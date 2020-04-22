TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles set to drop new album “A Human’s Journey” on Saturday

By Beau DureApr 22, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT
World 200m track and field champion Noah Lyles has taken advantage of his down time to finish up his latest musical work.

Lyles isn’t new to music. He and pole vaulter Sandi Morris teamed up with Swiss band Baba Shrimps to record a song called “Souvenir” last year. The video is full of highlights of both athletes. He has also released several songs on Spotify and YouTube under the name Nojo18.

The 22-year-old sprinter is known for his diverse interests. He posts his art and fashion ideas on Instagram, where he identifies himself as an artist and rapper in addition to his track and field accomplishments. World Athletics also asked Lyles to share his pre-race playlist, which includes a couple of songs by Kanye West along with tracks from Eminem and Travis Scott.

With the Olympics postponed and social distancing imposed, Lyles’ year has been unusual. He’s taking part in a USADA program in which athletes do their own drug tests at home, and like a lot of athletes, he’s training wherever he can.

READ: Lyles trains near woods and dog walkers

His musical partner Morris can empathize, having built her own pole vault runway.

The Olympic postponement is interrupting Lyles’ ascent to all-time greatness. In 2019, he lost his first 200m race of the season to Michael Norman by 0.02 seconds, then dominated the rest of the season, winning in Lausanne, Paris and Brussels in addition to the U.S. and world championships. He also won a pair of 100m races in Diamond League meets.

Lyles’ best time, 19.50 in Lausanne, was the fastest since Usain Bolt (19.32) edged Yohan Blake (19.44) in the 2012 Olympic final.

 

U.S. rowers fight back against COVID-19 in real world and virtual world

U.S. Rowing
By Beau DureApr 22, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
In the last month, COVID-19 has affected the U.S. rowing community in many of the same ways the virus has affected all athletes — changes in training routines, a mental reset with the postponement of the Olympics, and at least one athlete falling ill.

What’s unique to U.S. Rowing is that it is still staging a national championship. The federation isn’t violating social distancing protocols or playing video-game tournaments as we’ve seen in sports such as basketball and curling.

Athletes will be rowing. They’ll just be doing so on land.

Welcome to the USRowing Virtual Youth Championships Series.

Rowers have deadlines to turn in times on a 2,000m virtual course, recorded by a Concept2 ergometer. Regional championships will end May 17, with the nationals wrapping up June 14.

Equipment is already in high demand. Rowing machines have sold out as many people — not just elite rowers but those who may or may not have ever rowed on water — seek exercises they can do without access to a gym.

Many Olympic hopefuls have scattered for training as well. Up until a few weeks ago, many were training in Princeton, N.J. One was Olivia Coffey, a bronze medalist in the women’s eight at the 2019 world rowing championships.

READ: Once-unbeatable women’s eight goes into Olympics as world bronze medalist

Coffey fell ill in late March with a probable bout of COVID-19 and left Princeton for Burdett, Minn., where she and her husband have a house, the Elmira Star-Gazette reported.

U.S. Rowing confirmed March 26 that a staff member at Princeton tested positive for the virus.

Dana Moffat, another member of the bronze medalist women’s eight, has posted pictures and videos of herself working in rural New Jersey.

Emily Regan, a gold medalist in the 2016 Olympics and three-time world champion, summed up the situation succinctly on Twitter: “I’ll be training hard in my apartment (for now) to be ready.”

U.S. Olympic basketball career points leaders

LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony
By OlympicTalkApr 22, 2020, 9:49 AM EDT
The top 10 career point scorers in U.S. Olympic men’s and women’s basketball history …

Men
Carmelo Anthony — 336 (10.4 per game) in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
Kevin Durant — 311 (19.4) in 2012, 2016
LeBron James — 273 (11.4) in 2004, 2008, 2012
David Robinson — 270 (11.3) in 1988, 1992, 1996
Michael Jordan — 256 (16.0) in 1984, 1992
Charles Barkley — 231 (15.4) in 1992, 1996
Kobe Bryant — 217 (13.6) in 2008, 2012
Chris Mullin — 196 (12.3) in 1984, 1992
Dwyane Wade — 186 (11.6) in 2004, 2008
Karl Malone — 171 (10.7) in 1992, 1996

Women
Lisa Leslie — 488 (15.3 per game) in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008
Diana Taurasi — 379 (11.8) in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
Sheryl Swoopes — 274 (11.8) in 1996, 2000, 2004
Teresa Edwards — 265 (8.3) in 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000
Katrina McClain — 258 (14.3) in 1988, 1992, 1996
Tina Thompson — 215 (13.4) in 2004, 2008
Sylvia Fowles — 210 (10) in 2008, 2012, 2016
Tamika Catchings — 184 (5.8) in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
Seimone Augustus — 179 (7.5) in 2008, 2012, 2016
Maya Moore — 168 (10.5) in 2012, 2016

MORE: Kobe Bryant embraced the Olympics, on and off the court

