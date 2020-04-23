TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Beach Volleyball World Championships
Getty Images

Beach volleyball world championships moved from 2021 to 2022

By OlympicTalkApr 23, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The next beach volleyball world championships, originally scheduled for Rome in summer 2021, has been postponed to June 2022 in the Italian capital.

The move was made in light of the Tokyo Olympics postponement to July-August 2021, and in respect of the international sports calendar and agenda, Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago said in a press release.

Beach volleyball worlds have been held officially in odd years dating to 1997. The first worlds were held in Los Angeles. European nations hosted the last eight editions, including in Hamburg, Germany, last year.

A U.S. women’s team has reached the semifinals of every worlds. Last year, April Ross and Alix Klineman earned silver, falling to Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes in the final.

That tournament carried the most points in Olympic qualification, putting Ross and Klineman in prime position to earn one of two U.S. spots. Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat lead a race for the second spot, ahead of Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil.

With sports halted and the Olympics pushed to 2021, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) must decide how it will alter Olympic qualifying. The original format was to take each pair’s 12 best results in international events from Sept. 1, 2018 to June 14, 2020.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Will Kerri Walsh Jennings qualify for Tokyo Olympics?

Usain Bolt, who is still showing up to the track, lost a bet on his 100m world record

By OlympicTalkApr 23, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Beach Volleyball World Championships Beach volleyball world championships moved from 2021 to 2022 Jahvid Best NFL Draft: Olympians who were drafted included Nos. 1, 2, 3 overall LeBron James, Kevin Durant Olympic basketball: Key questions for the Tokyo Games in 2021

Usain Bolt overestimated his speed at the peak of his sprinting power.

Bolt predicted he would win the 2009 World Championships 100m in 9.52 seconds, he said in an Instagram chat with retired British hurdler Colin Jackson on Thursday. Of course, Bolt won that race in Berlin in 9.58 seconds, a world record that still stands today.

Bolt said he predicted his time before the final in a bet with his coach, Glen Mills, and a man named Eddie (likely his longtime masseur, Everald Edwards). Bolt chose 9.52. Mills 9.54. Eddie 9.56.

Bolt was supremely confident, despite crashing a BMW into a highway ditch on April 29, 2009. He required minor left foot surgery after stepping onto thorns while getting out of the wreckage.

“Even when I came back from the accident, I was training, I was feeling such good shape,” Bolt said. “So, for me, when we got to Berlin, I was on fire.”

Bolt’s world record going into the world championships was 9.69 seconds, when he celebrated before crossing the finish line at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“I was told that with an all-out finish, after the opening 60 meters, Usain was projected to run a 9.52,” in China, Mills said later in August 2008, according to the Jamaica Gleaner.

After 2009 Worlds, Bolt broke 9.76 once more the rest of his career — a 9.63 in the 2012 London Games final to re-break the Olympic record.

He retired in 2017. Bolt said Thursday he had at least one moment of thought about returning but quickly dismissed it. But he still shows up to the track in Jamaica to visit Mills’ current crop of sprinters.

He grabs a watch and acts like a hardened coach, especially with Zharnel Hughes, the 24-year-old national teamer for Great Britain. Hughes has drawn comparisons to Bolt for his build.

“My funniest part is hitting him with, ‘Time’s up, let’s go! Let’s go!’” between sprints, Bolt said. “Nobody wants to hear, ‘Yep, time’s up, let’s go! Get to the line!’ For me, it’s a joy for me to say that. Yeah, Zharnel, time’s up. And he goes, no, I’ve got a minute left. I go, nope, that’s not what my watch is saying.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE: Why Usain Bolt ate 1,000 chicken nuggets at Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

NFL Draft: Olympians who were drafted included Nos. 1, 2, 3 overall

Jahvid Best
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 23, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Beach Volleyball World Championships Beach volleyball world championships moved from 2021 to 2022 Usain Bolt Usain Bolt, who is still showing up to the track, lost a bet on his 100m world record LeBron James, Kevin Durant Olympic basketball: Key questions for the Tokyo Games in 2021

A total of 43 Olympians also played in the NFL, according to Olympedia and the OlyMADMen.

Some more Olympians were also drafted but never played in the regular season.

That list includes Carl Lewis, the nine-time Olympic champion who was taken in the 12th round by the Dallas Cowboys in 1984, before competing at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. Lewis, who did not play football at the University of Houston, also never played in the NFL.

Other Olympians who played in the NFL weren’t drafted. Like Jim Thorpe, co-gold medalist at the first Olympic decathlon in Stockholm in 1912, who played in the NFL before the draft debuted in 1936.

But how many Olympians were drafted into and played NFL football? 23. That includes Nos. 1, 2 and 3 overall picks.

The only Olympian to be drafted first overall was Sam Francis, who placed fourth in the 1936 Berlin Olympic shot put. The following fall, as a running back for the University of Nebraska, he was runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting. The Philadelphia Eagles took him first in the next year’s draft, then traded him to the Chicago Bears. Francis played four NFL seasons before serving with the U.S. Army in World War II.

Johnny “Lam” Jones, the No. 2 overall pick in 1980 by the New York Jets, played five NFL seasons as a wide receiver after earning an Olympic 4x100m gold medal in Montreal in 1976 as an 18-year-old. He remains the youngest U.S. Olympic champion sprinter.

Ollie Matson earned 400m bronze and 4x400m silver at the 1952 Helsinki Games. The Chicago Cardinals took him third overall in 1952. A running back, he played 14 NFL seasons and became a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The full list of Olympians who were drafted into and played in the NFL, compiled thanks to data from Olympedia and the OlyMADMen:

Sam Francis — 1st pick, 1937 (first round)
John “Lam” Jones — 2nd pick, 1980 (first round)
Ollie Matson — 3rd pick, 1952 (first round)
Larry Burton — 7th pick, 1975 (first round)
Clyde Scott — 8th pick, 1948 (first round)
James Owens — 29th pick, 1979 (second round)
Jahvid Best — 30th pick, 2010 (first round)
Ron Brown — 41st pick, 1983 (second round)
Henry Carr — 43rd pick, 1965 (fourth round)
Bob Pickens — 44th pick, 1966 (third round)
Gerald Tinker — 44th pick, 1974 (second round)
Ray Norton — 46th pick, 1960 (fourth round)
Milt Campbell — 53rd pick, 1957 (fifth round)
Marquise Goodwin — 78th pick, 2013 (third round)
Bob Hayes — 88th pick, 1964 (seventh round)
Frank Budd — 96th pick, 1962 (seventh round)
Herschel Walker — 114th pick, 1985 (fifth round)
Randy Dean — 117th pick, 1977 (fifth round)
Michael Carter — 121st pick, 1984 (fifth round)
Jim Hines — 146th pick, 1968 (sixth round)
Michael Bates — 150th pick, 1992 (sixth round)
Nate Ebner — 197th pick, 2012 (sixth round)
Tommie Smith — 226th pick, 1967 (ninth round)

MORE: Ex-NFL Pro Bowlers try curling with 2022 Olympic goal

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!