NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Thursday

By OlympicTalkApr 23, 2020, 9:02 AM EDT
Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women’s basketball dynasty take over NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week on Thursday night.

A marathon of four Olympic finals — 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2016 — starts at 7 p.m. ET. The night is capped with an Olympic film — “More than Gold: Jesse Owens and the 1936 Berlin Olympics” — at 2 a.m.

The U.S. women won their last 49 Olympic contests — a streak that dates to the bronze-medal game at the 1992 Barcelona Games. A seventh straight Olympic title in Tokyo would match the basketball record held by U.S. men’s teams from the first seven Olympic tournaments from 1936-68.

The seeds were planted before the 1996 Atlanta Games. A team was formed in summer 1995 that traveled more than 100,000 miles on a world tour, playing 52 games and winning all of them. That made the eight-game run to gold at the Olympics, all won by double digits, seem a formality.

The WNBA’s inaugural season was the following year.

Lisa Leslie led the U.S. in scoring in 1996, 2000 and 2004. In Sydney, the U.S. played the first of three straight Olympic finals against Australia, which would become the sport’s primary rivalry. The Aussies were no match, even playing at home, as the Americans cruised 76-54. The Australian team featured a 19-year-old Lauren Jackson.

The 2004 Athens Games marked the arrival of Bird and Taurasi, the team’s two youngest players at 23 and 22. It was also the final Olympics for point guard Dawn Staley, who will now coach the Olympic team in Tokyo, likely with Bird and Taurasi as her starting guards. Unlike 1996 and 2000, the U.S. was tested. Notably in a 66-62 semifinal win over Russia.

The 2016 Olympic team won all of its games by at least 19 points, capped by a 101-72 blowout of Spain in the final.

Rio was supposed to be the last Games for Bird and Taurasi, expected to retire from the national team with their college coach, UConn’s Geno Auriemma, stepping down from U.S. coaching duties after the Games. But both returned under Staley and in Tokyo can become the first basketball players to win five Olympic titles.

MORE: USA Basketball career Olympic points leaders

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Thursday, April 23

Time (ET) Program Events Live Stream
7 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Basketball 1996 Final Stream Link
8:30 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Basketball 2000 Final Stream Link
10 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Basketball 2004 Final Stream Link
12 a.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Basketball 2016 Final Stream Link
2 a.m. Olympic Films Jesse Owens and the 1936 Berlin Olympics Stream Link

 

Olympic champion to compete in his garden as track meet sets alternative format

Bislett Stadium Oslo Diamond League
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 23, 2020, 7:51 AM EDT
A Diamond League track and field meet in Oslo on June 11 will go on without spectators and with athlete restrictions, including Olympic pole vault champion Renaud Lavillenie competing in his home garden.

Also Thursday, the Pre Classic and another Diamond League meet in Paris, both scheduled for June, were postponed due to the coronavirus.

The Diamond League is track and field’s premier circuit, gathering the world’s top athletes every spring and summer around national championships, world championships and the Olympics.

The Diamond League season was due to start April 17, but now eight of the first nine meets have been postponed.

Doha: April 17 (postponed indefinitely)
China: May 9 (postponed indefinitely)
Shanghai: May 16 (now Aug. 13)
Stockholm: May 24 (postponed indefinitely)
Naples, Italy: May 28 (postponed indefinitely)
Rabat, Morocco: May 31 (postponed indefinitely)
Pre Classic (Eugene, Ore.): June 7 (postponed indefinitely)
Oslo: June 11
Paris: June 13 (postponed indefinitely)

The Oslo meet, called the Bislett Games, will be held as “an alternative athletics competition under Norwegian coronavirus regulations,” according to the Diamond League.

Oslo organizers are still in planning stages, but some notable champions are committed to compete at a stadium without fans:

Mondo Duplantis, the freshly minted world-record holder in the pole vault, will compete at Bislett against at least two others. One of them will be former world-record holder Lavillenie, who will compete against them from his garden at his central France home. Duplantis is Swedish but was raised in Louisiana, where he has been training in a backyard pole vault setup.
-Norwegian Karoline Bjerkli Grøvdal will race a 3000m solo — “with the help of wavelight technique” — in a bid to break nine-time New York City Marathon winner Grete Waitz‘s Norwegian record of 8:31.75. Norwegian media reported that she will race with a light in front of her showing the pace to beat Waitz’s time from 1979.
-Norwegian Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles world champion) will race the 300m hurdles, eyeing the fastest time in history in the non-Olympic event of 34.48, in a solo race, according to Norwegian media.
-Swede Daniel Ståhl (discus world champion) will compete against at least two others — a Swede and a Norwegian.

No athletes will fly into Oslo. Rather, foreign athletes will be transported via electric cars from the Swedish border.

MORE: Noah Lyles details training near woods, dog walkers

U.S. rowers fight back against COVID-19 in real world and virtual world

U.S. Rowing
Getty Images
By Beau DureApr 22, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
In the last month, COVID-19 has affected the U.S. rowing community in many of the same ways the virus has affected all athletes — changes in training routines, a mental reset with the postponement of the Olympics, and at least one athlete falling ill.

What’s unique to U.S. Rowing is that it is still staging a national championship. The federation isn’t violating social distancing protocols or playing video-game tournaments as we’ve seen in sports such as basketball and curling.

Athletes will be rowing. They’ll just be doing so on land.

Welcome to the USRowing Virtual Youth Championships Series.

Rowers have deadlines to turn in times on a 2,000m virtual course, recorded by a Concept2 ergometer. Regional championships will end May 17, with the nationals wrapping up June 14.

Equipment is already in high demand. Rowing machines have sold out as many people — not just elite rowers but those who may or may not have ever rowed on water — seek exercises they can do without access to a gym.

Many Olympic hopefuls have scattered for training as well. Up until a few weeks ago, many were training in Princeton, N.J. One was Olivia Coffey, a bronze medalist in the women’s eight at the 2019 world rowing championships.

READ: Once-unbeatable women’s eight goes into Olympics as world bronze medalist

Coffey fell ill in late March with a probable bout of COVID-19 and left Princeton for Burdett, Minn., where she and her husband have a house, the Elmira Star-Gazette reported.

U.S. Rowing confirmed March 26 that a staff member at Princeton tested positive for the virus.

Dana Moffat, another member of the bronze medalist women’s eight, has posted pictures and videos of herself working in rural New Jersey.

Emily Regan, a gold medalist in the 2016 Olympics and three-time world champion, summed up the situation succinctly on Twitter: “I’ll be training hard in my apartment (for now) to be ready.”

