The Magnificent Seven’s triumph in Atlanta reairs in primetime on Friday as part of seven hours of gymnastics on NBCSN’s Olympic Games Week.
The 1996 Olympic women’s gymnastics team final airs at 8 p.m. ET, a two-hour program of the nation’s first Olympic team title.
Shannon Miller, Dominique Dawes, Kerri Strug, Dominique Moceanu, Amy Chow, Amanda Borden and Jaycie Phelps thrilled 32,000 fans at the Georgia Dome in one of the highlight events of the Centennial Games. MIller and Borden will go live on Instagram during Friday’s broadcast to relive the competition.
The U.S. had a substantial lead going into their last rotation on vault. Strug was last to go, but after three straight falls from her countrywomen.
Not knowing the standings, Strug injured her left ankle on her first vault landing. She performed her second vault, a Yurchenko 1 1/2, sticking the landing but aggravating the ankle injury. It turned out she tore two ankle ligaments. It also turned out that the U.S. would have taken gold even without her 9.712 score.
The group became the first U.S. women’s team to take Olympic gold. They made a Wheaties box and inspired countless children. One example: Aly Raisman, who was given a VHS tape of the event at age 8. She watched it on a daily basis.
Later Friday, Carly Patterson becomes the second U.S. woman to win the Olympic all-around after Mary Lou Retton in the 2004 Athens final (10 p.m. ET).
Patterson, who took silver to Svetlana Khorkina at the 2003 Worlds, overtook the Russian with clutch routines on balance beam and floor exercise, her last two events. It marked the final major competition for Patterson, who was diagnosed with bulging discs in her back and announced retirement in 2006.
Four years after Patterson, her training partner Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson went one-two in the Beijing Olympic all-around (12 a.m.).
In the 1988 Olympic all-around (2 a.m.), Soviet Yelena Shushunova scored a perfect 10 on her final vault to edge Romanian Daniela Silivaş by .025. Shushunova and Silivas each tallied seven 10s at those Games, matching Nadia Comaneci‘s record from the 1976 Montreal Olympics. The top American was Brandy Johnson in 10th place.
