Hayward Field
University of Oregon

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials rescheduled for 2021

By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT
The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials were rescheduled for the same window in 2021, from June 18-27 in Eugene, Ore.

The trials daily competition schedule will remain the same, with a June 22 off day, though event start times of events may shift.

The trials were first awarded in 2018 to Eugene and the new Hayward Field after bidding was reopened following the initial awarding to Mt. San Antonio College (SAC) in Walnut, Calif. Bidding was reopened amid litigation surrounding the construction of a new stadium at Mt. SAC.

Eugene will host trials for a fourth straight time. Hayward Field will also host the 2022 World Track and Field Championships, moved back from 2021.

The Tokyo Olympics were moved from July 24-Aug. 9, 2020 to July 23-Aug. 8, 2021. Swimming trials were moved from June 21-28 in Omaha to June 13-20, 2021, at the same venue.

Ismael Borrero, Olympic champion wrestler, recovers from coronavirus

Ismael Borrero
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
Ismael Borrero, a reigning Olympic and world champion Greco-Roman wrestler from Cuba, has recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus after a March competition, according to United World Wrestling.

Borrero, 28, began showing coronavirus symptoms a few days after a March 17 return to Cuba from Canada, where he competed at the Pan American Championships, according to Cuban media, which reported he entered a health center in Havana.

Pan Ams was among the final events to take place before sports were halted in North America. Borrero won the 67kg division in Ottawa, winning four matches, including a semifinal against American Alejandro Sancho.

Borrero broke through at the 2015 World Championships, taking gold by beating his semifinal and final opponents by a combined 17-1. The former weightlifter was fifth at the 2014 Worlds and seventh at the 2015 Pan American Games.

He followed that by winning the lightest Greco-Roman division in Rio — 59kg — outscoring his last three opponents 20-1.

He moved up to 67kg in this Olympic cycle, surrendering four total points in six matches en route to the 2019 World title. He beat three world champions.

Why Usain Bolt ate chicken nuggets for every meal at Beijing Olympics

By OlympicTalkApr 21, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
Usain Bolt estimated he ate 1,000 McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets during the Beijing Olympics — or 100 per day over 10 days at the Athletes’ Village.

“Honestly, I ate nothing else in all my time out in China except chicken nuggets,” Bolt wrote in “The Fastest Man Alive,” one of his autobiographies. “They were the only food I could properly trust which wouldn’t affect my stomach. On arriving at the [pre-Olympic] training camp I’d tried a local Chinese meal, which wasn’t like the ones we we eat in the West, and my body didn’t react well. So, knowing I could rely on nuggets, i made up my mind that was all I would eat. And eat them I did, for breakfast, lunch and dinner, washed down with bottled water.”

That fueled the Jamaican to break world records in the 100m (9.69 seconds), 200m (19.30) and the 4x100m (37.10, later stripped for Nesta Carter‘s doping) at the 2008 Games. Those on-track exploits are featured in NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week on Tuesday. A full schedule is here.

“Man, I should have gotten a gold medal for all that chowing down,” Bolt reportedly wrote in “Faster than Lightning,” his other autobiography.

When Bolt returned to Beijing for the 2015 World Championships, he again swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m. But, with a different diet.

“They really are providing a lot better food here than in 2008, so no chicken nuggets for me this year,” he said before that meet.

Bolt’s love for chicken endured. In his last season in 2017, he showed up at group step classes in Jamaica on mornings after fried-chicken dinners.

Even in retirement, he made British tabloids for being spotted ordering inside a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

