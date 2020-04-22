Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

World 200m track and field champion Noah Lyles has taken advantage of his down time to finish up his latest musical work.

Lyles isn’t new to music. He and pole vaulter Sandi Morris teamed up with Swiss band Baba Shrimps to record a song called “Souvenir” last year. The video is full of highlights of both athletes. He has also released several songs on Spotify and YouTube under the name Nojo18.

The 22-year-old sprinter is known for his diverse interests. He posts his art and fashion ideas on Instagram, where he identifies himself as an artist and rapper in addition to his track and field accomplishments. World Athletics also asked Lyles to share his pre-race playlist, which includes a couple of songs by Kanye West along with tracks from Eminem and Travis Scott.

With the Olympics postponed and social distancing imposed, Lyles’ year has been unusual. He’s taking part in a USADA program in which athletes do their own drug tests at home, and like a lot of athletes, he’s training wherever he can.

His musical partner Morris can empathize, having built her own pole vault runway.

The Olympic postponement is interrupting Lyles’ ascent to all-time greatness. In 2019, he lost his first 200m race of the season to Michael Norman by 0.02 seconds, then dominated the rest of the season, winning in Lausanne, Paris and Brussels in addition to the U.S. and world championships. He also won a pair of 100m races in Diamond League meets.

Lyles’ best time, 19.50 in Lausanne, was the fastest since Usain Bolt (19.32) edged Yohan Blake (19.44) in the 2012 Olympic final.

