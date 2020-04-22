TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD

NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Wednesday

By OlympicTalkApr 22, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT
The Dream Team and the Redeem Team star on NBCSN Olympic Games Week on Wednesday, among four Olympic men’s basketball finals airing in succession.

First, it’s Beijing 2008 at 7 p.m. ET. The Redeem Team was born out of the 2004 Athens Games, where the U.S. lost three games en route to bronze, and the 2006 World Championship, another bronze medal.

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, who succeeded Larry Brown as the U.S. head coach, guided a 2008 team with a renewed determination after many NBA stars declined to play at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics.

The late Kobe Bryant played his first Olympics in Beijing. The roster also included LeBron JamesDwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony. The Americans dominated, winning eight games by an average of 27.8 points.

The final against Spain, led by Pau Gasol, proved close. The U.S.’ lead was cut to two in the fourth quarter before Bryant ignited a 12-2 run following a timeout.

“The Redeem Team, we needed a hell of a fourth quarter to beat Spain,” Bryant said in 2019. “Put the best players that you think are going to make the best U.S. team out on the floor – it’s still not going to be a cake walk. The days of 1992 are over.”

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Wednesday, 7 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

The 1992 Olympic final follows 2008 on NBCSN on Wednesday at 9 p.m. The Dream Team drilled Croatia 117-85, its closest of eight contests to bring its average winning margin down to 43.8 points per game.

Michael Jordan paced the effort with 22 points, on a roster that included 11 future individual Basketball Hall of Famers, plus collegian Christian Laettner. (The whole team would be inducted in 2010.) It was the first Olympics with NBA participation.

PODCAST: Tom Haberstroh talks Dream Team with Chris Mullin

Later Wednesday are the 2012 and 2000 Olympic finals.

In 2012, the U.S. was again coached by Krzyzewski and led by Bryant, James and Co. Spain again the final opponent. Again, it was close. The U.S. led by one going into the fourth quarter before breaking it open to double digits and taking off its starters to a standing ovation.

The 2000 Sydney Games marked a foreshadowing of what was to come in 2004. The roster lacked some of the NBA’s biggest stars at the time — Shaquille O’NealAllen IversonTim Duncan and Bryant.

The Americans eked out an 85-83 win over Lithuania in the semifinals, after Sarunas Jasikevicius missed a buzzer-beating three-point attempt. In the final, a French team with zero NBA players cut the lead to four with four minutes left before the U.S. pulled away.

MORE: USA Basketball career Olympic points leaders

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Wednesday, April 22

Time (ET) Program Events Live Stream
7 p.m. Olympic Classics Men’s Basketball 2008 Final Stream Link
9 p.m. Olympic Classics Men’s Basketball 1992 Final Stream Link
11 p.m. Olympic Classics Men’s Basketball 2012 Final Stream Link
1 a.m. Olympic Classics Men’s Basketball 2000 Final Stream Link
2:30 a.m. Mary Carillo Summer Olympic Adventures Stream Link

By OlympicTalkApr 22, 2020, 9:49 AM EDT
The top 10 career point scorers in U.S. Olympic men’s and women’s basketball history …

Men
Carmelo Anthony — 336 (10.4 per game) in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
Kevin Durant — 311 (19.4) in 2012, 2016
LeBron James — 273 (11.4) in 2004, 2008, 2012
David Robinson — 270 (11.3) in 1988, 1992, 1996
Michael Jordan — 256 (16.0) in 1984, 1992
Charles Barkley — 231 (15.4) in 1992, 1996
Kobe Bryant — 217 (13.6) in 2008, 2012
Chris Mullin — 196 (12.3) in 1984, 1992
Dwyane Wade — 186 (11.6) in 2004, 2008
Karl Malone — 171 (10.7) in 1992, 1996

Women
Lisa Leslie — 488 (15.3 per game) in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008
Diana Taurasi — 379 (11.8) in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
Sheryl Swoopes — 274 (11.8) in 1996, 2000, 2004
Teresa Edwards — 265 (8.3) in 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000
Katrina McClain — 258 (14.3) in 1988, 1992, 1996
Tina Thompson — 215 (13.4) in 2004, 2008
Sylvia Fowles — 210 (10) in 2008, 2012, 2016
Tamika Catchings — 184 (5.8) in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
Seimone Augustus — 179 (7.5) in 2008, 2012, 2016
Maya Moore — 168 (10.5) in 2012, 2016

MORE: Kobe Bryant embraced the Olympics, on and off the court

By OlympicTalkApr 22, 2020, 7:59 AM EDT
Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson dressed up to rewatch Beijing Olympic gymnastics finals together for the first time — in their 2008 all-around final leotards.

“I literally had to break it out of a frame,” Johnson said in an Instagram live, where she and Liukin watched NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week broadcast from separate homes on Tuesday night. “When you’re breastfeeding, putting on a leotard is brutal.”

Johnson and husband former NFL long snapper Andrew East have a 5-month-old daughter, Drew.

East joked he had to persuade Johnson to wear her red leotard from 12 years ago. A half-hour before the broadcast, Liukin posted a selfie while wearing her pink leotard from the all-around final.

“We did it. We have leotards on,” Liukin said a few minutes into the broadcast. “Can we take these off yet?”

They changed after about 10 minutes, near the end of the first rotation of the team final.

Liukin and Johnson led the U.S. to silver medals behind China in the team final in Beijing. They went one-two in the all-around final two days later and earned five more medals combined in apparatus finals the following week.

MORE: Why Liukin, Johnson went 8 years without talking

