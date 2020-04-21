U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials rescheduled for 2021

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials were rescheduled for the same window in 2021, from June 18-27 in Eugene, Ore.

The trials daily competition schedule will remain the same, with a June 22 off day, though event start times of events may shift.

The trials were first awarded in 2018 to Eugene and the new Hayward Field after bidding was reopened following the initial awarding to Mt. San Antonio College (SAC) in Walnut, Calif. Bidding was reopened amid litigation surrounding the construction of a new stadium at Mt. SAC.

Eugene will host trials for a fourth straight time. Hayward Field will also host the 2022 World Track and Field Championships, moved back from 2021.

The Tokyo Olympics were moved from July 24-Aug. 9, 2020 to July 23-Aug. 8, 2021. Swimming trials were moved from June 21-28 in Omaha to June 13-20, 2021, at the same venue.

