to have him reach out of the blue is pretty cool.”

Total donations combining items from all athletes were up to $196,000 as of this afternoon. The campaign was recently extended from May 1 to June 1.

“The cool part about was how the rest of the swim community started rallying around the cause,” Adrian said. “It’s really cool to be part of a community that wants to help, that wants to do something during this time. I’m not necessarily calling anybody else out by any means, but it’s nice to be a part of a community that felt the urge to want to help during this time.”

MORE: NBCSN Olympic Games Week TV, live stream schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Ismael Borrero, Olympic champion wrestler, recovers from coronavirus

Ismael Borrero
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ismael Borrero, a reigning Olympic and world champion Greco-Roman wrestler from Cuba, has recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus after a March competition, according to United World Wrestling.

Borrero, 28, began showing coronavirus symptoms a few days after a March 17 return to Cuba from Canada, where he competed at the Pan American Championships, according to Cuban media, which reported he entered a health center in Havana.

Pan Ams was among the final events to take place before sports were halted in North America. Borrero won the 67kg division in Ottawa, winning four matches, including a semifinal against American Alejandro Sancho.

Borrero broke through at the 2015 World Championships, taking gold by beating his semifinal and final opponents by a combined 17-1. The former weightlifter was fifth at the 2014 Worlds and seventh at the 2015 Pan American Games.

He followed that by winning the lightest Greco-Roman division in Rio — 59kg — outscoring his last three opponents 20-1.

He moved up to 67kg in this Olympic cycle, surrendering four total points in six matches en route to the 2019 World title. He beat three world champions.

MORE: Most decorated U.S. female Olympian on front line of coronavirus fight

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Why Usain Bolt ate chicken nuggets for every meal at Beijing Olympics

By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Ismael Borrero Ismael Borrero, Olympic champion wrestler, recovers from coronavirus Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson reunited after ‘rivalry’ split them apart Nathan Adrian Nathan Adrian pledged to aid coronavirus relief. Olympians around the world joined him.

Usain Bolt estimated he ate 1,000 McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets during the Beijing Olympics — or 100 per day over 10 days at the Athletes’ Village.

“Honestly, I ate nothing else in all my time out in China except chicken nuggets,” Bolt wrote in “The Fastest Man Alive,” one of his autobiographies. “They were the only food I could properly trust which wouldn’t affect my stomach. On arriving at the [pre-Olympic] training camp I’d tried a local Chinese meal, which wasn’t like the ones we we eat in the West, and my body didn’t react well. So, knowing I could rely on nuggets, i made up my mind that was all I would eat. And eat them I did, for breakfast, lunch and dinner, washed down with bottled water.”

That fueled the Jamaican to break world records in the 100m (9.69 seconds), 200m (19.30) and the 4x100m (37.10, later stripped for Nesta Carter‘s doping) at the 2008 Games. Those on-track exploits are featured in NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week on Tuesday. A full schedule is here.

“Man, I should have gotten a gold medal for all that chowing down,” Bolt reportedly wrote in “Faster than Lightning,” his other autobiography.

When Bolt returned to Beijing for the 2015 World Championships, he again swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m. But, with a different diet.

“They really are providing a lot better food here than in 2008, so no chicken nuggets for me this year,” he said before that meet.

Bolt’s love for chicken endured. In his last season in 2017, he showed up at group step classes in Jamaica on mornings after fried-chicken dinners.

Even in retirement, he made British tabloids for being spotted ordering inside a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

MORE: NBCSN Olympic Games Week TV, live stream schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!