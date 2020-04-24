TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SIMONE BILES | TRACK AND FIELD
Sidney Crosby
U.S., Canada in same group for 2022 Olympic men’s hockey tournament

By OlympicTalkApr 24, 2020, 7:09 AM EDT
The U.S. and Canada drew the same Olympic men’s hockey group for the first time since 2010, guaranteeing the North American rivals will face each other at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced the Olympic seedings and groups Friday, using the world rankings. There was no change in the men’s top 12 from 2019 to 2020, given the world championship tournament, scheduled for May, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2022 Olympic men’s hockey groups:

Group A: Canada (1), USA (6), Germany (7), China (12)
Group B: Russia (2), Czech Republic (5), Switzerland (8), Qualifier 3 (11)
Group C: Finland (3), Sweden (4), Qualifier 1 (9), Qualifier 2 (10)

The Olympic tournament format will remain the same. The group winners, plus the highest-ranked group runner-up, advance directly to the quarterfinals. The other eight teams go to a playoff round to determine the other four quarterfinalists.

The U.S. lost in the quarterfinals to the Czech Republic at the 2018 Olympics, where there was no NHL participation for the first time since 1994. It last earned a medal in 2010, taking silver behind Canada. Its last gold was the Miracle on Ice in 1980.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman repeated in the last two years that he doubts the league takes a midseason break for the 2022 Winter Games, even with a more favorable host market for hockey growth in China than in South Korea in 2018.

“There is no news to report,” Bettman said in November after meetings with the IIHF. “I don’t want to sound like a broken record on the subject, but I think going to the Olympics is a challenge for us. I know the players love representing their countries. I know that the players like going. I know that the players that don’t go like having a break in the middle of the season. But from our standpoint, we have found going to the Olympics to be incredibly disruptive to our season.

“For us, at best, it’s a mixed bag. And, again, it has some pretty material downsides in terms of what happens to our season.”

In the women’s tournament, the U.S. and Canada drew the same group for a third straight Olympics. That was a formality, given the women’s group structure places the world’s top five nations in the same group. Beijing will be the first Olympics with 10 women’s teams, up from eight in 2018.

In the past, the top two teams from the top-ranked group advanced directly to the semifinals, and the bottom two into the playoff round.

The Olympic women’s hockey groups:

Group A: USA (1), Canada (2), Finland (3), Russia (4), Switzerland (5)
Group B: Japan (6), Qualifier 1 (7), Qualifier 2 (8), Qualifier 3 (9), China (10)

NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week: What to watch on Friday

Magnificent Seven gymnastics
By OlympicTalkApr 24, 2020, 9:24 AM EDT
The Magnificent Seven’s triumph in Atlanta reairs in primetime on Friday as part of seven hours of gymnastics on NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week.

The 1996 Olympic women’s gymnastics team final airs at 8 p.m. ET, a two-hour program of the nation’s first Olympic team title.

Shannon MillerDominique DawesKerri StrugDominique MoceanuAmy ChowAmanda Borden and Jaycie Phelps thrilled 32,000 fans at the Georgia Dome in one of the highlight events of the Centennial Games. MIller and Borden will go live on Instagram during Friday’s broadcast to relive the competition.

The U.S. had a substantial lead going into their last rotation on vault. Strug was last to go, but after three straight falls from her countrywomen.

Not knowing the standings, Strug injured her left ankle on her first vault landing. She performed her second vault, a Yurchenko 1 1/2, sticking the landing but aggravating the ankle injury. It turned out she tore two ankle ligaments. It also turned out that the U.S. would have taken gold even without her 9.712 score.

The group became the first U.S. women’s team to take Olympic gold. They made a Wheaties box and inspired countless children. One example: Aly Raisman, who was given a VHS tape of the event at age 8. She watched it on a daily basis.

LIVE STREAM: NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Friday, 8 p.m.-3 a.m. ET

Later Friday, Carly Patterson becomes the second U.S. woman to win the Olympic all-around after Mary Lou Retton in the 2004 Athens final (10 p.m. ET).

Patterson, who took silver to Svetlana Khorkina at the 2003 Worlds, overtook the Russian with clutch routines on balance beam and floor exercise, her last two events. It marked the final major competition for Patterson, who was diagnosed with bulging discs in her back and announced retirement in 2006.

Four years after Patterson, her training partner Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson went one-two in the Beijing Olympic all-around (12 a.m.).

In the 1988 Olympic all-around (2 a.m.), Soviet Yelena Shushunova scored a perfect 10 on her final vault to edge Romanian Daniela Silivaş by .025. Shushunova and Silivas each tallied seven 10s at those Games, matching Nadia Comaneci‘s record from the 1976 Montreal Olympics. The top American was Brandy Johnson in 10th place.

NBCSN Olympic Games Week — Friday, April 24

Time (ET) Program Events Live Stream
8 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 1996 Team Final Stream Link
10 p.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 2004 All-Around Final Stream Link
12 a.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 2008 All-Around Final Stream Link
2 a.m. Olympic Classics Women’s Gymnastics 1988 All-Around Final Stream Link

 

Some Olympic boxing hopefuls needed only one more day

Olympic Boxing Qualifying
Associated PressApr 24, 2020, 7:51 AM EDT
With tears in her eyes, Nadine Apetz asked herself “why not one more day?”

The German boxer had waited four years, and a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics was tantalizingly close when the qualifying tournament in London was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“One day longer and I might have had it,” said Apetz, a 34-year-old welterweight who is studying for a doctorate in neuroscience. “I was crying because I was so disappointed. You are so close to your biggest goal, and it’s all stopped.”

The pandemic has forced many Olympic hopefuls to wait it out, but the delay is particularly painful for the European boxers who were on the verge of qualification last month. Several were only one victory away.

The competition at the Copper Box was suspended after three days. A short time later, the Tokyo Games were postponed for one year and are now set to open on July 23, 2021.

“They probably shouldn’t have started it in the first place,” Apetz said, citing public health risks.

Fighters including Apetz, Emilie Sonvico of France and Charley Davison of Britain won their opening bouts. If they win their next one, they’ll qualify.

Likewise, lightweights Luke McCormack of Britain and Nikolai Terteryan of Denmark can qualify in their next bout, while their welterweight twin brothers Pat McCormack and Sebastian Terteryan can guarantee spots with two more wins each.

The London competition lasted long enough for 16 boxers to qualify. Among them was British featherweight Peter McGrail.

“Tokyo 2020 see ya there,” he wrote on Instagram, followed by an expletive about the virus.

Sixty-one European spots remain available.

“It was so painful for me,” the 31-year-old Sonvico, who like Apetz was scheduled to fight again on Day 4, said of leaving London empty-handed. “It’s difficult because we have to go back to training. It’s a lot of work, a lot of sacrifice.”

Like other athletes, they also have practical challenges in lockdown. Davison, a flyweight who set aside earlier Olympic aspirations to start a family, trains at home while co-parenting three young children.

Apetz is trying to finish her Ph.D in neuroscience, examining brain stimulation in Parkinson’s disease.

Sonvico is an investigator with the gendarmerie, which conducts police duties but under French military jurisdiction. She’s been on leave while with the national team, but that was to end soon.

“If it goes well, I’ll need one more year,” said Sonvico, who uses a rowing machine and heavy bag at home in the south of France. “It’s a problem. The president of the French (boxing) federation is asking the gendarmerie to see what we can do.”

Both Apetz and Sonvico set goals for Tokyo only after their division — welterweight — and one other was added after the Rio Olympics. The Tokyo Games will have five women’s classes; the men’s divisions were cut from 10 to eight.

For Sonvico, representing her country is like carrying on a family tradition. Her father spent his career in the military.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve lived with people who wear the French uniform,” she said. “For me, it’s very important.”

Sonvico, ninth at the 2019 World Championships, may turn professional after the Olympic cycle.

“People say I fight like Mike Tyson,” she said.

Any athlete who had already qualified for Tokyo has been assured they will keep their spots for 2021. The International Olympic Committee’s task force overseeing boxing said the European qualifier, when rescheduled, will “pick up from where it was suspended” and that other boxers won’t be eligible.

Qualifying tournaments in Africa and Asia/Oceania preceded the London competition, which began on March 14.

The Turkish boxing federation said at least two of its boxers and a coach tested positive for the virus after the London event. However, the IOC task force said it was “not possible to know the source of infection.”

Apetz, a bronze medalist at the 2018 World Championships and a six-time national champion, is scheduled to fight 6-foot-1 Karolina Koszewska, a 38-year-old Polish southpaw who won gold at the 2019 European Games.

Apetz, who describes herself as a “clever boxer,” had planned to stop fighting in 2016, but her national team asked her to continue when welterweight was added to the program for Tokyo.

Until recently, Apetz was limited to yoga sessions in her cramped Cologne apartment and some jogging. Relaxed rules now allow her to work out at her gym, but numbers are restricted, so there are no partner drills or sparring sessions.

Eased restrictions may allow German athletes to return to serious training sooner than others, but Apetz hopes that’s not the case.

“It’s not what the Olympic spirit is about,” she said. “You want to earn it.”

